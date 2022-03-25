2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Commanders pass on QB after Carson Wentz trade

Mock Draft Roundup: Commanders pass on QB after Wentz trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just a few weeks ago, before all the quarterback movement began, the Washington Commanders seemed as likely as any club to select a quarterback with its first-round pick.

All that changed on March 9, as the Commanders agreed to a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire QB Carson Wentz -- a move that became official just shortly after the new league year began on March 16. One day later, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said acquiring Wentz does "not preclude" the Commanders from selecting a QB in the NFL Draft, but made it clear that Wentz is the team's QB1 moving forward.

By acquiring Wentz, the Commanders have found their QB -- at least temporarily. Drafting a quarterback remains a possibility, but does not seem likely in the first round anymore. Slotted to pick 11th overall, Rivera's squad has multiple different needs to fill: wide receiver, linebacker, safety and defensive line depth, just to name a few. Each of those positions remain an option for Washington at No. 11.

But, who might Washington ultimately select come April 28? Here's who draft experts believe the Commanders will choose 11th overall...

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Reasoning: "Circle April 6 on your calendar. That's when scouts will get the chance to see Stingley on the field for the first time since he injured his foot in September. He had surgery on the Lisfranc injury and didn't work out at the combine. It's a crucial day for a corner once viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick. As a true freshman in 2019, he was one of LSU's best players on the way to its national title. Stingley has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons and has some inconsistent tape. I'm still betting on his upside, but he could drop if he doesn't test well. Washington had major injury issues at corner last season, and it could upgrade its unit with Stingley. I also thought about a receiver to partner with Terry McLaurin for new quarterback Carson Wentz."

Story continues

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Reasoning: "The Commanders stop the slide of one of the highest-rated players in the entire class. Don't worry about the 4.59 40 time -- the versatile safety plays fast in pads."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Reasoning: "We know what Ron Rivera said but trading for Carson Wentz was underwhelming. But what's done is done and now the team has to build around him. Terry McLaurin is one of the best young players in the league but he's also in the final year of his rookie deal. And while Curtis Samuel is entering Year 2, he didn't exactly set the world on fire in '21. Wilson, meanwhile, is one of the the most dynamic players in college football and his game in many ways reminds us of Odell Beckham Jr."

Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated: Tyler Linderbaum, iOL, Iowa

Reasoning: "The Commanders lost a big piece to their offensive line when Brandon Scherff departed to Jacksonville during this free-agent period. Keeping this offensive line strong for new quarterback Carson Wentz will go a long way to ensuring success in their first year. For an undersized offensive lineman, his strength is absolutely phenomenal. A former high school state champion wrestler and firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Drake London, WR, USC

Reasoning: "To maximize the effectiveness of new QB Carson Wentz, the Commanders must find more reliable receivers. London's presence on the outside should free up two-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher Terry McLaurin."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Reasoning: "There's no questioning Stingley's talent, but teams have concerns about his durability and effort. When he's locked in, though, he's locked onto receivers. If you're Washington, he's the kind of talent that you don't mind taking a shot on here."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network: Jamison Williams, WR, Alabama

Reasoning: "When healthy, Jameson Williams is known by most as WR1 in this class. The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz and the best way to ensure he plays to their desired level is to add more talent offensively. Williams will create arguably the most explosive duo in football with Terry McLaurin. He can rehab at his own pace in Washington without the pressure of playing immediately. Wentz would have two three-level receivers to keep defensive coordinators up at night."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Drake London, WR, USC

Reasoning: "They traded to get Carson Wentz, so why not get him another young weapon? London is a big receiver who will help liven up the passing game."

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Reasoning: "I had the [Commanders] selecting Kenny Pickett here in a previous update, but that is no longer the case in the wake of the Carson Wentz trade. Go here for my NFL Trade Grades. The [Commanders] have a big problem in the secondary, so I imagine they'll look into drafting one of the top defensive backs available. This particular one may have to move to linebacker. The very physically gifted Kyle Hamilton showed lots of promise in his freshman year. However, teams question if he'll play safety or linebacker in the NFL. As it so happens, the Eagles need help at both positions."