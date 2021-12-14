2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles land top WR on board, star QB from SEC

As the Eagles begin preparation for a huge Week 15 matchup with Washington, eyes in the front office are now starting to seriously shift towards the NFL draft.

Philadelphia has personnel needs all over the depth chart, and discussions about the franchise quarterback are forever ongoing.

Tuesday is mock draft day around the NFL, and ESPN’s Todd McShay dropped a prediction that could have Eagles fans salivating for the start of the 2022 training camp.

Todd McShay/ESPN

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo cheers the crowd before a play against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

McShay has the Eagles addressing all 3 of their top needs with Garrett becoming the prize.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via 6-7 MIA)

David Ojabo, DE, Michigan* Philly jump-starts its three-pick Round 1 party with an explosive pass-rusher. Ojabo’s first step is lightning fast, and he closes on the QB extremely well — his 11.0 sacks and 14 tackles for loss this season prove it. Brandon Graham will be 34 years old and returning from an Achilles injury next season, and only two teams have fewer sacks this year than the Eagles’ 21. And while they would love to see Hamilton fall to them, the Eagles get a defensive upgrade with Ojabo. Michigan has had multiple first-round defenders only three times (1972, 2017, and 2019), but here it sends two to the top 10. 14. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah* The Eagles have taken just one linebacker in the first round over the past 40 years (Marcus Smith in 2014), but it’s obvious they could use a playmaker in the middle of that defense. Lloyd — who has 96 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and four interceptions for Utah this season — is rangy and moves around the field like a 235-pound safety. He could quickly become a QB on defense for Philadelphia. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner and USC receiver Drake London might also be in play. 20. Philadelphia Eagles (via 7-6 IND)

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State* An NFL team has gone to the WR well in the first round in three consecutive drafts just once in the common draft era, per ESPN Stats & Information (Lions, 2003-05), but let’s face it: Philadelphia still needs pass-catchers despite drafting Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith in the past two years. Wilson’s body control in adjusting to the ball in the air is incredible, he has the wheels to make the big play downfield and he shows a nose for the end zone (12 TDs this season).

PFF

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

PFF has the Eagles picking a quarterback, while still having high hopes for Jalen Hurts.

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIAMI): WR JAMESON WILLIAMS, ALABAMA

The Ohio State duo will have their suitors in April’s draft, but Williams will be the favorite for every team looking to add freaky high-end speed at the position. A finalist for the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award, Williams caught 67-of-102 targets for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns with Alabama this season. He also dropped just six passes all year long while averaging north of 3.1 yards per route run on an absurdly high 15.2 average depth of target. He is the class’ premier deep threat and a perfect pairing with DeVonta Smith in Philly. 11. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: QB MATT CORRAL, OLE MISS

DO NOT OVERREACT, EAGLES FANS. JALEN HURTS HAS BEEN SOLID THIS YEAR. THIS DOES NOT MEAN PHILLY IS GIVING UP ON JALEN HURTS. If you’ve made it to this point, Eagles faithful, I applaud you for working past the CMND+F “Eagles” and hearing me out. Hurts ranks 11th among all quarterbacks in PFF grade (80.0) this season. He’s played well and exceeded a lot of people’s expectations — so much so that Philadelphia’s brass should feel that they can keep him in their plans, at least for the immediate future. 14. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dave Zangaro has Philadelphia revamping the defense from the inside out.

10. Eagles: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue The Eagles need to add a defensive end and they have their pick of a couple good ones. Ultimately, I have them picking Karlaftis over David Ojabo from Michican, but either would be a fine pick at No. 10. With Karlaftis, they get more of a sure thing, but a player who also has a very high ceiling. Karlaftis is 6-4, 275 pounds and moves very well for a guy considered by many to be a power rusher. He also plays incredibly hard all the time. 11. Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia I know, I know. The Eagles won’t take a linebacker in the first round. They just won’t do it. They haven’t done it since 1979. But they also haven’t had three first-round picks either. So maybe this year, they’d be willing to bend their no-linebackers precedent to land the best off-ball linebacker in this class, the leader of one of the nation’s best defenses. 21. Eagles: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati The Eagles already took two defensive players, but let’s go back to that side of the ball. There are plenty of first-round corners in this class so it’s really about preference. Gardner has been incredible for Cincinnati this season. According to PFF, he has played 448 snaps in coverage and gave up just 17 completion for 117 yards and no touchdowns. Gardner (6-2, 188) would also be a fit in zone and man coverage. His nickname is “Sauce,” which is also awesome.

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports has Philadelphia adding two of the drafts’ top defenders and a monster wide receiver from USC.

Round 1 – Pick 10

Nakobe Dean Dean plays with the type of urgency and physicality that has been lacking at times in the middle of this Eagles defense. And while Dean’s playing on the best defense in the country, don’t be fooled — he’s not riding on the coattails of a dominant defensive line — he’s been a huge reason for its success. Round 1 – Pick 11

Andrew Booth Jr. The Eagles are on track for three first-round picks, which means there’s a great opportunity to address their defense. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season. Round 1 – Pick 21

Drake London This likely won’t be a popular pick because the Eagles have used first-rounders on wide receivers the last two years, but they’ll only have four wideouts under contract after the season, and that includes J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. London, meanwhile, was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing USC season. And while he won’t run a 4.3 when healthy, he is a high-point-catch machine who can take over games, which sounds like something Jalen Hurts could use.

Pro Football Network

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Pro Football Network has Philadelphia going with a quarterback early on in the process.

10) Philadelphia Eagles: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The first quarterback off the board, Matt Corral heads to the Philadelphia Eagles as the top 10 comes to a close. Corral offers incredible athleticism and even better arm talent. His down-for-down accuracy is there, as is his ability to hit throws to all levels of the field. This move signifies the end of Minshew Mania and the Jalen Hurts era — Corral is ready to lead an NFL franchise. 11) Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

With back-to-back picks, the Eagles grab a new weapon for their new quarterback. Chris Olave lands as WR1 as he possesses elite skills at every single desirable trait for a receiver in today’s NFL. He has tremendous catch-point skills and crisp routes. Olave is as fast as he is athletic and will quickly become Corral’s favorite target. 21) Philadephia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The Eagles grab their first defensive player in the first round after hitting the offensive side of the ball with Corral and Olave earlier. Nakobe Dean is as strong as an ox and hits like one as well. He’s a true three-down linebacker who can cover, stuff the run, and rush the passer when needed.

