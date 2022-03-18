2022 NFL mock draft: How the Deshaun Watson trade impacts the 1st round

Blockbuster trades feel like a daily occurrence at this point in the NFL offseason, and Friday brought us yet another.

Deshaun Watson is heading to the Cleveland Browns in a deal that will send three first-round picks and more to the Houston Texans in return for their once-franchise quarterback.

This trade comes just hours after the Green Bay Packers agreed to ship star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and days after Russell Wilson went from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

How do all of these moves impact the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?

Here are our latest projections:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

2. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3. Houston Texans | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

8. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | USC WR Drake London

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

18. New Orleans Saints | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

21. New England Patriots | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

23. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

24. Dallas Cowboys | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

25. Buffalo Bills | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

26. Tennessee Titans | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

28. Green Bay Packers | Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

