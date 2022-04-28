2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Final Patriots first-round pick predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived!

The first round takes place Thursday night in Las Vegas, where the New England Patriots will pick at No. 21.

The Patriots nailed their 2021 first-round pick by taking Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 overall. Jones led all rookie quarterbacks in completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.

With quarterback no longer a top need, the Patriots can start surrounding Jones with more skill and speed on offense. Two of New England's most glaring weaknesses to address are wide receiver and the interior of the offensive line. The Patriots have lost both of their starting guards from 2021 -- Ted Karras and Shaq Mason -- since the offseason began.

While there are holes to fill on offense, a strong case could be made for the Patriots going defense in Round 1. Linebacker is an area of concern. The Patriots need to get younger and more athletic at the position. Cornerback is another spot that needs a major upgrade, especially after Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson left in free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unlike recent years, the 2022 draft promises to be an exciting and unpredictable ride. This draft could unfold in so many different ways, and part of the reason for that uncertainty is the lack of a strong quarterback class.

Which players should we expect Bill Belichick and the Patriots to target in Round 1? Here's a roundup of recent 2022 NFL Mock Drafts with the first round just hours away.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Todd McShay, ESPN: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Devin Lloyd: LB, Utah

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Nate Davis, USA TODAY Sports: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah