2022 NFL mock draft: What if the Jaguars throw a curveball at No. 1?

At this point, it looks like a consensus is building around a couple of prospects for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected by many to use this year’s top selection on Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, while a late push appears to be materializing from another talented edge defender in Georgia’s Travon Walker.

But what if the Jaguars throw a huge curveball at No. 1, taking the player many believe to be the best overall prospect in this year’s draft, regardless of position?

Here’s what the first round could look like if the Jags pull a shocker at No. 1:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

2. Detroit Lions | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

3. Houston Texans | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

6. Carolina Panthers | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

14. Baltimore Ravens | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

21. New England Patriots | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

23. Arizona Cardinals | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

24. Dallas Cowboys | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

26. Tennessee Titans | Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

28. Green Bay Packers | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Michigan DB Dax Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

