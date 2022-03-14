2022 NFL mock draft roundup 8.0: Could Derek Stingley fall to the Eagles?

A stud corner falls to Eagles in latest mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NFL free agency will steal all the headlines this week and it should. This is the time of year when teams try to fill their needs so they don’t have to do that in the draft.

There’s no question that free agency will be fun but the draft prep won’t stop either.

We’re less than a month and a half from the 2022 NFL Draft and we’re right in the middle of mock draft season. Let’s take another look at some mock drafts and see who the Eagles are projected to take with their three first-round picks:

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

15. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

What they said: “A fully healthy Stingley is a top-five draft pick in this class. The reason he’s picked here at No. 15 is because of the unknown coming off surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury – an injury that has been known to derail careers. If a team picking between Nos. 10-15 can get the thumbs up that everything will eventually be fine, they should run the card in, especially the Eagles.”

16. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: “Back-to-back picks make for a lot of fun with Eagles mocks. Though Burks didn’t have the insane combine performance some proclaimed before the big event, he’s still one of the most gifted receivers in this class. His unique blend of size and speed would be a big time boost to Philadelphia's offense.”

19. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

What they said: “The Eagles once again capitalize on a player who was once regarded as a potential top-10 pick, selecting him a little further down the draft order. Karlaftis is a really good player who just doesn’t seem to be as high on boards around the league. If he goes in the back half of the first round, whichever team selects him could get a big-time steal.”

My take on the haul: I’ve been waiting for a mock draft to have Stingley falling into this range because it’s not that outlandish given Stingley’s recent career and the rise of Sauce Gardner as a potential top-10 pick. Stingley had an incredible season as a true freshman back in 2019 but the last two years haven’t gone to plan, with Stingley’s playing just 10 games in that span. That might and probably will scare some teams off. But whatever team is willing to take a chance on Stingley might be getting a Pro Bowl-caliber shutdown corner. He certainly has that type of talent. And if a team is willing to take a chance on a player, maybe it’s a team with three first-round picks.

The Eagles would need to clear Stingley medically to make this pick. But if they do, they could be getting the best value pick of the first round. Even if Stingley doesn’t last to the Eagles’ range, if he ends up making it out of the single digits, then the Eagles would have the ammo to move up and get him if they want. Now, maybe the Eagles shouldn’t be valuing cornerbacks this much if they’re going to run the zone-heavy defense we saw in 2021, but corners are still important. And getting one of the best in this class at a great value would be intriguing.

All together, this group makes a nice haul for the Eagles. Burks would give them a dynamic weapon to grow with Hurts and Karlaftis was the best edge rusher on the board and would fit in the defense nicely.

Kevin Hanson, SI.com

15. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

What they said: “As noted above, the Bulldogs have a lot of “freaks” on defense. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s 2021 preseason list, the “biggest freak” of them all is Wyatt. Even if Davis (and Walker) dominated the headlines, Wyatt showed off his elite quickness and athleticism last weekend as well by running a 4.77 40-yard dash at 304 pounds.”

16. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

What they said: “No draft-eligible cornerback has had as strong of a season as Stingley has had. While it’s impressive that he had such elite-level play as an 18-year-old true freshman, 2019 also feels like it was an eternity ago. With his combination of elite speed, fluidity and ball skills, Stingley would be a steal here if he were to regain his ’19 form.”

19. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: “A repeat team and prospect pairing from Mock 1.0, Burks (6'3", 225 pounds) would complement DeVonta Smith well. Once Burks builds up speed, few defenders will catch him from behind, even if his 40-yard dash (4.55 at the combine) was a bit disappointing. While not a polished route-runner, the former Razorback said that he tries to mimic his game after Deebo Samuel, and it’s easy to see Samuel’s versatility in Burks. Eagles wide receiver coach Aaron Moorehead also led Burks’s workout at his March 9 pro day.”

My take on the haul: Another mock with Stingley falling! But we already talked about Stingley, so let’s get to the other two.

Drafting an interior defensive lineman wouldn’t be the sexiest pick because the Eagles still have Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. But there still seems to be a chance the Eagles trade Cox and Hargrave is entering the final year of his three-year deal as a free agent. Wyatt (6-3, 304) is a monster who can get upfield but is also big enough and strong enough to two-gap. And would it really shock anyone to see the Eagles take a defensive lineman?

