2022 NFL mock draft roundup Week 13: Eagles lean towards dynamic defenders

Philadelphia has started preparation for their Week 13 matchup on the road against New York Jets.

After an embarrassing 13-7 loss to the Giants, the Eagles are falling out of the playoff hunt and into the mode of starting their NFL draft preparation.

Philadelphia will have two first-round picks thanks to a trade with the Dolphins, and if Carson Wentz meets a snap count threshold, they’ll acquire the Colts 2021 first-round pick instead of a second-rounder.

Mock draft season is in full effect and we’re rounding up the latest predictions from around the league heading into Week 13.

Dane Brugler -- The Athletic

In Dane Brugler’s first mock draft of the season, Philadelphia gets three impact defenders, including a game-changing linebacker.

8. Philadelphia Eagles — Kyle Hamilton, DS, Notre Dame* Based on talent, Hamilton is one of the best this draft class has to offer. But his draft projection is going to be interesting because not every team will value his hybrid skill set. With his athletic range and diagnose skills, Hamilton frustrates quarterbacks because of the different ways he impacts the game. He has missed the second half of Notre Dame’s season due to a minor knee injury, so the medical evaluations will be important. 9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) — George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue* With Derek Barnett likely headed elsewhere in free agency and Brandon Graham coming off an injury (and about to turn 34), the Eagles will be looking for pass rusher help this offseason. Karlaftis might not have elite length or twitch, but his persistent power and skilled hand work allow him to be disruptive. 14. Philadelphia (from Indianapolis) — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia* I know, I know, the Eagles don’t draft linebackers in the first round (or at least they haven’t since 1979). But maybe Jonathan Vilma 2.0 can change their minds. Dean is an athletic pursuit player and blitzer with excellent diagnose skills to key and attack. His football character will make him an immediate fit wherever he is drafted in April.

Touchdown Wire

Touchdown Wire‘s Mark Schofield has the Eagles targeting 3 high-impact players, including two stout defenders.

8. Philadelphia Eagles: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue The Eagles have struggled to generate pressure on opposing passers, and adding an EDGE presence is a big need. George Karlaftis might be the third such player off the board, but one might not be surprised if some have him as the top option at the position. His pass-rushing plan, and quick hands, would be a reason why, and they show up on this sack against Iowa: 9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Philadelphia has missed on some recent receiver selections, but DeVonta Smith seems to be breaking that mold. Another player that could break that mold? Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. The Buckeyes have a number of downfield threats this season, including teammate Chris Olave who some might have as their WR1, but Wilson’s route-running and explosiveness make him a welcome addition to the Eagles. Watch the change-of-direction skills on this out route against Maryland: 14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Devin Lloyd might be the player to change that. He is the prototype for the modern NFL linebacker, with the ability to impact both the run game and the pass game, whether dropping into coverage or attacking the pocket. Lloyd has seven sacks to his name this season, but it is his coverage skills that might attract attention. Lloyd has three interceptions this year, two on throws he tipped and caught at the line of scrimmage and one on a tip downfield. But watch this play against BYU, where he reads the play-action concept and gets into the throwing lane on the seam route:

CBS Sports

Philadelphia targets a linebacker, wide receiver, and cornerback in the CBS Sports mock for this week.

Round 1 – Pick 9

Nakobe Dean LB Dean plays with the type of urgency and physicality that has been lacking at times in the middle of this Eagles defense. And while Dean’s playing on the best defense in the country, don’t be fooled — he’s not riding on the coattails of a dominant defensive line — he’s been a huge reason for their success.

From Miami Dolphins Round 1 – Pick 10

Andrew Booth Jr. CB The Eagles are on track for three first-round picks, which means there’s a great opportunity to address their defense. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he has balled out for Clemson this season.

Round 1 – Pick 11 Round 1 – Pick 14

Garrett Wilson WR This likely won’t be a popular pick because the Eagles have used first-rounders on wide receivers the last two years, but they’ll only have four wideouts under contract after the season, and that includes JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Wilson is one of the the most dynamic players in college football and he’ll give Jalen Hurts another downfield weapon as the QB continues to grow into the offense.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Adam Hermann and NBC Sports Philadelphia have the Eagles rolling with two defenders and an intriguing wide receiver prospect.

9. Eagles: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame There’s a chance that Hamilton, who has missed time this year while dealing with a knee injury, could be gone before the Eagles’ first pick in next spring’s draft. If he’s still on the board, though, I simply can’t see Howie Roseman passing on securing a franchise-level safety. 10. Eagles (via MIA): WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas The Eagles have two seasons’ worth of evidence showing them that Jalen Reagor is a bad football player. Quez Watkins was a fun preseason storyline and still has lightning quick speed, but is really a WR3. And after that, the wide receiver corps is barren. Enter Treylon Burks, a big, 6-foot-3 playmaking wideout who is having a breakout year with the Razorbacks and would be a perfect complement to DeVonta Smith’s finesse game. Burks has 67 catches for 1,123 yards and 11 TD this year, including 179 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama. He has TD catches of 91, 85, 66, and 52 yards this season, plus a 49-yard rushing TD. 14. Eagles (via IND): DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Eagles fans aren’t the only ones sick of Derek Barnett’s inconsistent production and regular boneheaded penalties. I would be amazed if the Birds’ decision-makers opted to bring the 25-year-old back after his contract is up this offseason. Instead, here they should take another swing at adding a difference-making defensive lineman in the first round. DeMarvin Leal is having a tremendous junior year with the Aggies and is a no-brainer first-round D-line talent.

