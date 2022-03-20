2022 NFL Mock Draft: How the Deshaun Watson trade could change the first round

After a long and drawn-out process, Deshaun Watson has a new home.

In Cleveland with the Browns.

After days of speculation, the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns have agreed on a trade to send the quarterback to the AFC North. While it seemed like Watson would be heading to the NFC South, as the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons were all viewed as the top contenders, in the end Watson is headed to the AFC after all, in what looks to be a loaded conference:

Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!! Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

And, as you might expect, the Browns’ selection at 13 overall is part of the deal:

We have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick. Statement from GM Nick Caserio: — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 18, 2022

Let’s dive into how that, along with other recent moves, might impact the first round of the NFL draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

In previous mock drafts, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked to shore up the group in front of Trevor Lawrence. However, the Jaguars spent the bulk of their time in free agency adding to their offense. They returned offensive tackle Cam Robinson via the franchise tag and reached an agreement with guard Brandon Scherff. They also added some weapons for Lawrence, signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones at wide receiver and Evan Engram at tight end.

Now they can turn to the defense. Aidan Hutchinson is the trendy pick here, given his late-season performance and what he did at the Combine, but I still believe in the promise of Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the upside he offers off the edge. While he might be trending down in some corners, once he tests at the Oregon Pro Day on April 1st, that trend is going to change.

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

With Kayvon Thibodeaux off the board, the Detroit Lions turn to the man from Michigan, selecting Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson’s rise to the top of the draft board, and the Heisman Trophy ceremony, have put him in position to be one of the first players selected this spring.

Detroit could certainly look at other positions, and with their need at safety Kyle Hamilton is an option for them as well, but with two picks in the first round and a few different needs, they look to bolster the pass rush at the top of the draft.

Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

(Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

Now that we have word of Watson’s destination, we come to the first of Nick Caserio’s two selections in the first round.

With pass rushers having gone 1-2 off the board, offensive tackle is an option with the top talents at the position available.

However, the Texans could go in a different direction.

During his podium session at the Combine, Caserio talked about the matchup nature of the league. Having players on the offensive side of the football that can create advantageous matchups — and corresponding players on the defensive side that can erase those — is a huge advantage in the modern NFL.

Kyle Hamilton is one such player on the defensive side of the football, and makes perfect sense for the Texans.

New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

If you have been following along, you have seen how many times I have already slotted Ahmad Gardner to the New York Jets. Previously it was a staple with their selection at ten overall, but given how the ground has shifted in the draft evaluation world, Gardner is rising, and if the Jets want to add him to their defense, it might have to come at four overall.

Why would this be a fit? Gardner’s length, change-of-direction skills and versatility make him a perfect fit for the defense Robert Saleh is trying to build. Yes, the Jets have already made additions to their secondary, including cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead, but Gardner gives them a top-flight option at corner, allowing Saleh to play with some matchups on a week-to-week basis defensively. If the idea is to create some favorable matchups of your own in the secondary, adding more talent at cornerback is a smart thing to do.

New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

During the Combine in Indianapolis, I spent a lot of time with Ed Valentine, who has been covering the New York Giants for years with SB Nation.

With the glaring need to improve the offensive line, tackle has been a popular pick for the Giants in mock drafts. However, Ed and I discussed a scenario where New York, seeing a pair of tackles come off the board before their selection at five overall, was forced to decide between OT3 in the draft, or another position.

Here, however, that scenario is avoided. With the four previous selections coming from different positions the Giants have their choice of the offensive lineman. They add Ikem Ekownu, who has put himself at the top of many OT boards with his play this past season, as well as his performance in Indianapolis. Plus, he’ll be perfect to protect Tyrod Taylor this season…

I’m joking… maybe.

Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers were one of the teams most involved with the Watson trade discussions. However, Carolina found themselves left out of the mix when, according to reports, the team did not tack on a third and fourth season to a proposed contract for the quarterback.

