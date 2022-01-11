2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles pair Sauce Gardner with Darius Slay

The Eagles were one of 14 teams able to move on to postseason play, but the rest of the league will begin offseason preparations, looking towards the NFL draft to reload and contend in 2022.

Mock draft season is set to engulf the league and after Georgia defeated Alabama in the National Championship game, college football’s top stars will start heading to Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl,

Here’s your initial postseason mock draft roundup for wild card weekend.

PFF

PFF has the Eagles landing a great draft haul.

Sauce and Slay or Slay and Sauce, could really be something we can all get used to in Philadelphia.

15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FROM MIAMI DOLPHINS): EDGE DAVID OJABO, MICHIGAN

After playing just 26 career snaps before this season, Ojabo broke out in a big way in 2021, racking up 42 pressures and earning an 86.9 pass-rushing grade. While he’s a project, he’s already progressing by leaps and bounds.

16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FROM INDIANAPOLIS COLTS): CB AHMAD GARDNER, CINCINNATI

Putting Gardner across from Darius Slay would be a dream scenario for the Eagles. This past year, Gardner allowed only 20 catches from 40 targets for 131 yards.

19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA

The comps to Jason Kelce are too obvious with how the undersized Iowa center flies across the field. The two-time highest-graded center in the FBS would make a ton of sense as Kelce’s heir apparent.

Draft Wire

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Posted before the weekend season finales, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has Philadelphia adding 3 solid players to the list, including a star linebacker from Georgia.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

The first of three first-rounders for the Eagles this year, Linderbaum is the perfect blend of need and value. Jason Kelce’s career is coming to a close, and what better way to transition from one stud to another, grabbing this year’s best interior blocker who could easily fetch a top-10 selection. 19. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

The Eagles move to the defense for this pick after addressing the offensive line earlier, taking a page out of the Raiders’ book and adding a dynamic playmaker from the Bulldogs’ elite unit. Dean is a fiery, three-down defender who can take over games with his combination of athleticism and physicality. 21. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

The Eagles finish off their trio of first-round picks by adding a long, athletic corner to pair with Darius Slay. Elam lined up against some of the nation’s top talent in the SEC, and was a shutdown artist, especially in press-man coverage. Getting him outside of the top 20 would be a bargain.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports has the Eagles rolling with two defenders and a star wideout to complement DeVonta Smith.

Round 1 – Pick 15

Geoge Karlaftis adds another dimension to the defensive line. Injuries and the pandemic saw him play limited snaps in ’20 but Karlaftis was nearly impossible to stop in ’19 when he recorded 17 TFLs and had 7.5 sacks, and in 12 games this season he logged 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Round 1 – Pick 16 — Garrett Wilson

This likely won’t be a popular pick because the Eagles have used first-rounders on wide receivers the last two years, but they’ll only have four wideouts under contract after the season, and that includes J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Wilson is one of the the most dynamic players in college football and he’ll give Jalen Hurts another downfield option alongside rookie DeVonta Smith. Round 1 – Pick 19

McCreary was the most consistent cornerback in college football this fall, and that’s all you want from that position, so while he lacks the high-end athleticism of some of the other names often mentioned as first-round talents, he’s rarely out of position and almost always making positive plays for his team.

1

1