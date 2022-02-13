2022 NFL mock draft roundup 4.0: A QB option for Eagles

An option at QB for Eagles in latest mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL season officially ended last night with Super Bowl XVI, which means we’re going to have a lot of free Sundays over the next few months.

The next big thing on the NFL schedule is free agency in mid-March but then it won’t be long before the draft in late April.

It’s never too early for draft talk and mock drafts.

Here’s the latest look at who some draft pundits have the Eagles taking with their three first-round picks:

Cam Mellor, ProFootballNetwork

15. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

What they said: A bit of a surprise here, but color me a cynic myself. I’m not convinced Jalen Hurts will ever be able to get the Philadelphia Eagles over that proverbial playoff-victory hump. He’s a great quarterback with an underrated arm but has limitations that defenses will only get keener to as the years progress.

Matt Corral enters the fold at pick 15 to take the reins. Corral has a ton of athleticism himself but presents as a pure passer first. He can make all the throws on the field, but what separates him is his ability to make those throws from a variety of platforms. It isn’t always the prettiest, but Corral gets the job done from anywhere on the field. He’s a dominant passer in an RPO offense and would be considered the better passer in a passing league on this Eagles roster.

16. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

What they said: With their second pick in back-to-back selections, the Eagles grab the draft’s third CB after grabbing the third QB the pick prior. Andrew Booth Jr. has elite ball skills. He also has a high ceiling after just beginning to realize his talent on the big stage for Clemson as the season went on. Booth can stick with receivers in a bevy of alignments, moving from outside to inside with success.

Philadelphia can deploy Booth on either side of the field and expect to see results all the same. With cornerback a big need, the Eagles need to come away with one within their first-round haul. They could wait until pick 19, but Booth available here is a big steal as he ranks higher on my board.

19. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: Philadelphia’s third pick in five selections is another defensive player. The Eagles nab the best linebacker this class has to offer. Devin Lloyd has been hailed as the best defensive player legendary Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has ever coached, and that’s praise enough for me. And then you watch the tape on Lloyd. He’s doing things you didn’t think were possible from a massive middle LB.

Lloyd’s best attribute is his coverage ability, dropping back and picking off receivers, routes, and passes all the same. He’s no slouch in the run game as he possesses elite instincts and can go sideline to sideline with the best of them. Lloyd also rushes the passer with great success when given the opportunity. He’s a three-down linebacker tailor-made for today’s NFL.

My take on the haul: This mock draft has the Eagles taking Corral as the third quarterback off the board after Sam Howell (9 to Denver) and Kenny Picket (11 to Washington). Most mock drafters don’t really know what to do with the Eagles as it pertains to the quarterback. But if you’re not sold on them running it back with Hurts, then Corral is definitely an intriguing option. If the Eagles are looking for accuracy, Corral provides it, he has a plenty strong arm and he’s a pretty darn good athlete too. The one downside to Corral is his size; he’s just 6-2, 205. The Eagles will have to ask themselves if the upside with Corral (or any of these QBs) is enough to move on from Hurts. It’s not an easy answer.

Booth is in a group of cornerbacks who might be available in the middle rounds. And the Eagles could really use a top-notch corner to pair with Darius Slay and eventually take over for him. Steven Nelson is set to be a free agent and this could be an opportunity to get younger. Then there’s Lloyd. If the Eagles want to finally buck the trend of not taking high-round linebackers, Lloyd would be an ideal guy. He could really change the Eagles’ defense for years to come.

Lane Zierlein, NFL.com

15. Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

What they said: With the Eagles likely in need of a replacement for pending free agent Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson could slide into the starting center role, leaving a spot open for Green. He will become a Day 1 starter as a drive-blocking guard with size, athleticism and toughness.

16. Drake London, WR, USC

What they said: This might not be the pick I would make, but the Eagles need a possession receiver with size and contested-catch talent. London fits the bill.

19. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

What they said: Brisker's play has steadily progressed over the last two seasons. He's instinctive, can run and is a terrific tackler on the back end.

My take on the haul: A couple years ago, Zierlein nailed the Eagles’ pick of Jalen Reagor in the first round. We bring that up because that was an outside-the-box pick and he had an inside track on their thinking in that instance. So let’s pay attention a tad more here. The Green pick has become a more popular one in mock drafts for the Eagles and for good reason; the Eagles love to build through the trenches. I am of the belief that Kelce will return but even if he doesn’t, he’s not going to play too much longer and the Eagles are solid with Dickerson in one of the starting guard spots but Isaac Seumalo is coming off a serious injury. It’s not the most pressing need, but it wouldn’t shock me to see the Eagles take an interior lineman with one of their first three picks.

