2022 NFL mock draft roundup 13.0: Eagles trading up for Derek Stingley?

Eagles trade up for a top defensive player in latest mock draft roundup

We’re less than two weeks from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft and the Eagles have 10 total draft picks and two in the first round.

With that in mind, let’s get into the latest mock draft roundup to see what the experts think the Birds will do at the top of the draft:

Diante Lee, The Athletic

10. Trade up: Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

What they said: “With no reaching for receivers on the immediate horizon, the Jets can feel comfortable with whichever of the top five playmakers are available in the teens. Philadelphia makes a good trade partner here, trying to jump in front of Minnesota for the next-best cornerback, Derek Stingley, Jr. The pairing of Darius Slay and Stingley helps Philadelphia transition out of playing as much soft zone coverage, and Stingley can develop under the tutelage of a premier press-man defensive back. Philadelphia still holds pick No. 15 after the trade.”

15. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “The Eagles come out of the first round as major winners, taking potential star talents on offense and defense. Olave pairs well with DeVonta Smith, with both players generating separation in the slot and on the perimeter. If quarterback Jalen Hurts’ legs remain a threat, Olave gives Philadelphia another receiver who can win against single coverage — a hole on the roster that Tampa Bay repeatedly exposed in the 2022 wild-card round.”

My take on the haul: Trade-up options are always fun and there’s a lot to like about the idea of the Eagles’ moving up to draft Stingley if he falls to that 10-12 range. Stingley (6-0, 190) is arguably the most talented cornerback in this class but there are major question marks. He has played in just 10 games over the last two years and if you’re drafting Stingley, you’re projecting based off of his incredible freshman season in 2019. But he’s supremely talented and showed off his athleticism at his pro day this offseason.

As far as the trade up, the terms weren’t included but I was surprised to see the Eagles move from 18 to 10. That’s a pretty big jump. While it’s nice to hang on to No. 15, it would probably make more sense to use that pick in a trade up scenario. The Jets in this mock ended up using No. 18 on Garrett Wilson and 18 is pretty late for him. Maybe it would make more sense for the Jets to get 15 to make sure they get their guy.

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

15. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “Philly needs another receiving threat across from Devonta Smith, and Olave is a terrific complement. Smith is a burner who can take the top off of just about any defense and create big plays, while Olave is a technician who can also do the same.”

18. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “The Eagles certainly need an injection of talent at cornerback, and McDuffie can slide in across from Darius Slay and be an immediate upgrade.”

My take on the haul: The second straight Olave pick. The Eagles had him in for a visit so there’s clearly some level of interest in one of the two first-round receivers from Ohio State. There’s a lot to like about Olave (6-0, 187). He had three productive years at OSU and is the smoothest route runner in this class. There are some similarities with Smith because both are slight frame wideouts who run smooth and polished routes. There are two ways to look at that: The Eagles might like Olave for the same reasons they liked Smith and aren’t concerned about finding a different type of player as a complement. Or … they want a different type of player to line up opposite Smith.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “Philadelphia has an obvious void at one cornerback spot, and McDuffie gives the Eagles one of the stickiest, toughest man corners in the draft.”

18. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: “Jalen Hurts needs another weapon on offense, and Burks is one of the most well-rounded in the draft, combining size (6-3, 225), athletic ability, play strength and run-after-the-catch capability.”

My take on the haul: The biggest knock on McDuffie is that he’s 5-11 and has sub 30-inch arms. That is a big deal to some. So the Eagles would have to be willing to overlook that to use the No. 15 pick on McDuffie. I prefer Andrew Booth Jr. to McDuffie but the concern there is that he’s recovering from core muscle surgery. But if the Eagles want a cornerback with more experience in zone coverage, McDuffie checks that box. And if Sauce Gardner and Stingley are off the board, there’s a very good chance McDuffie is next on the Eagles list of corners.

As for Burks, he was a very popular name for the Eagles a while ago but we’ve seen that tail off some. Burks is a fun player to watch and you could see why Nick Sirianni might really like a player like him. Sirianni is big on YAC and the Arkansas offense was designed to get the ball to Burks in many different ways to let him create. They lined him up outside, inside, in the backfield. It’ll be very important for Burks to go to a team that will figure out the best ways to use him.

Dalton Miller, ProFootballNetwork

15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “Trent McDuffie isn’t unlike most Washington cornerbacks who make the leap to the NFL level. Whatever the last two coaching staffs have been teaching them has worked because they’ve been the most pro-ready group of college cornerbacks over the past decade.

“The difference with McDuffie is while he isn’t of prototypical size, he is a fantastic athlete with top-notch intelligence. He’ll slide right in as Philadelphia’s second cornerback.”

18. Drake London, WR, USC

What they said: “Yes, this has been a LOT of wide receivers for Philadelphia early in the draft over the years. That’s partly why this pick makes sense. They’re not afraid to invest in the position early. However, they’ve also stunk at evaluating the position, sans DeVonta Smith.

“Drake London is an alpha receiver. He’s arguably the best contested pass catcher in recent history, but that’s far from the only highlight of his game. London is flexible and explosive in and out of breaks, and his understanding of how to attack defenses underneath in both man and zone improves weekly.”

51. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

What they said: “The Eagles added Kyzir White to the roster and have T.J. Edwards on a one-year deal, but adding more athleticism and violence is never a bad idea at linebacker. Quay Walker brings both in droves. He has great strength throughout his frame, plus the length and technical ability to remain a high-end tackler at the next level.

“Walker must improve on his instincts. Playing behind the Georgia defensive front allowed him the freedom to be a bit slow or take a misstep. With great size, length, and athleticism, he can be a high-end man-coverage linebacker.”

83. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State

101. Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

My take on the haul: This was a three-round mock so we see five picks for the Eagles. London might very well be gone by 15 but he would give the Eagles a big-bodied complement for DeVonta Smith if that’s something they care about.

As for the Day 2 picks, Walker would be a nice pickup at No. 51. While Nakobe Dean will likely be the top Georgia linebacker off the board, Walker is bigger and crazy athletic. He was a starter for just one season as Georgia but it was a very good one and is quite possibly still an ascending player. Sometimes you worry if a player has maxed out in college. Doesn’t seem like that’s the case with Walker.

Thomas is a big edge rusher at 6-4, 267 pounds. He would likely be a base defensive end in Jonathan Gannon’s 4-3 scheme but could bump inside on passing downs too. He had a big season in 2021 with 11 1/2 sacks in 14 games. Thomas suffered an injury during the pre-draft process so we don’t have test numbers. The Jurgens pick would be a pretty good value. He’s not as good at Tyler Linderbaum but is a similar type of smaller, athletic, technique-driven center. The Eagles have Jason Kelce back for 2022 but if OL coach Jeff Stoutland thinks Jurgens is the right guy to replace him in 2023, then using pick 101 on him would be fine.