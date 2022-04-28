2022 NFL mock draft: Eagles get Jameson Williams, Devin Lloyd in fan mock

Eagles get a WR and LB in fan-sourced mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There are so many NFL mock drafts out there but just before the 2022 draft begins, we turned the power over to Eagles fans.

I used The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator for this exercise. When I got to each of the Eagles’ 10 picks, I chose four top options and dropped them into Twitter polls, handing over the power to my followers.

It’s not perfect, but it’s a chance to get a crowd-sourced mock draft. We did one a little over a month ago, but it was time for another one. This time we got well over 2,000 votes in a day:

Round 1-15: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: 74.7%

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson: 9.2%

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: 8.9%

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: 7.2%

In the fan-sourced mock draft we did back in March, this pick was big DT Jordan Davis from Georgia, but in this simulated mock draft, he went one pick before the Eagles at No. 14. Receivers Garrett Wilson from Ohio State and Drake London were also already off the board by the Eagles’ No. 15 pick, as were the top edge rushers and cornerbacks in the draft. There were no quarterbacks in the first 14 picks. If that happens, it will significantly limit the Eagles’ options at 15 if they are indeed out on these QBs.

That set up these options and Williams was the runaway favorite. The speedster from Alabama was a transfer from Ohio State but really made the most of his 2021 season. He had 79 catches for 1,572 yards (19.9 per reception) and 15 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the National Championship Game. So he’s still on the mend but will eventually give the Eagles an explosive downfield threat to pair with DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert. This would also be the third straight year the Eagles draft a receiver in the first round.

Round 1-18: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: 39%

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson: 35.6%

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue: 17.1%

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: 8.3%

In the picks between 15 and 18, the Saints took Malik Willis and the Chargers took Trevor Penning. After the Eagles selected Williams at 15, we took him and Olave off the poll at 18. We left Booth and Wyatt and added Karlaftis and Lloyd. This one was pretty close. But Eagles fans finally get that first-round linebacker they’ve wanted for years. The last first-round off-ball linebacker selected by the Eagles was Jerry Robinson out of UCLA back in 1979.

The Eagles’ pressing need at cornerback made this close. Even though Booth is recovering from core muscle surgery, he wouldn’t be a bad option at 18. But it might be tough to take two first-round picks who are both recovering from surgeries. Instead, the Eagles end up with Lloyd, who is considered by many to be the top linebacker in this draft class. He didn’t have a great combine, running a 4.66. Had he really impressed in Indy, he might have put himself into the top 10.

Round 2-51: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: 48.6%

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma: 19%

Travis Jones, DT, UConn: 17.3%

Logan Hall, Edge, Houston: 15%

There’s a chance the Eagles will be able to take a talented safety in the second round but that group was gone by the time they were on the clock at 51. Baylor’s Jalen Pitre went one spot before their pick. So maybe in real life getting a safety might require a trade-up.

With these options, there was still really good value left on the interior of the defensive line with Winfrey and Jones, who are both defensive tackles but very different players. Winfrey is an attacking 3-technique who is a bit undersized but extremely explosive. Jones is a bigger-bodied wrecker with a ton of upside. Instead, Eagles fans got a really solid, battle-tested cornerback from the SEC in McCreary, who will be the Day 1 starter at CB2 opposite Darius Slay.

Round 3-83: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Drake Jackson, Edge, USC: 59.3%

JT Woods, S, Baylor: 25.6%

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA: 10.2%

Jamaree Salyer, iOL, Georgia: 4.9%

Eagles fans know a good value when they see one. And getting Jackson this late on Day 2 would be an excellent value pick. Jackson (6-3, 273) would fit with the Eagles as a defensive end with starting potential. He’s expected to go somewhere in the second- or third-round range. He was a three-year starter at USC and had 12 1/2 sacks in 28 career games. Jackson played light during his junior season at USC and that showed with his pre-draft weight fluctuation. He was 254 at the combine and ballooned to 273 at his pro day. Eagles coaches will have to figure out the correct weight for him.