Burks, meanwhile, has become a very popular pick for the Eagles. He’s a fun player who was used in a bunch of different ways at Arkansas: Out wide, in the slot, in the backfield. Their main goal was to get him the ball and let him work his magic. We know YAC is a big deal in Nick Sirianni’s offense and it could be tempting to give him a weapon like this.

The one big downside to this haul for the Eagles is the lack of a pass rusher. I really think they’re going to get one in this first round. And in this mock, they pass up David Ojabo and George Karlaftis. I have a hard time seeing that.

Dane Brugler, TheAthletic

15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “The sub-30 inch arms are far from ideal and could break a tie if teams have him closely ranked with Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley on their cornerback board. Nonetheless, he is a top-tier athlete with inside-outside versatility and the football intelligence that makes him an immediate NFL starter.”

16. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

What they said: “With three selections in the top 20 and pass rusher being the strength of this draft class, it would be a shock if the Eagles don’t draft an edge defender in the first round. Karlaftis plays with outstanding lower body explosion, motor and hand skills that will translate well to the pro game.”

19. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “The Nick Sirianni-led offense prioritizes technically proficient receivers who are where they need to be at the exact moment they need to be there. That description fits Olave like a glove. He is as smooth as they come with his routes and timing while also offering the 4.3 speed to keep the coverage honest.”

My take on the haul: McDuffie has become a popular cornerback in this range but like Brugler mentioned, McDuffie has short arms and is just 5-11. That doesn’t mean he can’t be a great cornerback and he did run a 4.44 but top half of the first round might be a little rich for some teams.

Totally on board with the Karlaftis pick. He’s one of four edge rushers who makes sense. The others are Travon Walker, David Ojabo and Jermaine Johnson II.

Olave had a very impressive showing at the combine and he is smooth. In fact, some of that smoothness reminds me of DeVonta Smith. Olave ran a 4.39 at the combine, which definitely turned some heads. And Brugler is right about how much Sirianni appreciates technically sound receivers.

Sam Farmer, LA Times

15. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

What they said: “Even though defensive line is their strength the Eagles still need someone who can get to the quarterback.”

16. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

What they said: “The best Eagles teams were built from the offensive and defensive lines out. Johnson can play guard or tackle.”

19. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: “Yes, the Eagles have used a first- or second-round pick on a receiver three years in a row, but they still have a need and draft capital.”

My take on the haul: The Ojabo pick has been a very popular pick for the Eagles. In fact, he’s probably the name we’ve seen mocked most frequently to the Eagles over the last month or so. And it makes sense. He’ll be available in that range and while he’s still very raw, his upside is tremendous.

We’ve talked about Burks already, but the Johnson pick is intriguing. Johnson is a versatile offensive lineman and it probably shouldn’t shock anyone if the Eagles take an offensive lineman that high. But it’s not a pressing need, especially after the news that Jason Kelce is returning for the 2022 season.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

15. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

What they said: “As I've written before, the Eagles don't usually draft off-ball linebackers this early in the draft, but if Dean is still on the board for this pick, they should reconsider the policy. Drafting Dean means you won't have to worry about the position for at least the next five seasons, as you'll have a heat-seeking missile flying from sideline to sideline on your defense, destroying everything in its path.”

16. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: “Some might be put off by Burks running a 4.55 40 at the combine, but I couldn't care less. Watch the tape and try to find any defender in the country who gained ground on him once he hit the open field. He's a player that might run a 4.55 in shorts, but when you put the ball in his hands, it's a 4.4. Pairing Burks with DeVonta Smith would give the Eagles two fantastic playmakers to help out Jalen Hurts.”

19. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

What they said: “There's a good chance I'm higher on Elam than everybody else, but I'll pound the table for him. He has a knack for the football and the kind of playmaking ability that can change a game. There aren't a lot of those guys available on the defensive side of the ball.”

My take on the haul: Since Burks comes to the Eagles in just about every mock draft, we can skip over him again. The other two are interesting picks. I like Dean quite a bit but if the Eagles were to finally draft a linebacker in the first round, something tells me it might be Devin Lloyd instead. While Dean might be the better pure off-ball linebacker (and I wouldn’t hesitate to take him), Lloyd has more pass-rush capability. Maybe the Eagles could take themselves into a linebacker if that linebacker does a little extra as a rusher.

The Elam pick is probably a little early for my liking. If the Eagles want him, they might be able to slide down a few spots and take him. But there’s a lot to like about Elam too, including his 4.39 at the combine. He also has the length (6-1, 1/2 and nearly 31-inch arms) that teams will like. But Elam had some inconsistencies in college that might push him deep into the first round or even out of it.