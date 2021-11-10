2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles eyeing top defenders with multiple first-round picks
The 3-6 Eagles are set to begin on-field preparation for their matchup against the Broncos in Week 10 and another loss could officially start the 2022 NFL Draft process.
The Eagles will have two first-round picks thanks to a trade with the Dolphins, and if Carson Wentz meets a snap count threshold, they’ll acquire the Colts 2021 first-round pick instead of a second-rounder.
Mock draft season is in full effect and we’re rounding up the latest predictions from around the league.
Touchdown Wire has the Eagles retooling on defense
3. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
This is high for a safety, but the Eagles can afford that luxury to fill a huge need, especially with two more first-round picks in their pocket.
7. Philadelphia Eagles | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal
This defense needs help at every level, so after landing a playmaker for the secondary in Hamilton, the Eagles get a dominant disruptor to pair with Fletcher Cox.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd
After getting difference-makers upfront and on the back end, the Eagles complete the trifecta with a three-down enforcer who can transform the heart of their entire defense.
CBS Sports also has Philadelphia targeting DeMarvin Leal.
Evan Neal OL
ALABAMA • JR • 6’7″ / 350 LBS
PROJECTED TEAM
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is the Dolphins’ pick, and with Jalen Hurts showing improvement each week, the Eagles look to bolster the offensive line with their first of three first-rounders.
DeMarvin Leal DL
TEXAS A&M • JR • 6’4″ / 290 LBS
PROJECTED TEAM
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
6th
Leal hasn’t been as dominant in ’21 as he was in ’20 but not only does he easily pass the eye test, he’s proven he can take over games against some of the best players in the country. Originally a defensive end, Leal, at 6-foot-4, 290, has the versatility and athleticism to play up and down the line, and that versatility would be welcome in Philly, where the Eagles’ defense has been a bottom-third-in-the-league unit, according to Football Outsiders.
Nakobe Dean LB
GEORGIA • JR • 6’0″ / 225 LBS
PROJECTED TEAM
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Dean plays with the type of urgency and physicality that has been lacking at times in the middle of this Eagles defense. And while Dean’s playing on the best defense in the country, don’t be fooled — he’s not riding on the coattails of a dominant defensive line — he’s been a huge reason for its success.
NBC Sports Philadelphia has the Eagles going quarterback despite Jalen Hurts’s improvement at the position.
3. Eagles: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
In Saturday’s win over Liberty, Corral completed 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and a a touchdown. This season, he’s completing nearly 67% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and 2 picks. Even when he faced Alabama, he completed 21 of 29 passes. The big knock on him last year was that he threw too many picks, but he’s cleaned that up in 2021. Corral has a ton of physical tools as a passer and plenty of ability as a runner too. He has big upside and the Eagles might view him as a potential franchise guy. Would it be the right pick? Not sure. But with the Eagles, I wouldn’t rule it out.
7. Eagles: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
The Eagles care an awful lot about their defensive line but that group needs to be replenished. Derek Barnett didn’t work out as a first-round pick and is on an expiring contract. The Eagles still have Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat but it’s time for a serious upgrade on the D-line. This is a franchise that hasn’t drafted a Pro Bowl defensive player since Fletcher Cox back in 2012.
After Hutchinson played just a handful of games last season because of injury, he’s back on the field in 2021 and looks as good as ever. In nine games this season, Hutchinson has 6.0 sacks, 7.5 TFLs and 35 tackles. In addition to his production, he’s also expected to test really well at the combine. So he’s a productive, athletic player with a high floor and a high ceiling. He checks a lot of boxes.
14. Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
The Eagles have struggled to draft cornerbacks for years but that can’t stop them from trying in what should be a very good class. Booth has the potential to be one of the best in this bunch. He’s 6-foot but is very aggressive and tough against the run. He also has that swagger that you look for in No. 1 cornerbacks.
The Eagles will have Darius Slay in 2022 but he’s over 30 and Steven Nelson and Avonte Maddox are both on expiring contracts. The Eagles have a bunch of young, developmental corners but none of them are sure things. Of course, no draft pick is either, but the Eagles need to take a swing at another corner and hope they hit.
PFF has the Eagles going with Malik Willis.
3. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIA): CB DEREK STINGLEY JR., LSU
The cornerback spot across from Darius Slay has been an issue for the Eagles this season. With three first-rounders likely at its disposal, Philadelphia should just attack premium positions at the top. Stingley may have played only 154 snaps this year before suffering a foot injury with an indefinite return timetable, but he was the highest-graded cornerback in the country as a true freshman in 2019.
8. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE GEORGE KARLAFTIS, PURDUE
The Eagles love investing in their defensive line, and Karlaftis can seamlessly fill Brandon Graham’s shoes. He already has 41 pressures on the 2021 college football season while posting above-average grades in every single game. He boasts inside-outside versatility, as well.
9. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA IND): QB MALIK WILLIS, LIBERTY
The Eagles aren’t short on draft capital, so they might as well buy one lottery ticket at the quarterback position. And in that analogy, Willis would be the Powerball of the draft class. He possesses the kind of tools evaluators dream about with his size, arm strength and running ability. Willis is having an outstanding 2021 season, recording a 93.6 overall grade to lead all Group of Five quarterbacks and rank second overall in the country.
