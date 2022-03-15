2022 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles get help at wideout, D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A handful of moves in recent weeks have set up some teams with quarterbacks, while some teams are still very much in need. The Eagles add big-time talent on both sides of the ball with their three first-round picks.

1. Jaguars – Aidan Huchinson, EDGE, Michigan

The Jags used their franchise tag on OT Cam Robinson, so it doesn’t look as though they will go for a tackle here at #1. Hutchinson has been among the top prospects for months, and didn’t hurt himself at the Combine.

2. Lions – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Detroit has a ton of holes to fill, and the trenches are a good place to start. It wouldn’t shock me if they traded down to add picks from this spot at all.

3. Texans – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

While it isn’t looking like Deshaun Watson will be in Houston for much longer, but the Texans need just about everything. Don’t be surprised if they go with Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux here if they decided against Ekwonu.

4. Jets – Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

The Jets could go in any one of a number of directions here, but in this mock they go chalk and get the best available player in Thibodeaux, who impressed both on the bench press (27 reps) and in the 40 (4.58).

5. Giants – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Big Blue has hitched their wagon to Danny Dimes, for better or for worse. To guard against “for worse,” they go after Cross, whose length and experience will certainly help. Last season, the Bulldogs threw the ball nearly 700 times in 13 games.

6. Panthers – Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

Carolina would love it if Cross were to fall to them, but Stingley is a great get here at 6. Although he didn’t work out at the Combine, he was given a clean bill of health from doctors there from a Lisfranc injury that limited his 2021 season. He’ll show his stuff at LSU’s Pro Day in three weeks.

7. Giants (via Bears) – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

A do-it-all safety, Hamilton has the strength-skill combo to make him the highest-drafted safety in a generation.

8. Falcons – Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

They could draft the heir apparent to Matty Ice here, but pass rush is a far bigger need. This team managed 18 (18?!?!?) sacks last season, eleven fewer than any other team in the NFL. Grabbing Walker, a Combine monster, is a great start.

9. Seahawks (via Broncos) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

If you think Seattle traded for Drew Lock to be their Week One starter, I have a bridge to sell you. Willis doesn’t have the pedigree of the other QBs in this draft, but I believe he has a higher ceiling, and his mobility and rocket arm can carry him until he gets his feet under him.

10. Jets (via Seahawks) – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

If anyone has the DNA to stand out among the New York sports galaxy, it’s Sauce Gardner. The guy talks the talk, and backs up every word. Some would be surprised if he even makes it this far down the board.

11. Commanders – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Commanders got their QB in Carson Wentz from the Colts, so here they go secondary with McDuffie. Where he may not pop on film with his speed, his physicality, aggressiveness and smarts will make him a solid starter for years to come.

12. Vikings – George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

He doesn’t have a ton of top-flight experience, but Karlaftis will need to help this team getting off the bus, as they stand to lose a handful of front seven players to free agency.

13. Browns – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Lloyd will be a Week One starter and Cleveland will fall in love with this guy from Day One. What a great fit for the team and the town.

14. Ravens – Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

What a show this man put on at the Combine: a 4.78 40 and a 32-inch vertical – at 341 pounds! He skipped the bench, but may do so at UGA’s Pro Day Wednesday. If Baltimore doesn’t take him here, he wouldn’t have to wait much longer.

15. Eagles (via Dolphins) – Drake London, WR, USC

Here we go again… back to the well drafting a wideout in the first round. You recall a few years ago, the Eagles drafted a Pac-12 receiver with superior height and claims of a big-time catch radius. Howie Roseman is banking on the fact that London isn’t another JJAW.

16. Eagles (via Colts) – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

It hasn’t happened since 1979 – the Eagles drafting a linebacker in the first round. But if Dean (or Devin Lloyd) is on the board when the Eagles are on the clock, they’d be foolish not to draft him.

17. Chargers – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Chargers look as though they’re going all-in this season. Wilson is arguably the best deep threat in the draft, and will help Justin Herbert on his way to superstardom.

18. Saints – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The Saints have a starting QB in Jameis Winston, but they need to look to the future, or at the very least, have some insurance against those games when Bad Winston shows up.

19. Eagles – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

The Eagles have added Haason Reddick to bolster their line outside, and Wyatt will certainly help inside, especially if the team fields an attractive trade offer for Fletcher Cox. Wyatt really helped himself at the Combine, clocking a 4.77 in the 40-yd dash, and a 29-inch vertical.

20. Steelers – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

If he hadn’t blown out his knee, Williams would have most likely been WR1, and certainly would have been long gone by this point. This could be a trade-out possibility for Pittsburgh, to build up draft capital to get their true QB of the future in 2023.

21. Patriots – David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Another big winner from the Combine, Ojabo ran a 4.55 40, and popped at several of the athletic and agility drills. Playing opposite the best EDGE prospect in the draft got plenty of eyes on him, and he ran with it in Indy.

22. Raiders – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The best route runner among this top class of receivers, Olave dropped a 4.39 40 at the Combine, cementing his spot in the first round. Vegas gets a much-needed talent upgrade at this position for Derek Carr to play with.

23. Cardinals – Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Booth didn’t participate in any on-field drills at the Combine due to a quad injury, but there’s plenty on tape to love, and he still could show his stuff at Clemson’s Pro Day later this week. He excels in both man and zone, and is as physical as they come at the position.

24. Cowboys – Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Johnson outclocked many of the wide receivers with his 4.58 40 at 254 pounds. His athleticism looks smooth and effortless, and as he builds his pass rush skill set, he could be a nightmare for NFC East QBs.

25. Bills – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Penning is till a work in progress, but he plays angry, and you can’t argue with his size-strength combination. Making the jump from FCS to the NFL will be a steep learning curve, but Buffalo is banking on his readiness for the next level.

26. Titans – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Burks is a big, solid body at 6’2”, 225 pounds, but his numbers stood out in Indianapolis: 4.55 in the 40 and a 33-inch vert. Pairing with AJ Brown will give defense a tough decision: where do you line up your top corner?

27. Buccaneers – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Tom Brady is back, as is much of the offense, so Tampa builds depth by drafting Raimann, who could use his rookie campaign as a redshirt season to build up his body to help him withstand a 16-game season down the line.

28. Packers – Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

One of the strongest linemen in the draft, Johnson has experience at both tackle and guard, but the latter is likely where he’ll play at the pro level.

29. Dolphins (via 49ers) – Daxton Hill, CB/S, Michigan

Hill could fit in at either safety or nickel corner, and is as athletic as they come. Clocked a 4.38 40 at the Combine, along with a 33.5-inch vertical, which definitely helped him shoot up draft boards. He allowed just one touchdown this past season in coverage.

30. Chiefs – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

There’s a lot to like about Cine, from his Combine numbers to what he shows on tape. The one knock is that his body may not hold up with how aggressively he plays, until/unless he adds some girth to his frame.

31. Bengals – Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Green played both guard and both tackle spots for Jimbo Fisher during his time in College Station, but he’ll more likely play guard at the next level. He’ll be a big boost toward protecting Joe Burrow, who spent way too much time on the ground during the postseason.

32. Lions (via Rams) – Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

The Lions don’t love Jared Goff (who does?) and drafting Howell with either provide them with fire under Goff to step his game up, or an eventual replacement.