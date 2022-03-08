2022 NFL mock draft: How the Russell Wilson trade impacts the 1st round
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos, sending superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the AFC West in return for a massive haul of both players and draft picks.
Assuming the deal includes Denver’s No. 9 overall selection, how could this impact the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?
Here are our updated projections:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2. Detroit Lions | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3. Houston Texans | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
8. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
11. Washington Commanders | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett
(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
13. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
14. Baltimore Ravens | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
17. Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia DL Jordan Davis
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
18. New Orleans Saints | Mississippi QB Matt Corral
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
19. Philadelphia Eagles | USC WR Drake London
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
21. New England Patriots | Ohio State WR Chris Olave
(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
22. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt
(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
23. Arizona Cardinals | Boston College OL Zion Johnson
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
24. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
25. Buffalo Bills | Washington CB Kyler Gordon
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
26. Tennessee Titans | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
28. Green Bay Packers | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
30. Kansas City Chiefs | Michigan S Dax Hill
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
31. Cincinnati Bengals | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith
(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
