2022 NFL mock draft: Latest 3-round projections with comp picks

We’re less than a week away from the 2022 NFL draft, and it still feels like anybody’s guess how this year’s top 10 is going to shake out.

While a consensus seems to have been building around Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson as this year’s No. 1 overall pick, fellow edge defender Travon Walker from Georgia has been getting plenty of buzz at that spot in recent days.

This year’s wide-open race at the top is made even more intriguing by a mysterious quarterback class, with the likes of Liberty’s Malik Willis and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett expected to be the first passers off the board. The question is, how early do they hear their names called?

As we approach the home stretch, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could go down, with a big surprise in the top five to get the chaos started early:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been some late buzz for Georgia’s Travon Walker here, but Hutchinson still feels like the favorite to take the top spot. He’s the more complete player, with an extremely high floor, and tons of production to back up his case.

2. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There’s likely to be some spirited debate in this draft room, but at the end of the day, common sense should win out. Thibodeaux is one of this year’s most dynamic prospects, and should be in the conversation at No. 1 overall. He can be a dominant force at a premium position.

3. Houston Texans | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Start getting used to this one. Cincinnati’s “Sauce” Gardner is the favorite to be the first corner off the board (and with good reason), but don’t be surprised if the Texans throw a curveball here. Stingley was absolutely projected this high before injuries derailed his 2021 season, and he’s still an elite prospect.

4. New York Jets | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Story continues

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets should be thrilled to see the Texans go cornerback, but still leave Gardner on the board for them here. He’s got a rare combination of size, length and athleticism, and didn’t give up a single touchdown in college. There are plenty of other needs on this roster, but Gardner is the best value.

5. New York Giants | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Giants are in a fantastic spot to address their biggest needs on both sides of the ball with their pair of top-10 picks. They start by bolstering the offensive line with Ekwonu, a versatile blocker who was an all-conference pick at both guard at tackle.

6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This is a popular spot for the first quarterback, and it’s easy to see why. That said, if the Panthers passed on Justin Fields at No. 8 last year, why would they use a higher pick on a worse prospect this year? Expect them to pluck a franchise tackle instead, filling a perennial need with a dominant blocker in Neal.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another fantastic match of need and value for the Giants, who land one of the best overall athletes in the entire draft, and a defender who appears to be in the conversation at No. 1 overall. Walker’s production was lacking in college, but his rare athleticism and versatility should allow him to put up much bigger numbers in the pros.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Falcons might have the least talented roster in the NFL right now, so they could go anywhere with this pick. This scenario gives them the perfect chance to find their franchise quarterback of the future, though, so that should trump everything else on the board. Willis may need some time and patience, but he’s got the elite arm talent and athleticism to become a superstar.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Seahawks need a quarterback, but Pickett doesn’t feel like a great fit here. Instead, they opt to fill their desperate need at offensive tackle with Cross, who has all the physical tools and potential to be the best of this year’s impressive class at the position.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Just like the other New York team, the Jets hit both of their top-10 picks out of the park, landing great value at multiple positions of need. Johnson backed up his impressive film with a dominant performance at the Senior Bowl, and would be a bargain at this spot.

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz in going to need all the help he can get, especially if Terry McLaurin joins the long line of young receivers willing to play hardball for a hefty payday. This scenario gives them the opportunity to pick from all of this year’s top pass-catchers, and Wilson has all the tools to be an instant big-play machine.

12. Minnesota Vikings | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

What a win for the Vikings, who land arguably the best overall prospect in the entire draft, outside of the top 10 picks. Hamilton’s slow 40-yard dash might scare some folks off, but the film proves he’s one of the most dangerous weapons in this year’s class, regardless of position.

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Another surprise pick for the Texans here, as they roll the dice on another dynamic playmaker with some injury concerns. Williams tore his ACL in the national title game, but at full strength, he’s an explosive weapon who could take the Houston offense to another level.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Say what you want about Davis being only a two-down player, but Ravens fans are well aware of how valuable a dominant nose tackle can be. Davis is a rare athlete for his massive frame, and could have the same kind of impact Haloti Ngata did in for nearly a decade in Baltimore.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts already has one dynamic pass-catcher in DeVonta Smith, but he could use a bigger, more physical target who can win in contested-catch situations and dominate in the red zone. Enter London, who checks all of those boxes, and would be a bargain as the third receiver off the board.

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

While some might expect Pickett here, I’m betting the Saints would prefer to fill other holes on offense, and hope for the best with Jameis Winston for now. Penning is extremely raw, but has all the physical traits to become a dominant left tackle, something the Saints need after losing Terron Armstead in free agency.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

After loading up on star defenders in free agency, the Chargers need to use this pick to help their young franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert. Johnson is this year’s best interior blocker, with the impressive blend of athleticism, power and intelligence that would make him an instant upgrade at guard.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t take linebackers in the first round, but maybe that’s why the unit hasn’t played that well in recent years. It’s time to fix that, so this pick should be used on this year’s best prospect at the position. Lloyd is big, athletic, physical and versatile, making him the three-down playmaker this defense desperately needs.

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

After getting their left tackle to replace Armstead, the Saints need to find an explosive pass-catcher to pair with Michael Thomas. Olave is the most polished and pro-ready prospect in this year’s deep receiver class, and his skill set would be the perfect fir for New Orleans.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

This is an ideal scenario for the Steelers, who land their new franchise quarterback without having to move up the board. Pickett is experienced, productive, and would easily be an immediate upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky.

