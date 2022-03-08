2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on defensive talent after combine performances
The NFL Combine was a huge success for several big named defensive players who are currently shaking up draft boards around the league.
Philadelphia has a ton of needs on the defensive side of the ball and the 2022 NFL draft is loaded with versatile and explosive playmakers on all three levels.
Whether it be pass rusher, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback, or safety, the Eagles will have their pick of the best with three first-round selections.
The post-combine mock drafts are out and many insiders expect Philadelphia to load up on defensive talent while adding a wide receiver.
Dane Brugler -- The Athletic
In this two-round mock draft from The Athletic, the Eagles nab three defenders and one smooth Ohio State wideout.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis) — George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue
19. Philadelphia Eagles — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
51. Philadelphia Eagles — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
USA Today
USA Today has the Eagles landing three quality picks, including Jason Kelce’s eventual replacement.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) – WR Drake London, USC:
16. Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts) – C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa:
19. Eagles – DE George Karlaftis, Purdue:
CBS Sports
CBS Sports has the Eagles landing the top linebacker, a dynamic pass rusher, and the fastest wide receiver available.
Round 1 – Pick 15
Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
Round 1 – Pick 16
David Ojabo EDGE Michigan
Round 1 – Pick 19
Jameson Williams WR Alabama
Pro Football Network
Pro Football Network continues the trend of the Eagles selecting two defenders and a wide receiver.
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
16) Philadelphia Eagles (from IND): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
19) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
PFF
Pro Football Focus has the Eagles rolling with three dynamic SEC talents.
15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIA): DI DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA
16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA IND): WR TREYLON BURKS, ARKANSAS
19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB DEREK STINGLEY, LSU
Bucky Brooks
On paper, Bucky Brooks provides Philadelphia with their most impactful first round, but Hamilton will likely be off the board.
Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Dolphins)
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior
Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Colts)
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior
Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)
