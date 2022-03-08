2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on defensive talent after combine performances

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The NFL Combine was a huge success for several big named defensive players who are currently shaking up draft boards around the league.

Philadelphia has a ton of needs on the defensive side of the ball and the 2022 NFL draft is loaded with versatile and explosive playmakers on all three levels.

Whether it be pass rusher, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback, or safety, the Eagles will have their pick of the best with three first-round selections.

The post-combine mock drafts are out and many insiders expect Philadelphia to load up on defensive talent while adding a wide receiver.

Dane Brugler -- The Athletic

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In this two-round mock draft from The Athletic, the Eagles nab three defenders and one smooth Ohio State wideout.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis) — George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue

19. Philadelphia Eagles — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

51. Philadelphia Eagles — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

USA Today

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today has the Eagles landing three quality picks, including Jason Kelce’s eventual replacement.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) – WR Drake London, USC:

16. Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts) – C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa:

19. Eagles – DE George Karlaftis, Purdue:

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports has the Eagles landing the top linebacker, a dynamic pass rusher, and the fastest wide receiver available.

Round 1 – Pick 15

Nakobe Dean LB Georgia

Round 1 – Pick 16

David Ojabo EDGE Michigan

Round 1 – Pick 19

Jameson Williams WR Alabama

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network continues the trend of the Eagles selecting two defenders and a wide receiver.

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

16) Philadelphia Eagles (from IND): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

19) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

PFF

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus has the Eagles rolling with three dynamic SEC talents.

15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIA): DI DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA

16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA IND): WR TREYLON BURKS, ARKANSAS

19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB DEREK STINGLEY, LSU

Bucky Brooks

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

On paper, Bucky Brooks provides Philadelphia with their most impactful first round, but Hamilton will likely be off the board.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Dolphins)
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Colts)
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

1

1

