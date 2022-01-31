2022 NFL mock draft roundup 2.0: Eagles add some athletic freaks

Eagles add some athletic freaks in mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft will kick into a higher gear this week in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl.

We’re still nearly three months away from the draft but with the Eagles’ holding three first round picks, we’ll use those three months to break down all their possibilities.

Here’s a latest look around the internet at some potential combinations:

15. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

What they said: The addition of a playmaking safety with range, ball skills and thump would upgrade an Eagles secondary that could lose a pair of starters in the back end.

16. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: With three first-round picks, the Eagles can afford to add another wideout to the lineup as a luxury item. Burks' size, strength and ball skills would make him the perfect WR2 to pair with DeVonta Smith on the outside.

19. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

What they said: The Eagles need to find a replacement for 33-year-old Brandon Graham on the edges. Not to mention, Derek Barnett's hitting the open market. Johnson could get the call as an athletic pass rusher with a non-stop motor.

My take on the haul: We talk a lot about how long it’s been since the Eagles drafted a linebacker in the first round. Everyone seems to know that trivia answer is Jerry Robinson back in 1979. But do you know the last time they took a safety in the first round? No, you don’t. Because it’s never happened. Could Hamilton buck that trend? Well, he’d be worth a first-round pick and the Eagles clearly need to revamp that position with both starters from 2021 set to hit free agency. And sort of like our thought process with linebacker, having three first-rounders might allow the Eagles to take what they normally consider a luxury pick.

After that, Burks is an interesting name. He’s a big-bodied guy (6-3, 225) and that’s the type of receiver folks want to pair with Smith. And Johnson is a name that hasn’t been brought up enough. This is a very good group of pass rushers toward the top of the draft and the 6-5 Johnson deserves to be in the mix.

15. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: Philadelphia’s linebacker situation has been a problem for a number of years now and while T.J. Edwards looks to have solidified one spot, he has average athleticism and physical tools at best, relying on instincts and his ability to read the play. Pair him with Lloyd and the Eagles defense might really be getting somewhere. Lloyd has the size and skill set to do anything Philadelphia needs a linebacker to do, earning an 89.2 PFF grade this season with above-average marks in every facet of play.

16. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

What they said: The Eagles' defensive line was once the strength partly because of star players such as Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham but also because they could run seven-deep on a defensive line and each player could generate pressure and make an impact. The depth has taken a hit in recent seasons and a player such as Ojabo could help redress that balance. Ojabo recorded 42 pressures from 300 pass-rushing snaps in a breakout season that came out of nowhere.

19. Drake London, WR, USC

What they said: Having spent two first-round picks on defense already, the Eagles attack the offensive side of the ball with their third. London racked up over 1,000 yards in eight games before injury shut down his season, but he has No. 1 traits, possessing great size in addition to an ability to aggressively attack the football against physicality and tight coverage. He would be an outstanding complement to DeVonta Smith.

My take on the haul: If you want the Eagles to draft athletes, this group is for you. Adding Lloyd and Ojabo could really change the Eagles’ defense. We know the arguments against a first-round linebacker but the arguments for one would be that Lloyd is a game-wrecking, sideline-to-sideline linebacker like the Eagles haven’t had in … well, a long time. And while Ojabo was in Aidan Hutchinson’s shadow at Michigan, he’s a no-doubt first-rounder on his own. And then there’s London (6-5, 210), another big-bodied receiver option for the Eagles. London is a great athlete too and is a former basketball player; those skills show up on the football field.

15. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: A few years ago, I noted that if any team should take a running back in the first round, it was Kansas City, because they were coming off a Super Bowl and had few needs. The Chiefs did, in fact, use a first-round pick on Clyde Edwards-Helaire. One other form of luxury is owning three first-round picks, which applies to Philadelphia. Linebacker has not been a traditionally coveted position in the City of Brotherly Love, but Lloyd is a difference maker.

16. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

What they said: Philadelphia goes defense with consecutive picks and adds Booth Jr. from Clemson. He was exposed to a heavy zone defense in college, so the transition to the Eagles should go smoothly. The presence of Darius Slay allows Booth to play downhill and make plays on the ball.

19. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

What they said: We now know that Brandon Brooks is retiring. Could Jason Kelce follow suit? Philadelphia has a center on its roster in the form of Landon Dickerson, so it needs an offensive guard. Green has shown that he can play at a high level when he is committed to one position.

My take on the haul: We’ve already talked about Lloyd but Booth has become a popular name for the Eagles and I like him quite a bit. The good news for the Birds is there will absolutely be players in their range at clear positions of need and the cornerback group is pretty deep. They might have their pick of a few really good ones at the top of this draft and Booth is right there with them. Green should definitely be in the conversation if he’s available; the Eagles have never been shy about drafting in the trenches. Would anyone be surprised if they took another OL? If Jason Kelce retires, then the Eagles could move Isaac Seumalo to center, keep Landon Dickerson at left guard and plug-and-play Green at right guard. Makes sense.

15. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

What they said: Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush.

16. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

What they said: Garrett Wilson is a twitched up athlete with excellent suddenness and flexibility. He displays inside-outside versatility with a diverse route tree. Excellent overall release package vs a variety of techniques and coverages.

19. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

What they said: Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly. Trusting his deep speed, he does not have to get hands on receivers as he can run with them stride for stride. He uses his lower body twitch and flexible hips to change directions and transition rapidly.

My take on the haul: We’ve already mentioned Ojabo and Booth but Wilson is a new name. In this mock draft, he’s the second receiver off the board after Burks, who lands and No. 13 to the Browns. Some consider Wilson to be the top receiver in this draft class. He’s not as big as Burks or London but he’s a really good prospect — just not exactly as complementary to Smith as the other two receivers mentioned there. Wilson is versatile but his best fit could be as a volume slot guy.