Having missed out on Watson via trade, QB could be an option here, however, the organization seems to be looking for a veteran option rather than taking a rookie early in the draft, so perhaps Carolina ends up with Jimmy Garoppolo via trade or perhaps they go down the Jameis Winston road.

If a veteran quarterback is the path they end up taking, then building out the offensive line is the next item the Panthers have to check off that to-do list. Evan Neal entered the season as the consensus top tackle in the draft, but the rise of Ikem Ekownu has seen him slide a bit. That should not dissuade teams from picking him in the least, as he is an athletic tackle with a ton of experience in the SEC, and do not be surprised if, after testing at Alabama’s Pro Day, he starts to rise again on draft boards…

New York Giants (via Chicago): Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

As mentioned earlier, this might be a spot for a trade, given the school of thought that perhaps the Giants trade down, add additional draft capital in 2023, and give themselves a hedge on Daniel Jones. Should Jones falter, then the Giants are in position to go to the top of the board for QB1 next spring.

And with two teams coming up in Houston and Seattle that could be looking at quarterback, this might be a favorable spot for a trade.

However, finding no takers, the Giants remain on the clock. Few players have done more over the past few weeks to improve their draft stock than Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson. The FSU product was a standout during the Senior Bowl, showing an array of pass-rushing moves off the edge.

Then during the Combine in Indianapolis, Johnson checked a number of athleticism boxes. He posted a 4.58 40-yard dash and a broad jump of over ten feet, both elite results for a player at his position and size:

Jermaine Johnson is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.86 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 31 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/kZ1SiEpblu #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/ttRh2uXCg8 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

The Giants added a pass rusher last season, but bringing in Johnson gives them a stout group on the edge for next season.

Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

And now, thanks to the Watson trade, the Texans are on the clock again.

As outlined above, Houston has a number of different directions to explore in the draft, given their needs on both sides of the football. But as it stands at the moment, the top receiving options for the Texans are Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett, Nico Collins and Danny Amendola.

They could stand to add at receiver.

This is very much a “pick your favorite” type of wide receiver class. While there is a lack of consensus about who the top player at the position is — ask ten different evaluators and you might get ten different names — the position is deep, and if you are looking for the right type of player and fit for your system, odds are you can find a few options.

While Drake London might be one such receiver where consensus is lacking, his ability in the downfield passing game, as well as the ability to separate against press-aligned corners that he showed at USC, make him a receiver that should transition well to the pro game:

Seattle Seahawks (via Denver): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Now we finally get our first quarterback off the board.

Earlier this week I was chatting quarterbacks with Ross Tucker and Emory Hunt, two brilliant football minds. During our discussion of Malik Willis, I had this to say about why teams will be willing to bet on him in the first round:

“If you’re betting on a QB in first round of this draft it’s Malik Willis.” @MarkSchofield explains why on latest COLLEGE DRAFT podcast pic.twitter.com/YscXqWbkcW — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 15, 2022

Willis has the athleticism and arm talent to fit the way the NFL is trending at the position. With options such as Geno Smith and Drew Lock in place, the Seahawks can take their time with Willis, and bet on that upside coming to fruition.

New York Jets (via Seattle): Treylon Burks, WR, Ohio State

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Having added to their secondary with their first selection, the New York Jets now turn to their offense and add another weapon for Zach Wilson.

Last off-season the Jets added Corey Davis via free agency, giving them one option on the boundary. With Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios also in the fold, the Jets have some options for the slot and on the inside. Treylon Burks gives them another option along the boundary. Some might be concerned about the 4.55 40-yard dash he posted at the Combine — while weighing in at 225 mind you — but if you look at that above picture, that came as Burks was outrunning the entire Alabama secondary for a catch-and-run touchdown.

This is another look at that play:

That could work, right?

