2022 NFL mock draft roundup: David Ojabo popular pick for Eagles

A popular Eagles pick emerging in latest mock draft roundup

The NFL pre-draft process is about to kick it into the next gear this week at the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

So all these mock drafts we’ve read before now? Yeah, they’re subject to change in a major way.

But here’s our last look around the internet before the start of the biggest pre-draft event on the calendar:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

15. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

What they said: “The Eagles need to refresh the defensive line and Ojabo has an incredible burst off the ball. He's raw but he has as much upside as any edge rusher in the draft.”

16. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

What they said: “Wyatt is going to surprise when he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a dynamic athlete and was a force in practice at the Senior Bowl.”

19. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “Wilson would pair with DeVonta Smith to provide an excellent young duo for Jalen Hurts.”

My take on the haul: Jeremiah is one of the biggest heavy hitters in the mock draft game and it’s worth pointing out that he once worked in the Eagles’ scouting department. Last week, DJ held a national pre-combine conference call so I got to ask him about the possibility of the Eagles’ drafting another receiver.

Aside from that pick, the Eagles’ doubling up on defensive linemen would be an interesting choice but wouldn’t shock anyone. I was down in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and Wyatt really did have a fantastic week and could go in the teens.

The Ojabo pick is a very popular one for the Eagles right now. While he was somewhat in the shadow of Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan, Ojabo (6-5, 250) had a fantastic 2021 season with 11 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 3 passes deflected. But we’re talking about one year of production from a raw prospect. While he needs some refinement, there’s no question that Ojabo has some major upside. It’ll be up to the Eagles or whichever team drafts him to help him fulfill his potential. But this would be a very exciting pick for a team that really needs more edge rushing talent.

Steve Palazzolo, ProFootballFocus

15. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

What they said: “This would mark the third year in a row that the Eagles draft a receiver in the first round, but with two more picks, they can take this chance. Williams has next-level speed and burst, which is why he's the best vertical threat in the draft. The only question is Williams’ ACL injury, but multiple first-round picks allow the Eagles to swing for the fences with this one.”

16. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: “The best all-around linebacker in the draft, Lloyd graded at 80.0-plus in all three facets (run defense, pass rush, coverage) last season. As a unit, Eagles linebackers ranked among the league’s worst in both run defense and coverage, so help is needed there.”

19. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

What they said: “The Eagles' third first-rounder is another home-run swing with Ojabo, who has played just 560 snaps in his college career. He’s an explosive pass-rusher who posted an impressive 86.9 pass-rush grade last season, but he has work to do in the run game and will likely start off as a specialist off the edge.”

My take on the haul: This would be a pretty impressive haul for the Eagles. We’ve already talked about Ojabo, so let’s get into the other two.

Lloyd is either the best or the second-best linebacker in the draft depending on who you ask. The other top linebacker is Nakobe Dean from Georgia. But Lloyd (6-3, 235) has ability all over the field. He can play every linebacker position, he can rush the passer and he’s the type of defensive weapon that could finally force the Eagles to draft an off-ball linebacker in the first round for the first time since 1979. It would be foolish to compare anyone to Micah Parsons, but if the Eagles watched the rookie in Dallas have a huge impact in multiple spots, then maybe it would convince them to take Lloyd.

And then there’s Williams, who is recovering from a torn ACL but is still a pretty clear first-round pick. There’s some risk involved because of that injury but there’s no reason to think the Alabama receiver shouldn’t be able to recover completely and be a great player on the next level.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

15. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

What they said: “This continues to be a popular pairing in our weekly mocks, partly because the Eagles could use Dean in the middle of their 'D' (even if, historically, they don't draft off-ball linebackers in Round 1), and in part because Dean was so dominant during the '21 season. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don't be fooled -- he didn't ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line; Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL but his tape tells a different story.”

16. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

What they said: “David Ojabo isn't a finished product, and that's what makes him so exciting. He was incredibly disruptive for Michigan last season and he's only going to get better at the next level.”

19. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “Even though McDuffie balled out on the outside for the Huskies this season, we get Tyrann Matthieu vibes when we watch him. He has the athleticism to line up anywhere and in Philly he'll join a secondary with Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox and not much else because of impending free agency or inexperience.”

My take on the haul: My guess is that Lloyd tests through the roof at the combine and ends up as the first linebacker off the board. He might not even be there when the Eagles get on the clock at 15. That would mean the leader of the best defense in the country will be the second linebacker drafted. Certainly not a bad consolation prize. Dean doesn’t have the measurables Lloyd does but he was dynamic in college and he could do the same thing at the NFL level.

We should point out this is a defensive sweep of a haul, which I don’t think many folks would complain about. The McDuffie one is a solid pick too. There are several good cornerbacks who might go in the Eagles’ range. This mock has him as the third corner taken after Ahmad Gardner (9) and Derek Stingley (10).

Oliver Hodgkinson, ProFootballNetwork

15. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

What they said: “The Philadelphia Eagles are in the enviable position of having three first-round picks. It’s a franchise-altering amount of draft capital for a team with multiple needs on both sides of the ball. While there is talk that they’ll potentially be active in the trade market to acquire even more capital, there are no trades in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

“They kickstart their transformation by addressing a significant need in the heart of their defense. Nakobe Dean gives the Eagles a hyper-athletic linebacker who has established himself as one of the best at the position this season. His athleticism is matched by football intelligence to make Dean a read-and-react playmaker against the run. Furthermore, he showcased impressive coverage ability during Georgia’s title-winning campaign.”

16. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “Although the Eagles added DeVonta Smith last April, don’t be surprised if they use one of their first-round picks to give him a reliable running mate in the wide receiver room. At this point, Jalen Reagor isn’t that. While I don’t think Chris Olave is the best receiver in the class, his football intelligence and track speed with the ability to breeze past defensive backs should make him a prime target to replace Reagor in Philadelphia.”

19. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

What they said: “It’d be negligent if the Eagles don’t address the secondary if one of their first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Firstly, they allowed the highest completion percentage to opposition quarterbacks last season. Secondly, almost the entire starting secondary is out of contract, including Anthony Harris and Steven Nelson.

“Reuniting Georgia safety Lewis Cine with teammate Dean in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft would be obscene. An aggressive run-stopping athlete who plays the game with a jolting physicality, Cine’s athletic profile also translates well to coverage. He’s a versatile chess piece with leadership qualities that will help secure this Eagles secondary.”

My take on the haul: The absence of a lineman in this haul is notable. Based on the Eagles’ draft history, for them to have three first-round picks and not end up with either an offensive or defensive lineman would be pretty surprising. Olave is the other Ohio State receiver likely to go in the first round and he could even end up going before Wilson.

The Cine pick is a tougher sell for me. The Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round. Maybe the year with three first-round picks is the time to do it but it seems like a bit of a stretch at 19. In fact, Cine is not a first-rounder in the other mock drafts in this roundup and according to NFLMockDraftDateabase.com, Cine appears in just 7.1% of first-round mocks.