2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles eyeing top defenders with multiple first-round picks

3. Eagles: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

In Saturday’s win over Liberty, Corral completed 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and a a touchdown. This season, he’s completing nearly 67% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and 2 picks. Even when he faced Alabama, he completed 21 of 29 passes. The big knock on him last year was that he threw too many picks, but he’s cleaned that up in 2021. Corral has a ton of physical tools as a passer and plenty of ability as a runner too. He has big upside and the Eagles might view him as a potential franchise guy. Would it be the right pick? Not sure. But with the Eagles, I wouldn’t rule it out.

7. Eagles: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

The Eagles care an awful lot about their defensive line but that group needs to be replenished. Derek Barnett didn’t work out as a first-round pick and is on an expiring contract. The Eagles still have Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat but it’s time for a serious upgrade on the D-line. This is a franchise that hasn’t drafted a Pro Bowl defensive player since Fletcher Cox back in 2012.

After Hutchinson played just a handful of games last season because of injury, he’s back on the field in 2021 and looks as good as ever. In nine games this season, Hutchinson has 6.0 sacks, 7.5 TFLs and 35 tackles. In addition to his production, he’s also expected to test really well at the combine. So he’s a productive, athletic player with a high floor and a high ceiling. He checks a lot of boxes.

14. Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The Eagles have struggled to draft cornerbacks for years but that can’t stop them from trying in what should be a very good class. Booth has the potential to be one of the best in this bunch. He’s 6-foot but is very aggressive and tough against the run. He also has that swagger that you look for in No. 1 cornerbacks.

The Eagles will have Darius Slay in 2022 but he’s over 30 and Steven Nelson and Avonte Maddox are both on expiring contracts. The Eagles have a bunch of young, developmental corners but none of them are sure things. Of course, no draft pick is either, but the Eagles need to take a swing at another corner and hope they hit.