Washington Commanders: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Commanders, even in the wake of the trade for Carson Wentz, could consider a quarterback at this spot. But given the…well let’s just say history of Wentz playing in the wake of his team drafting a quarterback early, we might want to take that out of the equation.

Receiver could be an option for the Commanders as well, but they also have a Brandon Scherff-sized hole along their offensive line. Oh, and an Ereck Flowers-sized hole as well. They need guards, and unless the Jackson Brothers are leaving the Washington Sentinels for the Washington Commanders, the Commanders have to start somewhere.

One way to fix that? Add a top talent on the interior early in the draft. Zion Johnson is the game gaining steam at the position, but Kenyon Green’s film illustrate just how well his game will translate to the next level. He becomes a plug-and-play option for the Commanders on Day One.

Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This remains a very common pairing in mock drafts, and with good reason. The Minnesota Vikings still have a need at cornerback, despite investing in the position in recent drafts as well as free agency, and they can take advantage of a little slide from Derek Stingley Jr. and add a top talent at the position.

Last summer, when the “way too early” mock drafts were circulating around the internet, Stingley was a common name inside the top five. But injuries and inconsistent play the past two seasons have seen him slide down boards. Still, when you turn on the 2019 video of him, you will see why he was in the top five to begin with, and the Vikings will nail this pick if that is the version of Stingley that reports to camp.

Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns): Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Now on the clock again, the Houston Texans and general manager Nick Caserio have a chance to add more talent to their roster. In this scenario, the Texans addressed the secondary with their first selection.

They double-down on defense, adding talented Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker. Can we interest you in a pass rushing prospect who did this at the Combine, matching what he showed on the field?

The closest athletic comps for Travon Walker are Myles Garrett and Ezekiel Ansah. That seems like good company to be in. pic.twitter.com/EItc005Zix — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Suddenly, there is a bit of talent on the defensive side of the football in Houston.

For those wondering if the Texans might entertain a quarterback, given how well Davis Mills performed last season, it is likely the organization gives Mills another year at the position, and then uses the draft capital acquired in the Watson deal to address quarterback next season if Mills does not perform up to expectations.

Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Another player seeing a bit of a slide during the pre-draft process is Tyler Linderbaum. While the Iowa center is considered far and away the best prospect at his position, questions about scheme fit and positional value have seen him slide out of the consensus top ten in recent mock drafts.

Linderbaum is an ideal fit for the zone run concepts and varied run scheme that Baltimore dials up in the running game, and is an effective pass protector on the interior. Adding him to the interior of the offensive line gives the Ravens a great chance at putting a solid OL together in front of Lamar Jackson this season.

Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni presented a unified front in Indianapolis, talking about the opportunity to build on both sides of the football given the draft capital and cap space at their disposal. With three picks in the first round, plus a sizeable amount of cap space, the Philadelphia Eagles can do a lot of damage this off-season. That began with the signing of Hasson Reddick, giving them an option off the edge.

The next move? Adding a cornerback to put opposite Darius Slay Jr.. Andrew Booth Jr. might be an ideal fit for Jonathan Gannon. The defensive coordinator implemented a lot of off coverage last season — and Booth’s ability to play off and drive on routes was on display often last season — but if Gannon wants to play more press man Booth offers that as well.

Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Having already addressed cornerback, the Philadelphia Eagles turn to the front of their defense and add stout interior defender to pair with the recently re-signed Fletcher Cox.

Prior to the Combine, Jordan Davis seemed like a player experiencing a bit of a draft-season slide. Evaluators wondered about his usage at Georgia, and whether in the modern NFL there was room for a player who looked like more of a two-down run stuffer than anything else. However, that ignored the depth of talent that Kirby Smart had at his disposal along the Georgia defense, something that came into clear view when the entire Georgia roster blew the doors off in Indianapolis, including Davis with his 4.78 40-yard dash.

