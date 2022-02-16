2022 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots fill huge need in Todd McShay's latest projections originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NFL Draft is a very important one for the New England Patriots.

They made huge strides in 2021, posting a 10-7 record and earning a playoff spot. Many of the team's young players took impressive steps in their development, most notably 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, who was the league's best rookie quarterback by a fairly wide margin.

Jones needs help, though. The Patriots would be wise to add more playmakers on offense. A true No. 1 wide receiver would be ideal, whether it's drafting a player with that skill set in Round 1 or acquiring someone like Allen Robinson in free agency.

There are plenty of needs on the defensive side of the ball, too, and perhaps none are more glaring than cornerback. J.C. Jackson has emerged as one of the league's top players at the position, but he's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Unless Jackson is signed to a long-term contract, the Patriots will need more high-end talent and depth at cornerback. Luckily for the Patriots, there are a several cornerbacks in the 2022 draft class worthy of selecting with a first or early-second round pick.

In fact, ESPN expert Todd McShay's latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft has the Patriots taking University of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round.

Here's part of McShay's analysis of the pick:

"The Patriots were second in passing yards allowed per game (187.1), tied for second in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4) and second in interceptions (23). And they were one of three teams to keep opponents under 60% completion percentage. But the back seven could lose several starters to free agency, including cornerback J.C. Jackson, safety Devin McCourty and linebacker D'onta Hightower. It could also use an influx of speed in that area, of which Gordon has a ton. His versatility and ability to jump routes would also be welcome on one of the league's top defenses -- and he'd make the potential loss of Jackson a little easier to handle."

Story continues

Next Pats podcast: Patriots get Mac Jones a no. 1 receiver in latest mock draft; Jay Glazer 1-on-1 | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Gordon tallied 36 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 12 games for the Huskies last season. He spent four seasons at Washington and finished with 12 interceptions over his career.

The Patriots have never drafted a cornerback in the first round since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000. They have spent a few second-round picks on cornerbacks over that span, including Joejuan Williams in 2019, but none of these players made much of an impact.