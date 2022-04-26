2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles continue defensive makeover with dynamic defenders

The NFL Draft is now just two days away and that means the final mock drafts and projections from some of the top experts around the country.

Philadelphia has two mid-first-round picks and the reputation for being wheelers and dealers early on in the process, with GM Howie Roseman allegedly having his eyes on several dynamic playmakers.

The Eagles could choose to trade up or down, including jumping into the top-10 for superstars like Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Kyle Hamilton.

With the draft more than 48 hours away, here are some of the final mock drafts and projections.

Peter King FMIA

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, defensive tackle, Georgia

The monster tackle from Georgia lands next to Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

*22. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, linebacker, Utah

*Projected Trade: Eagles trade the 18th pick to the Packers for the 22nd pick and a late third-round pick, 92nd overall.

King has Philadelphia making a trade with the Packers to acquire another third-round pick.

Patrik Walker, CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

15. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The best weapon in the draft.

18. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

The rugged guard could immediately replace Brandon Brooks.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | USC WR Drake London

Easterling has the Eagles landing one of the top pass catchers in the country.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Philadelphia gets a dual-threat weapon at linebacker.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Miller has the Eagles landing a dynamic pass-catcher from Ohio State.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

15. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Story continues

18. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

NBC Sports Philadelphia

(AP Photo/George Frey)

15. Eagles (via Dolphins) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

18. Eagles (via Saints) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Austin Gayle, PFF

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

15. Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

18. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

1

1