21. New England Patriots | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

After losing both Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson over the last year, the Pats desperately need to find a starting-caliber corner early in this draft. They do just that in this scenario, grabbing a polished, instinctive cover man in McDuffie, who overcomes his undersized label with every other aspect of his game.

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After trading away Davante Adams, the Packers should spend this pick trying to replace him. Burks is big, athletic and physical, with impressive leaping ability that led to some highlight-reel catches against SEC competition. He’s exactly what Aaron Rodgers needs after losing his favorite target.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

While Kyler Murray’s contract situation steals the headlines, the Cardinals head into the draft with quite a few needs on both sides of the ball. After losing Chandler Jones, though, the most glaring is the absence of an elite edge rusher, something Ebiketie could quickly become.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Another team with multiple glaring holes on the roster, the Cowboys need to focus on the trenches first, and work their way out from there. This scenario gives them a chance to add a versatile blocker in Green, who could be an immediate starter at either guard or tackle.

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Tre’Davious White is one of the NFL’s best corners, but especially after letting Levi Wallace walk in free agency, the Bills desperately need an upgrade on the other side of the field. Booth is a complete, pro-ready prospect who has the skill set to excel in any scheme.

26. Tennessee Titans | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Robert Woods was an underrated signing, but he’s coming off a torn ACL, so the Titans should still target a big-play receiver to help keep attention away from A.J. Brown. Whatever Dotson lacks in size, he makes up for in every other area of his game as one of this year’s most complete pass-catchers.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs desperately need to add explosiveness and pass-rushing ability next to Vita Vea up front, even if Ndamukong Suh returns for another year. Wyatt followed up an impressive 2021 campaign for the national champs with a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, and would be the perfect fit.

28. Green Bay Packers | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

After getting a new WR1 for Rodgers, the Packers should spend this pick improving his protection. Raimann is older than you’d like a first-round pick to be (turns 25 in September), but he’s a pro-ready blocker who could start from Day 1 and perform at a high level.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Even after the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ biggest problems are on defense, where they need to add talent at every level. They address the pass rush with this pick, adding one of this year’s most complete defenders in Karlaftis, who can anchor against the run, and collapse the pocket with power and solid technique.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It might be surprising to see the Chiefs spend both of these picks without adding a receiver, but they simply have bigger needs elsewhere, especially after signing multiple veteran pass-catchers in free agency. Gordon is an athletic, instinctive, scheme-versatile corner who would immediately jump into the starting lineup.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Even after loading up on veteran blockers in free agency, the Bengals should be elated to add Linderbaum here as the cherry on top. While some will complain about his lack of arm length, the film simply shows a smart, dominant blocker who would finish off the AFC champs’ rebuild in the trenches to protect Joe Burrow.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Michigan DB Dax Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Some might expect a quarterback here, but I’m betting the Lions would prefer to build out the rest of the roster before looking for Jared Goff’s eventual replacement. Grabbing a versatile, dynamic defender like Hill would be a fantastic addition to help the Lions against both the run and pass.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

34. Detroit Lions | Georgia WR George Pickens

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

35. New York Jets | Georgia S Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

36. New York Giants | Georgia LB Quay Walker

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

37. Houston Texans | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

39. Chicago Bears | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

41. Seattle Seahawks | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

52. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

43. Atlanta Falcons | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

44. Cleveland Browns | Houston DL Logan Hall

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

45. Baltimore Ravens | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Syndication: The Oklahoman

46. Minnesota Vikings | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

49. New Orleans Saints | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Baylor DB Jalen Pitre

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | UConn DL Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

54. New England Patriots | Alabama LB Christian Harris

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

55. Arizona Cardinals | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

56. Dallas Cowboys | Kentucky EDGE Joshua Paschal

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

57. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

59. Green Bay Packers | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

61. San Francisco 49ers | Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Virginia TE Jelani Woods

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

63. Cincinnati Bengals | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Georgia LB Channing Tindall

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

66. Detroit Lions | Montana State LB Troy Andersen

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

67. New York Giants | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

68. Houston Texans | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

69. New York Jets | UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Memphis OL Dylan Parham

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

71. Chicago Bears | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

72. Seattle Seahawks | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Alabama WR John Metchie III

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

74. Atlanta Falcons | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

75. Denver Broncos | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

76. Baltimore Ravens | Nebraska OL Cam Jurgens

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

77. Minnesota Vikings | Tennessee DL Matthew Butler

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

78. Cleveland Browns | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

79. Los Angeles Chargers | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) | Maryland S Nick Cross

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Purdue WR David Bell

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

85. New England Patriots | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

86. Las Vegas Raiders | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

87. Arizona Cardinals | Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

88. Dallas Cowboys | Baylor S JT Woods

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

89. Buffalo Bills | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

90. Tennessee Titans | Arizona State OL Dohnovan West

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Washington TE Cade Otton

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

92. Green Bay Packers | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

93. San Francisco 49ers | Cincinnati S Bryan Cook

Syndication: The Enquirer

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

95. Cincinnati Bengals | Arkansas DL John Ridgeway

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Houston CB Marcus Jones

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

97. Detroit Lions | Nevada QB Carson Strong

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

98. New Orleans Saints | Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

99. Cleveland Browns | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

100. Baltimore Ravens | Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

101. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Syndication: The Enquirer

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Mississippi EDGE Sam Williams

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

103. Kansas City Chiefs | Auburn S Smoke Monday

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

104. Los Angeles Rams | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

105. San Francisco 49ers | SMU WR Danny Gray

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

1

1