2022 NFL mock draft: Who leaps up the board in latest 3-round projections?

Just four weeks remain in the 2021 NFL regular season, and there’s still a close race for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft, as the Detroit Lions hold a slim lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

While the teams in the NFL basement jockey for pick position, bowl season will give some of this year’s top prospects one last chance to impress pro personnel folks in a game situation, before the all-star game/combine/pro day circuit begins early next year.

Which college players have made the most of their 2021 campaign, sending their draft stock in the right direction as the season comes to a close?

Here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft could shake out, using the latest updated order following Week 14 results:

1. Detroit Lions | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

This spot has been earmarked for Kayvon Thibodeaux for quite a while, but Hutchinson’s dominant 2021 campaign has launched him into the conversation. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, and would be a cornerstone for Dan Campbell to build around on defense.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

If Thibodeaux doesn’t go No. 1 overall, he’s not likely to slip any further than the No. 2 slot. The Jags have bigger needs than adding another young edge rusher, but Thibodeaux is simply too talented to pass up here. Whoever succeeds Urban Meyer will get another elite prospect for the rebuild.

3. Houston Texans | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Get used to the idea of Pickett going in the top five. It may seem a bit high, but he’s got many of the same traits that sent Joe Burrow skyrocketing up the board in 2020, except for the elite supporting cast the latter enjoyed at LSU. After a stellar “super senior” campaign, Pickett is the top quarterback in this year’s class, and that guy usually doesn’t stay on the board long.

4. New York Jets | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

As a former defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh can’t be loving the performance his defense has given him in his first year as the Jets’ head coach. They need help across the board, and their best bet in this scenario is to take the top cornerback in this year’s class.

5. New York Giants (from CHI) | Alabama OT Evan Neal

This is a huge win for the Giants, who land this year’s top offensive tackle prospect with their first of two top-10 picks. Neal has been dominant against top competition in the SEC, and would team up with Andrew Thomas to give the Giants a pair of young studs at tackle to protect whoever ends up being their franchise quarterback.

6. New York Giants | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

After landing an blue-chip prospect for the offense, the Giants do the same for the other side of the ball with Hamilton. Despite missing a decent chunk of the 2021 season due to injury, Hamilton is still the rare safety prospect who warrants a top-10 selection.

7. New York Jets (from SEA) | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

After getting a stud prospect for the defense, the Jets turn to the other side of the ball with their additional first-rounder, opting for some trench help to protect their young quarterback in Zach Wilson. Ekwonu has been an all-conference pick at both tackle and guard.

8. Carolina Panthers | Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

The Panthers made a huge mistake by trading their second-round pick in this draft for Sam Darnold, while passing up on Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft. They try to remedy that here, spending their top pick on a promising passer with tons of arm talent and athleticism.

9. Atlanta Falcons | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

This defensive front needs help in the worst way, both along the interior and on the edge. Karlaftis is big, athletic and physical, with the ability to set the edge against the run or collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

The Eagles have a chance to load up on top talent with a trio of first-round picks, so they can focus on maximizing value instead of reaching at any particular position. Centers don’t usually go this high, but Linderbaum is a dominant blocker who could easily come off the board before this pick.

11. Philadelphia Eagles | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

After bolstering the offensive line, the Eagles move to the other side of the ball for this pick. Lloyd is one of the most underrated players in this entire class, with all the physical and mental tools to quickly become one of the NFL’s next great linebackers.

12. Minnesota Vikings | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

The Vikings need a high-upside corner prospect who can learn from Patrick Peterson, and Mike Zimmer loves size and length at the position. That makes Gardner a perfect fit, and his track record of not allowing a single touchdown pass in his college career speaks volumes.

13. New Orleans Saints | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Even if Michael Thomas returns to form, the Saints will need an explosive playmaker to pair with him, regardless of who ends up at quarterback moving forward. Williams has emerged as this year’s top receiver prospect, due to elite speed and big-play ability.

14. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

This defense needs all kinds of help, so the Raiders could go in one of many different directions here. In this scenario, the best value comes with Davis, a massive mountain of a defender who would immediately transform the interior of this front.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Much like Pickett, don’t be surprised if Ridder rises up the board in the coming months. He’s got all the physical and mental tools NFL teams look for in a franchise quarterback, and has led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff and an undefeated season.

16. Denver Broncos | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Another defense that could use help at multiple spots, the Broncos opt to add some athleticism and versatility at the line of scrimmage here. Leal is an explosive defender who can line up inside or outside, reloading a defensive front that just traded away Von Miller.

17. Cincinnati Bengals | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Offensive line will be a strong consideration here, but there’s a big need at corner, and the value lines up better at that spot in this scenario. Booth has been one of the most dominant corners in college football this season, and would be a bargain at this point in the first round.

18. Cleveland Browns | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

The departure of Odell Beckham Jr. has left the Browns without a true No. 1 receiver who can take over games with big-play ability. Burks’ combination of size, athleticism and physicality have drawn comparisons to A.J. Brown, making him exactly what Cleveland needs.

19. Washington Football Team | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

It’s possible Washington might ride with Taylor Heinicke if they keep winning and make the playoffs, but targeting a passer with more upside seems more likely. Howell bounced back from a rough season opener with a strong 2021 campaign, and has all the tools to be a franchise passer.

20. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Josh Allen can sling the ball all over the place, but the Bills desperately need to improve their ground game to balance the offense and take pressure off their quarterback. That means getting better in the trenches, and Green is a blue-chip blocker who can play either guard or tackle.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

With the last of their three first-rounders, the Eagles grab an athletic cover man to pair with Darius Slay at corner. Elam is one of the best press-man corners in the nation, and was dominant even against top competition in the SEC.

22. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

It’s sad how bad this offensive line still is, considering how many early draft picks the Dolphins have invested recently in this unit. They need to keep swinging, though, if Tua Tagovailoa is going to reach his full potential. Cross has tons of potential, and has been tested against some of the nation’s best pass rushers.

23. Los Angeles Chargers | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Joey Bosa is one of the league’s best edge defenders, but losing Melvin Ingram III has left the Chargers without a worthy running mate on the other side. While Hutchinson has taken most of the headlines this year, and with good reason, Ojabo has been an elite playmaker in his own right.

24. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Liberty QB Malik Willis

Wide receiver will get strong consideration here, but the depth of this year’s class should leave the Lions plenty of strong options at the top of the second round. They’re better off taking the quarterback of their choice here, and while there are flaws to be found in the remaining passers, Willis has the most potential.

25. Baltimore Ravens | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

This offensive line has sorely missed Ronnie Stanley (injured) and Orlando Brown Jr. (traded) this season, so finding another stud tackle should be a top priority. Penning might not be a household name just yet, but the predraft process should change that, making him a first-round lock.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

Trevon Diggs has emerged as one of the best corners in the NFL, but the Cowboys could use an upgrade on the other side of the field. McCreary has had no problem shutting down the best receivers in the SEC, and he’ll bring the same confidence and consistency to the pro level.

27. Kansas City Chiefs | USC WR Drake London

Patrick Mahomes already has a terrifying tandem in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but adding another playmaker to the offense shouldn’t be out of the question. London’s combination of size, length and athleticism would make him the perfect addition to an already dangerous aerial attack.

28. Arizona Cardinals | Washington DB Trent McDuffie

The Cardinals already have playmakers at every level on defense, but in today’s NFL, you can never have too many. McDuffie is a versatile defender who can line up at multiple positions and impact the game in many different ways.

29. Tennessee Titans | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Harold Landry is having a stellar season, but Bud Dupree’s injury has exposed the Titans’ lack of depth in terms of quality edge rushers. Walker has been one of many stars on Georgia’s dominant defense this year, and he checks every box of a first-round prospect.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

The Bucs are set at tackle, but center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa are both on expiring contracts. Kinnard projects best as an interior blocker at the next level, with a massive frame and an impressive combination of power, technique and a track record of success against top competition.

31. New England Patriots | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

The Patriots could go in any number of directions with this pick, but don’t be surprised if they prioritize versatility on defense here. Thomas is still flying under the radar a bit, but he’s got the frame and skill set to line up in multiple spots in any scheme.

32. Green Bay Packers | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Offensive line is a strong possibility here, but it would be hard for the Packers to pass up the talent at wide receiver still available in this scenario. Wilson may not be the biggest pass-catcher, but he makes up for with with a complete skill set in every other area.

33. Detroit Lions | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

34. Houston Texans | Michigan S Daxton Hill

35. Jacksonville Jaguars | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

36. New York Jets | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

37. New York Giants | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

38. Chicago Bears | Purdue WR David Bell

39. New York Jets (from CAR) | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

40. Seattle Seahawks | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

41. Miami Dolphins | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

42. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama S Jordan Battle

43. Minnesota Vikings | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

44. New Orleans Saints | Alabama LB Christian Harris

45. Las Vegas Raiders | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

46. Atlanta Falcons | Georgia WR George Pickens

47. Pittsburgh Steelers | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

48. Cincinnati Bengals | Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

49. Cleveland Browns | Houston EDGE Logan Hall

50. Denver Broncos | Nevada QB Carson Strong

51. Washington Football Team | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

52. Indianapolis Colts | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

53. San Francisco 49ers | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

54. Buffalo Bills | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

55. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

56. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

57. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia S Lewis Cine

58. Kansas City Chiefs | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

59. Dallas Cowboys | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

60. Arizona Cardinals | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

61. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett

62. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

63. New England Patriots | Alabama CB Josh Jobe

64. Green Bay Packers | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

65. Detroit Lions | Northwestern S Brandon Joseph

66. Jacksonville Jaguars | Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

67. Houston Texans | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

68. New York Jets | Baylor S Jalen Pitre

69. Chicago Bears | UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

70. New York Giants | Oregon CB Mykael Wright

71. Seattle Seahawks | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

72. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Texas A&M S Demani Richardson

73. Philadelphia Eagles | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

74. Minnesota Vikings | Auburn S Smoke Monday

75. Houston Texans (from NO) | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

76. Las Vegas Raiders | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

77. Atlanta Falcons | Ohio State OL Thayer Munford

78. New York Giants (from MIA) | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

79. Pittsburgh Steelers | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

80. Cleveland Browns | UConn DL Travis Jones

81. Denver Broncos | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

82. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia S Tykee Smith

83. Washington Football Team | Miami OT Zion Nelson

84. San Francisco 49ers | Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

85. Buffalo Bills | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

86. Indianapolis Colts | Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks

87. Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia OL Justin Shaffer

88. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

89. Baltimore Ravens | Arkansas OL Ricky Stromberg

90. Dallas Cowboys | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

91. Kansas City Chiefs | Iowa CB Riley Moss

92. Arizona Cardinals | Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

93. Tennessee Titans | Washington TE Cade Otton

94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

95. New England Patriots | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

96. Green Bay Packers | Ole Miss EDGE Sam Williams