Now? Now teams have visions of putting that 4.78 to use on all three downs, and Jonathan Gannon would love to have Davis up front for the Eagles defense. So far Philadelphia has added in the secondar and along the defensive line.

And they might not be done…

Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Having parted ways with Bryan Buluga, the Los Angeles Chargers have a need along the right side of their offensive line. For the second season in a row, they address offensive tackle in the first round, adding the self-described “nasty prick” of a tackle in Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa.

With Rashawn Slater in place at left tackle the Chargers can slide Penning to right tackle, where he saw time for Northern Iowa during his college days. That gives Los Angeles a pair of tackles to protect Justin Herbert for perhaps the next decade, which sounds like a good idea to me.

New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Having missed out on Watson, the New Orleans Saints can think about other ways to address the quarterback position.

They do so with Kenny Pickett.

The discussion over hand size has certainly raged in recent days, but turning on his video from last season you see a quarterback attacking the middle of the field, layering throws, and working through reads. Those are the traits that will fit well with the Pete Carmichael offense we expect to see this season. If, however, you remain concerned about hand size, playing half of his games in the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome might ease those fears.

Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

For context, I co-host an Eagles podcast on Bleeding Green Radio titled “The QB Factory” with the incredibly talented Rachielle Privette.

If the Eagles draft three defensive players — as I do in this mock draft — I might find myself out of one of my jobs.

But adding three defensive players is not outside the realm of options for Howie Roseman and the Eagles. Having added in the secondary and along the defensive line, they turn to another glaring need.

Watch any Eagles game from last season — or dip your toes into Philadelphia Twitter during such a game — and you’ll quickly pick up on why.

While off-ball linebacker has been devalued in recent years, the ability of players on the second level who can provide an impact against the run and the pass is central to today’s NFL, and something that Jonathan Gannon needs at the heart of his defense. He gets that in Devin Lloyd, a modern linebacker who can play all three downs in today’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

After the end of the 2021 season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indiated that he wanted to roll into Week 1 of the 2022 season with a veteran under center. Having acquired Mitchell Trubisky via free agency, the Steelers now have a trio of veterans in place — including Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolphi — to pick from for Week 1.

But what about the future?

Unless the Steelers are convinced that one of those passers is the quarterback of the present and the future, they should still look to add at the position. Desmond Ridder is seeing his stock rise, due in part to his athletic testing at the Combine, but on video you also see an experienced passer who can diagnose defenses and work through reads from the pocket. As this league shows us every year, until you have the guy at quarterback you need to keep looking. Pittsburgh takes advantage of a window these veterans offers and gets ahead of the quarterback decision for 2023.

New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Prior to the start of the 2014 season, the New England Patriots traded a starting guard to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a day three selection. It was a move viewed with healthy skepticism at the time in the Greater Boston area, but in the end it turned out okay for the Patriots. They drafted pass rusher Trey Flowers with that pick, and then in the same draft added another guard to step into the lineup. That guard? Shaq Mason, who was just traded to…the Buccaneers for a day three pick.

Could history repeat itself?

Maybe, but you might want to just put Zion Johnson in Sharpie next to New England in each of your mock drafts. Johnson, who finished his college career just a half hour away up Interstate 95 with Boston College, saw time at both tackle and guard during college and even slid inside during the Senior Bowl. The Patriots have options along the offensive line, but Johnson’s versatility makes him a huge addition to their offense.

And I know Patriots fans will point to the presence of Michael Onwenu as a reason to not draft offensive line, but with questions about where Trent Brown might play next season, having flexibility in their options up front. Both Onwenu and Johnson have positional versatility, giving the Patriots some options along the starting five.

Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

For years, analysts have been clamoring for the Green Bay Packers to add a wide receiver.

In the wake of the Davante Adams trade, and with two picks in the first round at their disposal, it might finally happen.

Chris Olave is a very nice option for them at this point in the draft. Olave’s route-running skills and ability to win early in the down (critical for the route concepts and play-action designs that Mike LaFleur dials up in the passing game) make him a near-ideal fit schematically.

