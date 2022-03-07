2022 NFL mock draft roundup 7.0: Analysts still have Eagles loading up on defense

Analysts still have Eagles loading up on D in mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We don’t know if the Eagles are going to keep all three of their first-round picks and given Howie Roseman’s propensity for draft-day trades, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles staying at Nos. 15, 16 and 19 and taking three players.

But if that happens, the odds are pretty high that they’ll go heavy on defense.

Because think about the Eagles top needs and the value in the first round. The only positions the Eagles would likely consider on offense are offensive line and receivers. Meanwhile, on defense, they can consider defensive backs, linemen and linebackers. All defensive positions are in play.

So if the Eagles draft three players, it seems likely at least two of them will be on defense. And that’s what pretty much every mock drafts says too:

Mel Kiper Jr. ESPN

15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “Let’s fill some holes for Philadelphia, which has three first-round picks and problems at a few spots on its roster. The Eagles made a run to the playoffs last season, winning six of their final eight games, but their defense was exposed along the way. They allowed quarterbacks to complete a whopping 69.4% of their passes, which ranked last in the league. McDuffie, who didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage over the past two seasons, could play the spot opposite Darius Slay. He also has the ability to play out of the slot.”

16. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

What they said: “The Eagles ranked 31st in the league with 29 sacks last season; they have to get better there. Getting pressure on the quarterback is a way to improve the entire defense. Ojabo is a pure pass-rusher who is still developing as a run defender. He had had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles, wreaking havoc opposite potential No. 1 pick Aidan Hutchinson. I’d feel better about taking Ojabo in the middle of Round 1 vs. the top 10 because he can get swallowed up in the run game, but his edge-rush upside is undeniable.”

17. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: “One more Round 1 selection for the Eagles, who I gave defenders at Nos. 15 and 16. This could be a spot to take another receiver, their third straight draft to take one in the first round. Jalen Reagor, the No. 21 pick in 2020, has underwhelmed — I thought it was a reach at the time — while DeVonta Smith, the No. 10 choice last year, had a good but not great rookie season. I would get Jalen Hurts a different kind of receiver in Burks, who is big and physical (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and could complement Smith’s speed. Burks had 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Razorbacks last season. I’m really curious to see his athletic testing numbers at the combine; it’s not out of the question that he rises even farther up the board.”

My take on the haul: The Eagles clearly have needs at cornerback and edge rusher so it shouldn’t shock anyone to see these top two picks. And whether it’s McDuffie and Ojabo or some other combination, there are going to be good players at those two positions available when the Eagles are on the board, especially if the quarterbacks start going early.

McDuffie is Kiper’s third corner off the board after Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley. It certainly seems like McDuffie could be the CB3 in this draft or maybe he could even sneak ahead of Stingley if teams are scared off by Stingley’s last two years.

Ojabo is a raw talent with one year of production under his belt but his upside is huge. He’s 6-4, 250 and just started playing the game as a teenager. This is a high-ceiling pick but it could pay off in a major way.

And Burks is an intriguing option. He models his game after Deebo Samuel and there are reasons to really like him. His combine performance was OK but he didn’t wow the way some folks thought he would. Still could be an intriguing option for the Eagles, who did meet with him in Indy.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

15. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

What they said: “The addition of a playmaking safety with range, ball skills and thump would upgrade an Eagles secondary that could lose a pair of starters in the back end.”

16. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “The Eagles have the draft capital needed to make the necessary upgrades at wide receiver. Olave is a polished route runner with the potential to flourish as a WR2 opposite DeVonta Smith.”

19. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

What they said: “The Eagles need to find a replacement for 33-year-old Brandon Graham on the edges. Not to mention, Derek Barnett's hitting the open market. Johnson could get the call as an athletic pass rusher with a non-stop motor.”

My take on the haul: The Hamilton one is certainly intriguing because there’s a very good chance he’s gone before the Eagles’ three picks come up. But what if he isn’t? While the Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round it’s an obvious need this offseason as Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris are set to be free agents. And Hamilton is the type of player who can really change a defense. There was an interesting discussion with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah a couple weeks ago about about the importance of the safety position:

“To me there's a real debate going on around the league about just how high you take safeties,” Jeremiah said. “I'm a little more biased in favor of them. You know calling the Chargers games for the last four years and seeing every game that Derwin James has played there and the impact that position can make, and think back to my time with the Baltimore Ravens and seeing what Ed Reed could do. So I don't necessarily agree with the conventional wisdom on that, of how high you take a safety. I think this kid is pretty unique. He's so tall and long and rangy. The ability to make plays from the deep middle as well as to drop down and play down low and be a physical player, he can erase tight ends.”

