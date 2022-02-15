2022 NFL mock draft: Will any QB crack the top 10?

After last year’s loaded quarterback class, the crop of top passers available in the 2022 NFL draft leaves much to be desired.

That said, the position is too important to be ignored, which could lead to teams reaching for the best they can get among this year’s best prospects.

In the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis, that’s not what happens. In fact, not a single quarterback comes off the board among the top 10 selections in this first-round projection.

The first passer selected in this mock is Liberty’s Malik Willis, who heads to the Washington Commanders at No. 11 overall. He’s eventually followed by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (No. 18 overall, New Orleans Saints), North Carolina’s Sam Howell (No. 20 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers) and Mississippi’s Matt Corral (No. 32 overall, Detroit Lions).

That leaves Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong waiting until Day 2 to hear their names called.

In this projection, the Jacksonville Jaguars spend the No. 1 overall pick in Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, while edge defenders dominate the early going with four of the top 10 selections.

To check out the full first-round mock draft at USA TODAY Sports, click here.

