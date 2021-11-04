2022 NFL mock draft: QB pair leaps into the top 10

The 2022 NFL draft class pales in comparison to last year’s group when it comes to top talent and overall depth at the game’s most important position.

Even so, teams that are desperate for a franchise quarterback will still be willing to invest premium draft resources in finding that future star, which could still lead to multiple passers coming off the board in the top 10.

That’s what happens in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which projects a pair of top quarterback prospects to land in that range.

Mississippi’s Matt Corral is the first to hear his name called in this mock, heading to the Washington Football Team at No. 7 overall, while Liberty’s Malik Willis ends up with the Atlanta Falcons two picks later.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s future in Washington will obviously be determined by his recovery from a scary hip injury earlier this season, and while Taylor Heinicke has shown flashes of potential, his presence isn’t likely to dissuade Washington from spending a top pick on a quarterback, should they fall in love with a prospect like Corral.

In Atlanta, Matt Ryan’s contract will likely keep him the starter for at least one more season, but if the Falcons are enamored with Willis’ dynamic skill set, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to grab him now and let him sit behind one of the NFL’s most productive passers for a season.

The only other quarterback to crack this first-round projection is Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who ushers in a new era for the New Orleans Saints at the No. 22 overall pick.

