2022 NFL mock draft: Risers, fallers, and a new No. 1

The 2022 NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away, and while there seems to be a consensus building for the No. 1 overall pick, there’s still plenty of time for things to change.

This year’s draft class has a handful of prospects who are all worthy of consideration for the top spot, and while Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson appears to be the current favorite, another talented edge defender might be making a late push to oust him.

Here’s an updated look at how the first round of the 2022 NFL draft could shake out, starting with a new name at No. 1:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

2. Detroit Lions | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

3. Houston Texans | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

6. Carolina Panthers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8. Atlanta Falcons | Liberty QB Malik Willis

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

11. Washington Commanders | USC WR Drake London

12. Minnesota Vikings | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

21. New England Patriots | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

23. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

24. Dallas Cowboys | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

26. Tennessee Titans | Georgia WR George Pickens

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

28. Green Bay Packers | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

30. Kansas City Chiefs | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Michigan DB Dax Hill

