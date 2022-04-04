2022 NFL mock draft roundup 11.0: Take your pick of 1st round WRs

Take your pick of 1st round WRs in latest Eagles mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We’ve finally made it to April, which means the 2022 NFL Draft is just around the corner.

The Eagles have three first-round picks for when the draft kicks off on April 28.

The latest mock draft roundup shows several different options if the Eagles want to snag a receiver in the first round. Let’s take a look:

Buck Brooks, NFL.com

15. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

What they said: “Possessing multiple first-round picks, the Eagles could use one to upgrade their receiver corps with a polished route runner who boasts big-play potential.”

16. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

What they said: “The Eagles need more speed and athleticism in the defensive backfield to handle some of the explosive offenses and receivers around the league. Gordon is a technician with the athleticism, footwork and ball skills to thrive in a man- or zone-based scheme.”

19. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

What they said: “The question of how much longer four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce will play could prompt the Eagles to add an insurance policy this season. Linderbaum is a technician with the footwork and hand skills to shine at the pivot as a pro.”

My take on the haul: Brooks has the Eagles taking Olave as the third receiver off the board after Garrett Wilson and Drake London. Olave (6-0, 187) put up big numbers the last three years at Ohio State. His best season came in 2021, when he had 65/936/13 while sharing a field with Wilson. There are some similarities between Olave and DeVonta Smith with their smoothness and slight frames.

Gordon is a name we haven’t heard much for the Eagles. In fact, we’ve heard a lot more about the other Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. But Brooks has Gordon as the fifth corner off the board after Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley, Andrew Booth and McDuffie. The Linderbaum pick might not be very popular because Kelce is back for the 2022 season and if the Eagles draft Linderbaum, they’d have to sit him. But if Jeff Stoutland really thinks Linderbaum is the best long-term answer, in a year with three ones, it makes sense. The one surprise here is the lack of a defensive lineman. Based on the Eagles’ needs, their own positional values and the depth in this class, it seems likely they draft one.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

15. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

What they said: “Who better to help an inconsistent cornerback with immense potential than four-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay? Stingley has all the tools, and with the right environment could wind up as the class' best cover man.”

16. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

What they said: “There's a chance Johnson goes higher than this if three defensive lineman come off the board within the first four picks, like in this mock draft. But if he falls, the Eagles would be happy to pounce on the explosive and productive Johnson to beef up the all-important defensive front in Philadelphia.”

19. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What they said: “Having not added any free agent receivers so far, it would make sense for the Eagles to use one of their three first-round picks on the position. Burks provides another dangerous pass-catcher for Jalen Hurts to go along with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.”

My take on the haul: The receiver in this bunch is Burks from Arkansas. Burks has been a somewhat popular name connected to the Eagles in these mock drafts over the last few months and he is an intriguing player. He’s a big-bodied receiver (6-2, 225) but Arkansas used him all over the field as a YAC machine. He models his game after Deebo Samuel and it shows. The fear here is that he ends up with an offense and a coordinator that doesn’t utilize those strengths. There might be a boom-bust factor with Burks.

As far as the other two picks, sign me up. Stingley is a top-10 talent and if he falls for medical reasons, it’s possible he ends up in the Eagles’ range. Of course, we don’t know where the Eagles stand on him. But if he’s still on their board despite the medicals, run the pick in. And Johnson is another player who could go in the top 10. He’s had a quick rise since the Senior Bowl but he’s a dynamic pure edge rusher. Don’t expect him to line up inside very much but if you put him on the edge and let him do what he does best, he should have a future attacking quarterbacks.

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun

15. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

What they said: “Outside of last year’s rookies DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, the Eagles’ wide receiver corps has been a disappointment. While Williams is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the SEC Championship game, there should be no concern about his future as a game-breaking receiver who can stretch the field both vertically and horizontally. The 6-2, 189-pound Ohio State transfer would give quarterback Jalen Hurts another elusive target who can separate downfield.”

16. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “While the Eagles boast one of the best defensive lines in the league, there’s work to do in the secondary. The 5-11, 195-pound McDuffie isn’t the most impressive athlete, but his performance speaks for itself. He’s consistently graded among the top cornerbacks in the country and offers the versatility to line up in the slot or the outside.”

19. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: “The Eagles have long ignored linebackers early in the draft, but with three first-round selections, this might be the year that finally changes. Lloyd wouldn’t just be a reach at a position of need, either. The 6-3, 235-pound former safety has the length, speed and athleticism to excel as a modern linebacker in the middle of the defense.”

My take on the haul: If the Eagles are looking for a deep threat to add to their passing game, Williams is their guy. After transferring from Ohio State, Williams had a huge season for the Crimson Tide in 2021, catching 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a big play machine, averaging 19.9 yards per catch. He’s recovering from a torn ACL so there’s some risk, but there’s plenty of reward too.

The other two picks here have been popular names for the Eagles. McDuffie is 5-11 with sub-30-inch arms. That’s the biggest knock on him, so if a team doesn’t care about that, then they’ll really like him. And Lloyd would be an instant-impact linebacker. The Eagles haven’t used a first-round pick on a linebacker in 40 years but Lloyd could offer some pass rush ability too and maybe the Eagles will use a pick on what they deem a luxury position because they have three of them.

Anthony Treash, PFF

15. Drake London, WR, USC

What they said: “Before breaking his ankle in Week 9, London was flying up draft boards and had posted a 91.8 receiving grade along the way. He dominated in one-on-one scenarios, consistently won with physicality and displayed elite ball skills.

“Across eight games, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver totaled 19 contested catches, six more than any other Power Five wide receiver through Week 12, and broke a colossal 22 tackles after the catch.”

16. Trade back

What they said: “The potential of reuniting (Justin) Fields and (Chris) Olave could tempt Ryan Poles into trading back into the first round. For the Eagles, it makes sense to stock up on draft capital for next year, as there’s a possibility they could be in the quarterback market.”

19. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: “There are few bones to pick with Lloyd’s game as a prospect. He’s explosive, intuitive and has the frame and physicality the NFL is looking for.

“Lloyd was one of only four players at the position who earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade in 2021. He graded above 80.0 against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer.”

51. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

What they said: “Joseph was the highest-graded safety at the FBS level in 2021, serving as a high-level playmaker in coverage who accumulated five interceptions and four pass breakups while providing sound run defense and tackling.

“The Illinois safety has long limbs (33.25-inch arms) for his 6-foot, 200-pound frame. Between his length, ball skills and coverage skills, he provided a lot to like entering the 2022 Senior Bowl, and he lived up to the hype with two interceptions and pass breakups during the one-on-ones and team drills.”

My take on the haul: In this case, the Eagles take the big-bodied catch-radius receiver. Don’t worry about flashbacks of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. I know this is another jump ball receiver from the Pac 12, but London is widely considered to be one of the best in this class. And there’s a chance he won’t even be available when the Eagles are on the clock. He might be the ideal type of complementary receiver to pair with Smith.

As far as the trade back, many think the Eagles would be wise to get rid of one of their picks this year to add an extra first-round pick in 2023. There’s no guarantee another team is going to be willing to do that. If they do, the obvious position they’d be targeting is wideout. Would a team like the Bears really trade away a future first for a receiver? Maybe. But it would take more than than too and we don’t know the full terms here.

The other two picks (Lloyd at 19 and Joseph at 51) would go a long way in helping the middle of the Eagles’ defense. There might be a few options of safeties in the second round. There should be a few who go around the Eagles’ range.