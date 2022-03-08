2022 NFL mock draft: How the Russell Wilson trade impacts the 1st round

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos, sending superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the AFC West in return for a massive haul of both players and draft picks.

Assuming the deal includes Denver’s No. 9 overall selection, how could this impact the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?

Here are our updated projections:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2. Detroit Lions | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

3. Houston Texans | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

11. Washington Commanders | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

13. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

14. Baltimore Ravens | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

18. New Orleans Saints | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

19. Philadelphia Eagles | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Story continues

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

21. New England Patriots | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

22. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

23. Arizona Cardinals | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

24. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

25. Buffalo Bills | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

26. Tennessee Titans | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

28. Green Bay Packers | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Michigan S Dax Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

1

1