For reference, that above discussion was in the context of the Lions possibly taking Hamilton at No. 2. So if Hamilton is available at 15, the Eagles should definitely think about it. Although, if he’s available at 15, there might be something else wrong.

As far as the other two picks, Olave had a really strong day at the combine to solidify his status as a first-round pick. Olave tested well and was as smooth as butter in the field drills. Johnson declared himself the best edge rusher in this class and maybe he’ll turn into that. He had just one year of great production in college and that was after he transferred out the school (Georgia) that eventually won the national championship. He’s a pure edge rusher, though, and the Eagles desperately need help outside.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

15. Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

What they said: “The Eagles need to replace retiring Brandon Brooks with an upgrade with someone who can also start for a long time. Green is a well-rounded interior run blocker with solid size, strength and technique.”

16. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

What they said: “The Eagles also need to reinforce their defense as part of their three first-rounders and should they go offensive line in Green a pick before, Dean would be more of an immediate-impact choice than going for depth at either end or tackle. Dean was the active playmaking leader of the Bulldogs' national championship defense and can fit anywhere alongside T.J. Edwards, most likely upgrading from Genard Avery on the strong side.”

19. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

What they said: “The Eagles are getting nice late-career play from Darius "Big Play" Slay and Avonte Maddox has been good, too, but they could use a further boost in the secondary from Gardner. He can move around to help them in subpackages before settling as an outside starter to succeed Slay, who's entering his Age 31 season.”

My take on the haul: The Green pick would be about as unsexy as it could get. But would it really shock anyone to see the Eagles draft a plug-and-play lineman in the first round? This pick might be a tough sell because of how deep the Eagles’ OL is looking right now. But if they think Green is a 10-year starting right guard, it’s worth it.

We all know the Eagles’ history of not taking first-round linebackers but there are two worthy of consideration this year: Dean and Utah’s Devin Lloyd. Lloyd’s test numbers didn’t match the on-field athleticism he’s been known for but he’s still a first-round pick. Perhaps this opens the door for Dean to be the first linebacker taken. It’s really hard to argue with Dean’s college career as the best defender on the best defense in the country.

As for Sauce Gardner? That feels like a pipe dream now at 19. He definitely looked the part at the combine and it is seeming more and more likely that he’ll be the first cornerback drafted in April.

Cam Mellor, ProFootballNetwork

15. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: “The top linebacker in the class heads to the Philadelphia Eagles as they continue to rework their defense this offseason. Devin Lloyd presents a challenge in all facets for offenses to overcome. He can stuff the run with terrific instincts. Lloyd utilizes a quick first step when he blitzes and can power past offensive linemen. His best aspect, however, comes in coverage, where he is unmatched in this or any recent linebacker class.”

16. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

What they said: “The Eagles’ defense continues to get a makeover as Philadelphia pulls the trigger on Kaiir Elam. A legacy player, Elam has great ball skills and an understanding of a variety of coverages. He’s long, quick, and wrapped up in an impressive frame with even better athleticism.”

19. Drake London, WR, USC

What they said: “Perhaps the top receiver on some team’s boards, Drake London was unable to test at the Combine, so he’ll look to put his best foot forward during athletic testing drills at his pro day. London is a big-bodied receiver with the best yards-after-catch ability in the class. He’ll quickly become a reliable threat in the short and intermediate passing game for Jalen Hurts and eat up the YAC yards.”

My take on the haul: Lloyd didn’t test particularly well but he has the tools that can turn him into a game-changing player at the next level. A big advantage for Lloyd is his ability to rush off the edge. Don’t get visions of Micah Parsons just yet but he can help get after QBs. And Lloyd didn’t completely wow at the combine but Dean didn’t even test. He’s waiting for his pro day.

Elam has been a forgotten man in this cornerback crop but just a shade under 6-2 and at 191 pounds, Elam ran a 4.39 last week. His stock fell a little bit during the 2021 season but he’s still a very good player, listed at No. 50 on Jeremiah’s big board. He’s probably a more realistic pick than Gardner, who figures to be gone.

And London didn’t test at the combine as he recovers from a foot injury. But the big USC wideout is known for his ability to go up and snag balls out of the air. I’ll be very curious to see how he runs at his personal pro day in early April.