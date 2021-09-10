2022 NFL mock draft: A new QB at No. 1 overall?

The first full week of college football featured somewhat lackluster performances from two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, opening the door for other top passers in the country to lay claim to being next year’s potential No. 1 overall pick.

That’s reflected in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has Nevada’s Carson Strong heading to the Houston Texans with the top selection.

The next pick in this mock might be just as surprising, as Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton comes off the board at No. 2 overall, landing with the Detroit Lions. There’s no denying Hamilton looks like one of the elite prospects in next year’s class, and the Lions certainly have a need at safety, but it’s rare to see a safety considered that high in the draft.

That leaves arguably the best overall player in this class still on the board at No. 3 overall in this mock, where the New York Jets wisely pluck Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Jacksonville Jaguars snag Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 4 overall, while the Cincinnati Bengals opt for LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to round out the top five.

The next quarterback in this projection doesn’t come off the board until No. 10 overall, where the Atlanta Falcons take Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler. North Carolina’s Sam Howell goes to the Washington Football Team at the next pick, followed by Liberty’s Malik Willis at No. 15 overall to the Denver Broncos. The rest of this year’s top quarterbacks don’t make the first-round cut in this mock.

To read the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.