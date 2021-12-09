2022 NFL mock draft: How many QB prospects will crack the top 10?

The college football calendar has turned to bowl season, with championship games in the books and top prospects weighing the value of playing in bowl games against risking injury before heading to the next level.

In the pro ranks, the top of the draft order is slowly coming into focus, though the final five weeks could still force plenty of movement among the early slots.

As college players prep for their final auditions before the all-star/workout circuit, and NFL teams jockey for playoff and draft positioning, here’s an updated look at how the first round of the 2022 NFL draft could shake out, using the latest updated order following Week 13 results:

1. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There’s no quarterback worthy of this pick, so the Lions can simply take the best overall player, regardless of position. This year, that player is Thibodeaux, who brings a rare combination of size, athleticism and explosiveness as a pass rusher.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Jags obviously have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but they have to protect him. Cam Robinson is playing on the franchise tag this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move on in the offseason, which means Urban Meyer and company would need a blue-chip left tackle prospect like Neal to replace him.

3. Houston Texans | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This team needs help just about everywhere, so they can prioritize overall talent rather than reaching for need at any particular spot. Hutchinson’s dominant 2021 campaign has made him a worthy Heisman Trophy finalist, and considering he could be in the conversation at No. 1 overall, he’d be a bargain here.

4. New York Jets | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As a former defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh can’t be loving the performance his defense has given him in his first year as the Jets’ head coach. They need help across the board, and their best bet in this scenario is to take the top cornerback in this year’s class.

5. New York Jets (from SEA) | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

After getting a stud prospect for the defense, the Jets turn to the other side of the ball with their additional first-rounder, opting for some trench help to protect their young quarterback in Zach Wilson. Ekwonu has been an all-conference pick at both tackle and guard.

6. New York Giants (from CHI) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

This defensive line is stellar, but the second level could use some help. Linebackers with the kind of size, athleticism and instincts that Lloyd brings to the table don’t come around every draft class, so the Giants would be wise to snatch him up here.

7. New York Giants | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Much like the Jets, the Giants follow up a defensive playmaker with a stud blocker on offense. It’s rare to see a center prospect worthy of top-10 consideration, but Linderbaum is absolutely that level of player. This offensive line desperately needs a tone-setter like him.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

This defense needs help at every level, and while the trenches are a more immediate concern, it would be hard for the Falcons to pass up an elite prospect like Hamilton. He’s the rare safety worthy of a top-10 pick, despite missing much of the 2021 season due to injury.

9. Carolina Panthers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Panthers made a huge mistake by trading their second-round pick in this draft for Sam Darnold, while passing up on Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft. They try to remedy that here, spending their top pick on a fast-rising passer coming off a stellar senior campaign.

10. Minnesota Vikings | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Vikings need a high-upside corner prospect who can learn from Patrick Peterson, and Mike Zimmer loves size and length at the position. That makes Gardner a perfect fit, and his track record of not allowing a single touchdown pass in his college career speaks volumes.

11. New Orleans Saints | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Even if Michael Thomas returns to form, the Saints will need an explosive playmaker to pair with him, regardless of who ends up at quarterback moving forward. Williams has emerged as this year’s top receiver prospect, due to elite speed and big-play ability.

12. Philadelphia Eagles | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Another defense that needs help all over the place, the Eagles have three first-rounders to reload as much talent as possible. The best value in this scenario is Karlaftis, a complete edge defender who would be a steal anywhere outside the top 10.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Eagles move to the second level of their defense with this selection, opting for a three-down playmaker in Dean, who has been one of the most impactful players on the nation’s most dominant defense.

14. Denver Broncos | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Get used to seeing Bulldog defenders in this first round. Davis is a massive mountain of a man who anchors Georgia’s dominant run defense, but he also has rare athleticism as a pass rusher. Denver could use all of that at the heart of their defensive front.

15. Las Vegas Raiders | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have all kinds of needs on both sides of the ball, so prioritizing overall value will be the key here. Leal was widely regarded as a top-10 talent throughout the 2021 season, and his versatility as an inside-outside defensive lineman would make him a bargain here.

