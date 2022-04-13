2022 NFL Mock Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Patriots take star LB in first round

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Patriots take star LB in Round 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's no surprise that experts are consistently predicting the New England Patriots will select a linebacker with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker, even after a month of the offseason, remains one of the biggest areas of weakness on New England's roster.

Kyle Van Noy was released last month. Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower haven't yet been re-signed. Ja'Whaun Bentley was brought back on a two-year contract, but the Patriots still haven't made any significant additions to the linebacker depth chart.

It's quite possible that changes come draft time, given the Patriots' lack of talent, athleticism and depth at the position.

ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest 2022 NFL mock draft Wednesday morning, and he projects the Patriots selecting Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd in Round 1.

Here is Kiper's explanation of the Lloyd pick:

"I thought about a wide receiver and cornerback here, but Lloyd just feels like a Bill Belichick-type player. He's always around the ball, is a great blitzer from the middle of the defense and makes plays. The Patriots allowed 4.5 yards per carry last season, which ranked 25th in the league. This fills a void with an impact player."

Next Pats Podcast: Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean explains why he'd thrive with the Patriots | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Lloyd would definitely bolster the run defense, which, as Kiper notes, was an issue for the Patriots last season. The Utah linebacker isn't great in coverage, though, which is a problem in an AFC East division that features lots of good wide receivers, tight ends and pass-catching running backs.

Another linebacker who might be available at No. 21 is Nakobe Dean of Georgia. He's been a popular pick to the Patriots in many mock drafts.

Whether it happens in the first, second or third rounds, the Patriots absolutely need to select linebacker early in this draft. It's such an important position, and what the Patriots have on their depth chart right now simply isn't good enough to compete with the Buffalo Bills.