The London pick has been a popular one recently too. If the Eagles are looking for a complementary receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith, London makes sense. He is a player who can win a 50-50 ball with his basketball background. Three consecutive years with a first-round receiver seems excessive but that’s still clearly a need. Although, if I were the Eagles, I’d work hard to sign a veteran in free agency.

The last pick is a bit of a curveball but I suspect we’re going to see Brisker’s name in the first round plenty over the next couple months. We all know the Eagles’ history of neglecting linebackers in the first round but the organization has never, NEVER, drafted a safety in the first round. There’s a clear need here with Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris set to become free agents.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

15. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

What they said: It'd be against type for the Eagles to draft a linebacker in the first round, but they have three picks, so maybe they'll break from the script. Plus, you know, they could use an upgrade at linebacker! Nakobe Dean is almost a carbon copy of former Georgia linebacker and current Chicago Bear Roquan Smith. He's a terrific combination of athleticism and intelligence. When you combine his instincts and speed, he gets to where the ball is going before the ball knows where it's going.

16. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

What they said: Jameson Williams is a home run hitter the Eagles can use on offense. Pairing him with DeVonta Smith gives Jalen Hurts a couple of very dangerous weapons to take advantage of, as both know how to take advantage of space, and Williams has the speed to run away from most defenders.

19. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

What they said: Johnson found himself buried on the depth chart at Georgia and transferred to Florida State. If you've seen the Georgia defense, that's not a red flag. Once he arrived in Tallahassee, Johnson showed why he was such a highly rated recruit out of high school. His bull rush is powerful, but he needs work on some additional pass-rush moves. Given the energy he shows on the field, you can safely assume he won't be afraid to put the work in to add them.

My take on the haul: I like this group. There are two linebackers who appear to be in the Eagles’ range right now and they’re Dean and Devin Lloyd from Utah. Lloyd is the freak athlete with super high potential but it’s hard to argue with Dean’s college career. He was the best player on the best defense in college football this season. He is just simply a playmaker and that will very likely continue at the next level.

Williams is coming off that ACL injury, which makes this a bit of a gamble. But if the Eagles think there’s enough value and it doesn’t concern them, especially with three first-round picks, then it should be in play.

And I’m a big fan of Johnson. I mocked him to the Eagles with that 19th pick before he went to the Senior Bowl and had a tremendous showing, solidifying his status as a first-round pick. If he’s there, I think it would be a slam dunk pick.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

15. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

What they said: Walker has experience on the outside and inside, as well as with dropping into coverage. His burst speed rates in the top 86th percentile. The ability of the Eagles front to be versatile and multiple fits not only where Walker is now, but also the trajectory for where he could go, which reflects a very high ceiling.

16. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: YAC, running back and Wildcat QB! OK, the Wildcat note is just fun. But Burks' usage on passes of shorter air distance (slants, bubbles and flats), as well as in rushing situations, shows a strong ability to run with the ball in his hands. Considering the buzz generated by 49ers dynamo Deebo Samuel's performance in similar situations, I'm sure we'll hear plenty about this aspect of Burks' game. For me, the most predictive part is his experience and production with the ball in his hands, which would be a big help for Philadelphia. I will be watching some of his deeper receptions as the draft process unfolds, as I don't have much data to evaluate from the full route tree.

19. Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

What they said: Green played every O-line position except for center at Texas A&M last season, but my models get heart eyes for him as a guard. If Jason Kelce does not return in 2022, Landon Dickerson could move to center, which is what I programmed into my model. So, voila: a guard it is. Per computer vision, Green ranks in the top 85th percentile among guards in maintaining pocket integrity (in terms of seconds).

My take on the haul: The Walker pick is a tricky one for me because he’s a good player but he is a bit of a tweener. Still, if the Eagles draft him with a first-round pick, you’d imagine Jonathan Gannon has a plan on how to use him. Walker is 6-5, 275, so he has the ability to play inside and on the edge, and after watching how the Eagles used Milton Williams in 2021, they’d probably have Walker do both. We saw that Gannon wanted to be multiple and a player like Walker only helps that.

Another big-bodied receiver. Treylon Burks is 6-3, 225, but Frelund is right about his usage. You’d think of him just being an X receiver at his size but the Razorbacks used him in a variety of ways. He’s big and strong and can break tackles as well as win 50-50 balls. Because of all he can do, he’s a very unique player.