Then there are plays like this, which Aaron Rodgers might love to see in green-and-gold next fall:

Arizona Cardinals: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

With Chandler Jones now moving to the AFC West and the Las Vegas Raiders, addressing the pass rush has to be a priority for Steve Keim. Vance Joseph has used some creative sub packages and blitz schemes to manufacture pressure the past few seasons, but adding a pass rusher with a solid skill-set might be an ideal fit for the Cardinals.

In previous mock drafts, Michigan’s David Ojabo was the selection here. However, with the unfortunate news that he suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon at his Pro Day, the Cardinals need to add someone who is likely to be available Week 1. That brings them to George Karlaftis, the Purdue pass rusher with a solid array of pass rushing moves and the ability to rely on power when needed.

Dallas Cowboys: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

A fan base that is rather, shall we say, displeased with how free agency is unfolding can be found in the greater Dallas area. Cowboys fans, having seen the organization trade Amari Cooper, bungle negotiations with Randy Gregory and release La’el Collins, are an unhappy lot at the moment.

So surely a safety in the first round is exactly what they are hoping for.

But Dallas is also in the market for a safety, and they look to plug that need with Daxton Hill from Michigan.

Hill is a scheme-diverse player who can operate in single-high coverages, or in the slot. He plays well in zone coverage and can read and react well to a quarterback’s movements in the pocket. His sideline-to-sideline range on film was something that he confirmed in Indianapolis:

Daxton Hill is a FS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.91 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 87 out of 788 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/slJpeVswjm #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/H1eNKW4VO2 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 7, 2022

Pass rush is also an option here, and with George Karlaftis available that would be a pick that makes sense. But adding to the secondary and giving Dan Quinn a player like Hill puts that defense in a very good position.

Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

As a New England Patriots fan I have to admit.

The Buffalo Bills look scary right now.

Buffalo entered draft season with not too many glaring needs, yet the moves they have made to date are impressive. Buffalo added Roger Saffold on offense, a pair of defensive tackles in DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle, and then a big move with the signing of pass rusher Von Miller.

But adding in the secondary is another move that Brandon Beane decides to consider, and that brings us to Trent McDuffie.

The Washington cornerback is a fun player to study: Just watch him drive on crossing routes and make immediate tackles, picking his way through traffic and eliminating any chance of yardage after the catch, and you’ll be hooked. While the Bills are getting Tre’Davious White back from injury, cornerback is like pitching in baseball: You can never have too much.

And as someone who is a fan of McDuffie, this would scare the Patriots fan in me even more.

Tennessee Titans: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

With the release of Julio Jones, the Tennessee Titans have a need at wide receiver.

Thankfully, that is a need they can address in this draft class, and they do so, adding the talented Garrett Wilson from Ohio State.

Wilson and his teammate Chris Olave are both tremendous options for teams in this draft cycle, and with Olave already off the board, the Titans go with Wilson. He is a dynamic player at the catch point and a threat in the deep passing game, something the Titans love to dial up, particularly off of play-action.

Plays like this could make him a favorite for Ryan Tannehill:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

With Tom Brady’s decision to unretire the Tampa Bay Buccaneers no longer have to think about drafting a quarterback here, which might be a good thing, as some of the rumblings out of Indianapolis indicated that the organization was not too high on the incoming rookie class of passers. And with a new contract in Chris Godwin’s hands, receiver is no longer a pressing need.

So, they can turn to the defense.

Devonte Wyatt is a versatile defensive lineman who can play anywhere from head-up on the center to the edge in three- or four-man fronts, and his athleticism has many in the evaluation community thinking he could go much earlier in the first round. In this scenario he slides a bit, and as such the Buccaneers run to the podium with his name on the card.

