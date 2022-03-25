2022 NFL mock draft: Eagles start off on defense in fan mock draft

Eagles go heavy defense in crowd-sourced fan mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With a little over a month to go before the NFL draft, we are in the prime of mock draft season.

But instead of just putting out an ordinary mock draft, I decided to turn some of the power over to my Twitter followers for an Eagles-only mock draft.

I used TheDraftNetwork's mock draft simulator and when I got to each of the Eagles’ 10 picks, I chose four remaining players and dropped them into a poll on Twitter. Of course, doing it this way meant I had to mold the mock a little bit by choosing the four options. It’s not perfect, but feel free to drop a complaint to our complaint department if you don’t like it.

Anyway, here’s what you guys came up with:

1-15: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

DT Jordan Davis: 43%

LB Devin Lloyd: 34%

WR Garrett Wilson: 14%

DT Devonte Wyatt: 9%

With some intriguing edge rusher options (Jermaine Johnson, Travon Walker) off the board, Eagles fans turned to the biggest defensive player they could find. Davis (6-6, 341) wowed at the combine, moving better than any 341-pound man should. While Davis was known as a run-stuffer at Georgia, running a 4.78 in Indy shows the potential for him to be more than that at the NFL level. Opinions are really split on where Davis will go in the first round, but Eagles fans took him out of the four options presented.

1-16: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

LB Devin Lloyd: 52.3%

WR Garrett Wilson: 19.2%

CB Trent McDuffie: 17%

WR Drake London: 11.5%

After the Eagles grabbed Davis at 15, I removed Devonte Wyatt from the options, figuring they wouldn’t go back-to-back interior defensive linemen. We kept the second and third options from pick 15 and added a cornerback and a receiver. It should come as no surprise that Eagles fans got themselves a linebacker at pick 16. While we all know the Eagles aren’t eager to draft linebackers in the first round, Lloyd is considered by many to be the top one in this class. And maybe the Eagles will like his ability as a pass rusher too.

1-19: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

WR Treylon Burks: 39.5%

WR Drake London: 25.1%

CB Trent McDuffie: 18.4%

Edge George Karlaftis: 17%

Wilson came off the board with the No. 18 pick right before the Eagles, so the next two highest-rated receivers on TheDraftNetwork were Burks and London. We also tossed edge rusher George Karlaftis into the mix. Burks (6-2, 225) is a big-bodied receiver who was used in multiple ways at Arkansas. Their goal was to get the ball into Burks’ hands and let him create. His 4.55 at the combine didn’t blow anyone away but he has a unique skillset that might intrigue a coach like Nick Sirianni who values YAC.

2-51: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

CB Roger McCreary: 61.9%

Edge Kinglsey Enagbare: 21.6%

RB Kenneth Walker III: 13.5%

iOL: Dylan Parham: 2.9%

In the second round, you guys stick with defense and went with the cornerback from Auburn who might have been the best value pick available. McCreary (5-11, 190) was a three-year starter at Auburn who has good athleticism and probably projects as a versatile outside/inside corner in the NFL.

3-83: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

S Nick Cross: 46.3%

Edge Drake Jackson: 38.7%

TE Greg Dulcich: 9.8%

iOL Cole Strange: 5.2%

Back to the secondary with this pick. Three top safeties came off the board early in the second round so guys like Lewis Cine, Jaquan Brisker and Jalen Pitre weren’t even available when the Eagles picked at 51 (one might be in real life). So instead, the Eagles find a potential star safety in the third round in Cross. The 6-foot, 212-pounder from Maryland definitely turned some heads at the combine with his 4.34 time in the 40 and his impressive jumps (37” vert, 130” broad) so the Eagles would be getting one heck of an athlete. Cross is rangey and physical but not yet a finished product. The Eagles have a clear need at safety. The brought back Anthony Harris but that hasn't solved the position.

4-123: Alec Lindstrom, iOL, Boston College

iOL Alec Lindstrom: 33%

LB/Edge Jesse Luketa : 28.3%

TE Jelani Woods: 25.8%

RB Dameon Pierce: 12.9%

Luketa is one of the players in this draft class that really intrigues me because of his versatility. He could be a SAM in the Eagles’ defense. But instead you guys took Lindstrom out of Boston College. Lindstrom (6-3, 296) is the brother of Chris Lindstrom, who was a first-round pick back in 2019. Alec Lindstrom was a three-year starter at center at BC. He could probably play guard too, but he’s a better fit at center. He’s a tad undersized but relies on his technique.

5-154: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

RB Hassan Haskins: 33.2%

Edge Dominque Robinson: 32.1%

TE Charlie Kolar: 28.8%

DT Otito Ogbonnia: 6%

I was pretty surprised that you guys didn’t pick an edge player here — we don’t have one yet! — but Haskins makes a lot of sense for the Eagles. At least a running back with that style. At Michigan in 2021, he rushed for 1,327 yards with 20 touchdowns and he did it with a downhill style. At 6-2, 228 pounds, Haskins also impressed with 27 reps on the bench press in Indianapolis and he would be the kind of complement the Eagles might want to combine with Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell.

5-162: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

TE Charlie Kolar: 41.2%

Edge Dominique Robinson: 38.6%

OL Zach Tom: 10.5%

CB Jack Jones: 9.7%

You guys really don’t want an edge player, huh? I kept the second and third place finishers from pick 154 and third place saw a big jump. Tight end is an underrated need for the Eagles because they have Dallas Goedert but their top backup behind him is Jack Stoll, who caught just four passes as a rookie. Behind him is Tyree Jackson, who is recovering from an ACL injury. Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael was at the Iowa State pro day to watch Kolar, who was also pretty impressive at the Senior Bowl this year. Kolar (6-6, 252) put up big numbers for three seasons in college as a receiver. He needs more work as a blocker but he has the frame to do it.

5-166: Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami (Ohio)

Edge Dominique Robinson: 44.4%

CB Josh Thompson: 19.6%

Edge Alex Wright: 18%

WR Reggie Roberson Jr.: 18%

OK, finally. I kept listing Robinson as an option because he was the next-best edge rusher on the board, although there’s something that’s very intriguing about Alex Wright from UAB. Anyway, Robinson is a fine pick and he’s another guy who has a good week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile. I heard the Eagles were impressed by him. Robinson is a naturally explosive athlete who is still ascending.

6-194: Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

OT Obinna Eze: 32.1%

S Reed Blankenship: 31.5%

WR Jalen Nailor: 23.2%

CB Matt Hankins: 13.1%

This last one was about as close as it gets. You guys took your second offensive lineman in the class, so you’re operating like you really are the Eagles. I’d be all for this pick. When you get to the sixth round, sometimes you just draft for traits and upside. Eze was a three-year starter at Memphis and TCU but is still pretty raw. But he’s a 6-foot-6, 321-pound former basketball player who didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. The native Nigerian came to the US to play basketball but found his better sport was football. A boom-or-bust prospect but in the sixth round, you can take some swings.