16. Cleveland Browns | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The departure of Odell Beckham Jr. has left the Browns without a true No. 1 receiver who can take over games with big-play ability. Burks’ combination of size, athleticism and physicality have drawn comparisons to A.J. Brown, making him exactly what Cleveland needs.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

A third first-rounder defender for the Eagles, who have one of the NFL’s best veteran corners in Darius Slay, but could use another talented cover man. Booth has been among the nation’s best this season in limiting completions to his side of the field.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers | Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Ben Roethlisberger era is ending in Pittsburgh, and they don’t have a starting-caliber replacement on the current roster. Corral has a promising skill set, and a track record of success against top competition in the SEC.

19. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s sad how bad this offensive line still is, considering how many early draft picks the Dolphins have invested recently in this unit. They need to keep swinging, though, if Tua Tagovailoa is going to reach his full potential. Cross has tons of potential, and has been tested against some of the nation’s best pass rushers.

20. Washington Football Team | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

It’s possible Washington might ride with Taylor Heinicke if they keep winning and make the playoffs, but targeting a passer with more upside seems more likely. Howell bounced back from a rough season opener with a strong 2021 campaign, and has all the tools to be a franchise passer.

21. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen can sling the ball all over the place, but the Bills desperately need to improve their ground game to balance the offense and take pressure off their quarterback. That means getting better in the trenches, and Green is a blue-chip blocker who can play either guard or tackle.

22. Cincinnati Bengals | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Offensive line should still be a strong consideration here, but the Bengals have a huge need at corner, and shouldn’t pass up a talent like Elam if he happens to fall this far.

23. Los Angeles Chargers | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Joey Bosa is one of the league’s best edge defenders, but losing Melvin Ingram III has left the Chargers without a worthy running mate on the other side. While Hutchinson has taken most of the headlines this year, and with good reason, Ojabo has been an elite playmaker in his own right.

24. Detroit Lions | Liberty QB Malik Willis

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver will get strong consideration here, but the depth of this year’s class should leave the Lions plenty of strong options at the top of the second round. They’re better off taking the quarterback of their choice here, and while there are flaws to be found in the remaining passers, Willis has the most potential.

25. Dallas Cowboys | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sure, there are bigger needs elsewhere, but passing on top talent when it falls to you is a bad strategy on draft weekend. Replacing Michael Gallup will be key for this offense, and Wilson is one of the most polished and complete pass-catchers in this year’s class.

26. Kansas City Chiefs | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes already has a terrifying tandem in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but adding another playmaker to the offense shouldn’t be out of the question. London’s combination of size, length and athleticism would make him the perfect addition to an already dangerous aerial attack.

27. Baltimore Ravens | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

This offense has desperately missed the presence of Orlando Brown Jr. and Ronnie Stanley, making offensive tackle a huge need. Faalele is still learning how to use his ridiculously massive frame, but he’s got all the traits that made Brown such a dominant right tackle.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

Syndication: York Daily Record

Carlton Davis III is in the final year of his rookie contract, while Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean will both be up for new deals after 2022. McCreary has been lights out against top competition, and brings the right mentality to a challenging position.

29. Tennessee Titans | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Landry is having a stellar season, but Bud Dupree’s injury has exposed the Titans’ lack of depth in terms of quality edge rushers. Walker has been one of many stars on Georgia’s dominant defense this year, and he checks every box of a first-round prospect.

30. Green Bay Packers | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Wide receiver will be on the short list here, but improving the offensive line should be a higher priority. Penning will get questions about his level of competition, but he’s got all the tools to be a franchise tackle at the next level.

31. New England Patriots | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Patriots could go in any number of directions with this pick, but don’t be surprised if they prioritize versatility on defense here. Thomas is still flying under the radar a bit, but he’s got the frame and skill set to line up in multiple spots in any scheme.

32. Arizona Cardinals | Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Another team that could really go anywhere with this pick, the Cardinals would be wise to beef up their offensive line and keep protecting Kyler Murray. Kinnard has been stellar against SEC competition, and has the versatility to play either tackle or guard.