As far as the other options, there are some decent ones. Woods in the third round would be a solid pick at a position of need (Maryland’s Nick Cross went at 82). And Dulcich might very well end up as the top tight end in this draft class. But it’s hard to argue with the Jackson pick, especially since the Eagles hadn’t yet taken a defensive lineman in this mock.

Round 3-101: Tycen Anderson, S, Tulsa

Tycen Anderson, S, Tulsa: 28.7%

James Cook, RB, Georgia: 27%

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia: 25.7%

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama: 18.7%

Between picks 83 and 101 we saw those other three options from the No. 83 pick come off the board. So we had to come up with an entire new set of options for the Eagles to close out the third round. And this ended up being a really close one. Anderson from Tulsa gets the edge and the Eagles get their safety after missing out on one with their last two picks. Anderson (6-1, 209) was a three-year starter at Tulsa and a first-teamer on the All-MAC team as a senior. A versatile safety/nickel, Anderson has the length and athleticism (4.36 at the combine) to be a developable prospect.

Cook and Woods came pretty close here and would have perhaps offered really intriguing value. Cook was the multi-purpose running back at Georgia who excelled as a runner and pass catcher. And Woods is an athletic freak of a tight end who offers tremendous upside.

Round 4-124: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama: 54.2%

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State: 20.7%

Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami (Ohio): 15.8%

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska: 9.4%

After the Eagles nearly drafted Cook in the third round, they come back with a running back in the fourth. Robinson (6-1, 225) became a starter in 2021 and had an impressive season, rushing for 1,343 yards on 271 carries (5.0) with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 296 yards and 2 more touchdowns. He was first-team All-SEC and led the power conference in rushing touchdowns. He’ll join a running back rotation in Philly that already includes Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell. Robinson will be the power guy.

Round 5-154: Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State: 30.5%

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State: 30.5%

Chris Paul, iOL, Tulsa: 22.5%

Damone Clark, LB, LSU: 16.4%

Well, this was a first. An exact tie. In this case, I went with the higher-rated player on The Draft Network’s rankings and gave the Eagles Garrett from Ohio State. Garrett (6-2, 300) is an older prospect who will turn 24 in May. But he is coming off a good senior season in 2021 with 5 1/2 sacks and 7 TFLs. He also went to the Senior Bowl and had an impressive week of work. He’s slightly undersized at 6-2, 300 pounds, but Garrett fits with the Eagles as a rotational 3-technique who offers some flash.

Round 5-162: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

I didn’t bother with another poll because the other guy who tied the voting at 154 was still there at 162. So I went ahead and drafted Kolar with that second of three fifth-round picks. Kolar (6-6, 252) has really gained some steam in the pre-draft process after an impressive senior season in 2021, when he had 62/756/6. This isn’t a top heavy tight end class but there will be some good ones going in the mid rounds and Kolar is one of them. He had a really good week at the Senior Bowl and would immediately be the Eagles’ No. 2 option behind Dallas Goedert in 2022.

Round 5-166: Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State: 49.8%

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson: 23.7%

Chris Paul, iOL, Tulsa: 17.4%

Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers: 9.2%

You wanted a punter? You got a punter. Araiza is the best punter in this draft class and it isn’t close. Heck, he might even go earlier in Day 3 or even on Day 2. But if he’s there and the Eagles want to take him with one of their fifth-round picks, then great. He’s going to be quite a weapon in the NFL. While he also kicked field goals in college, he’s more of a punter and has a huge leg to flip the field. He had 18 punts of 60+ yards in 2021. That’s insane. The Eagles probably need to replace Arryn Siposs.

Round 7-237: Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

Obinna Eze, OT, TCU: 35.4%

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia: 34.8%

Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State: 15.9%

David Anenih, Edge, Houston: 14%

A really close matchup to finish us off has the Eagles getting a big backup offensive tackle from TCU. They go back to the well with the school that produced Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Matt Pryor, two former late-round Eagles offensive linemen. Eze (6-6, 321) transferred to TCU from Memphis and started all 12 games at left tackle in 2021. He’s a developmental prospect but he has the type of size that makes you think Jeff Stoutland can turn him into a backup option in the NFL.