Oh, and, this:

Devonte Wyatt is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.63 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 50 out of 1325 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/bjyfDxhOm7 #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Vi22VgfDcY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Green Bay Packers; Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

(DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

So, having addressed receiver with the first of their two picks in the first round, the Green Bay Packers can look to the defensive side of the football.

Defensively, the new contract for Preston Smith led to the Packers parting ways with another pass rusher, Za’Darious Smith. As such, adding another option on the edge is in play for them with their first-round pick, and if Boye Mafe is staring them in the face at this point, the Packers find their man.

Mafe might need a bit more development than the other options at EDGE who have come off the board, but his burst and athleticism is a strong foundation to build on. After all, this kind of athleticism likely translates well to the Sunday game:

Boye Mafe is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. It would be 9.91 at DE, where he'll be switched to later.https://t.co/p4J650ySg6 #RAS pic.twitter.com/jxpkRlEDDH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Despite recent investments along the offensive line, including Austin Jackson in the first round of the 2020 draft and Liam Eichenberg in the second round last draft cycle, the Miami Dolphins still have to ensure they have the best possible group in front of Tua Tagovailoa. Adding Connor Williams via free agency gives them a solid option on the inside, but making sure they have the bookend tackles in place has to be a priority.

Last season Eichenberg saw time at both right and left tackle. Now, the Dolphins add Charles Cross, a solid pass protector with a wealth of experience at left tackle. With Eichenberg and Cross in place, the Dolphins can insure they have the two best options on the outside to protect Tagovailoa.

Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

George Pickens missed the bulk of the 2021 college season with an ACL injury, but managed to come back for Georgia’s rivalry game against Georgia Tech at the end of the season as well as the Bulldogs’ run to a national championship. In that victory over Alabama, Pickens delivered the game’s first big play, this fingertip grab on a deep shot late in the first quarter:

This catch was unreal from George Pickens 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZRBUzvNpjb — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

His draft stock, however, has taken a hit perhaps due to the injury, but his return to the field coupled with how he has performed during the pre-draft process has him climbing back up boards. With a need at the receiver spot, the Kansas City Chiefs would love to add him as another option in the passing game around Patrick Mahomes, and they do just that.

Cincinnati Bengals: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

The entire world believes that the Cincinnati Bengals are going to address the offensive line with this selection, and seeing Joe Burrow under duress throughout the postseason is proof enough that OL is a need. But the Bengals opened up free agency addressing that position group, adding Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to the interior of the OL. WIth Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff in place at tackle, the Bengals do not need to force a pick at that position, and with Trevor Penning coming off the board a few picks prior to the Miami Dolphins, they can wait until Day Two.

That brings us to the secondary. Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton are two very good options, one on the outside and one in the slot, but adding another cornerback seems a need. The Bengals also returned Eli Apple on a one-year deal for $4 million, so you can read into that what you will.

Adding at cornerback might certainly be in the cards.

Kaiir Elam is a versatile corner, with both man coverage skills and the eyes and recognition to function well in zone coverages.

Adding this to their secondary will help them keep pace with the offenses they’ll see in the AFC next season:

Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

In previous mock drafts, I have avoided the idea of the Detroit Lions waiting on a cornerback until the end of the first round. Because, given the importance of the position, if you want to add your quarterback just do it at two, and do not wait until 32 to see if one you like falls. However, this board has fallen in a way that the Lions could add a quarterback — and a talented one at that — at the end of the first round given them that critical fifth-year option, and still address another need at the top of the second round.

One such need? Safety. With Jaquan Brisker available, the Lions can potentially address that position at the top of the second round. Receiver could have been another need, but with the signing of D.J. Chark they can go in another direction.

That brings us to Matt Corral, who fill face an adjustment from life in Lane Kiffin’s offense to an NFL system, but with Jared Goff in place — and having that valuable fifth-year option — the Lions can bring him along at the ideal pace.

For more on Corral you can watch this in-depth breakdown of his game done by myself and Matt Waldman:

