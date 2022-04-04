2022 NFL mock draft: How the Saints, Eagles trade impacts the 1st round

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have given us yet another blockbuster trade, swapping multiple first-round picks over the next two NFL drafts, and once again shaking up the early going of this year’s event.

In this deal, the Saints are adding a second first-rounder in this year’s draft, while the Eagles get back an extra first-rounder next year, among other early picks.

How could this deal shake up the first round of the the 2022 NFL draft?

Here are our latest projections:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

2. Detroit Lions | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

3. Houston Texans | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

5. New York Giants | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

8. Atlanta Falcons | Liberty QB Malik Willis

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | USC WR Drake London

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

21. New England Patriots | Georgia LB Quay Walker

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

23. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

24. Dallas Cowboys | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

26. Tennessee Titans | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

28. Green Bay Packers | Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Georgia S Lewis Cine

