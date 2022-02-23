2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles land dynamic SEC talent, trade up for QB

As the NFL transitions away from the postseason all-star games and moves forward towards the start of free agency, all eyes are on the Eagles and their three first-round picks in April’s draft.

Some of the league’s top draft prognosticators are ramping up the scouting and there will likely be several changes atop various draft boards as the combine and select pro days near.

With one week left in the month of February, here’s our final mock draft roundup, with a few heavy hitters predicting that Philadelphia leans heavy towards Georgia, a linebacker and potential addition to the quarterback room.

NFL.com -- Daniel Jeremiah

In Daniel Jeremiah’s 2nd-mock draft, Philadelphia addresses the defensive line before adding an All-American wide receiver to the mix as well.

Pick

15

Philadelphia Eagles

(via Dolphins)

David Ojabo

Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

The Eagles need to refresh the defensive line and Ojabo has an incredible burst off the ball. He’s raw but he has as much upside as any edge rusher in the draft. Pick

16

Philadelphia Eagles

(via Colts)

Devonte Wyatt

Georgia · DT · Senior

Wyatt is going to surprise when he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a dynamic athlete and was a force in practice at the Senior Bowl. Pick

19

Philadelphia Eagles

Garrett Wilson

Ohio State · WR · Junior

Wilson would pair with DeVonta Smith to provide an excellent young duo for Jalen Hurts.

CBS Sports



Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn

CBS Sports has the Eagles going All-SEC with their three first-round picks, landing the top players on the board at two positions.

Round 1 – Pick 15

Travon Walker DL

GEORGIA • JR • 6’5″ / 275 LBS

Philadelphia

Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his non-stop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for several teams in this range looking to bolster their defensive line. Round 1 – Pick 16

Jameson Williams WR

ALABAMA • JR • 6’2″ / 189 LBS

Philadelphia

Yes, the Eagles have used first-rounders on wide receivers the last two years, but they’ll only have four wideouts under contract after the season, and that includes J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Round 1 – Pick 19

Nakobe Dean LB

GEORGIA • JR • 6’0″ / 225 LBS

Philadelphia

This has been a popular pairing in our weekly mocks, partly because the Eagles could use Dean in the middle of their D (even if, historically, they don’t draft off-ball linebackers in Round 1), and in part, because Dean was so dominant during the ’21 season. .

PFF

Pro Football Focus has the Eagles addressing their biggest needs by adding a pass rusher, cornerback, and dynamic linebacker.

15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIAMI): EDGE DAVID OJABO, MICHIGAN

Big Board Rank: 26

There’s no debating that Michigan edge defender David Ojabo had an absurd 2021 campaign, exploding with 41 pressures and an 88.2 pass-rushing grade this season. He’s a raw prospect who will need to test through the roof at the combine to go in the first round come April, but that’s well within the realm of possibility for the young superstar. 16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA INDIANAPOLIS): CB ANDREW BOOTH JR., CLEMSON

Big Board Rank: 18

Booth, a former five-star recruit, is an aggressive tackler and smooth athlete who improved his PFF grade every year of his Clemson career. 19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH

Big Board Rank: 14

“Draft Twitter” will fall in love with Devin Lloyd. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Utah off-ball linebacker was a heat-seeking missile and an every-down impact player for the Utes. He earned a 91.1 PFF grade as one of college football’s top defenders in 2021.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia has the Eagles giving up three picks for the opportunity to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

10. Eagles (via NYJ): QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Eagles swap No. 15 for the Jets’ No. 10 and give up their third-round pick this year and their 2023 sixth-round pick. Pretty similar to the Bears’ trade-up for Justin Fields last season. And it’s all in the name of figuring out the QB position. 16. Eagles: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah 19. Eagles: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

