2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Expert first-round projections for Patriots

The New England Patriots have made a few upgrades to their offense this offseason, with the most notable addition being the acquisition of wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots also re-signed running back James White and offensive tackle Trent Brown. There are still issues on offense, including a need for more depth/talent at wide receiver and the interior of the offense line, but defense is where the biggest concerns remain.

Maybe that's why so many experts see the Patriots targeting a defensive player with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker might be the most glaring weakness on New England's roster. This group has already lost Kyle Van Noy, and veterans Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins are still unsigned. There's a real lack of athleticism and playmaking ability at linebacker, and that was painfully evident in the Patriots' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January.

There are a couple talented linebackers who could still be on the board when the Patriots are on the clock in Round 1. Two of them are Utah's Devin Lloyd and Georgia's Nakobe Dean. Dean, in particular, would be an excellent fit in New England after an impressive 2021 season during which he helped the Bulldogs win a national championship.

Cornerback is another defensive position that must be addressed in this draft. Andrew Booth Jr. of Clemson is a popular pick to the Patriots in mock drafts. Booth posted career highs with three interceptions and five passes defensed in 11 games for Clemson last season.

Which other players could New England target? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for the Patriots' first-round pick.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Charles Davis, NFL Network: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Luke Easterling, Draftwire: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (at No. 17 after mock trade)

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (at No. 29 after mock trade)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida