2022 NFL mock draft: Could weak QB class still have 5 1st-round picks?

It’s no secret that the 2022 NFL draft features a lackluster quarterback class, with no prospect anywhere near worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.

Even so, could we see a run of quarterbacks later in the first round, and end up with a handful of passers selected among the top 32?

That’s the scenario that plays out in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has five quarterbacks coming off the board in the first round.

Mississippi’s Matt Corral is the only one who sneaks into the top 10, landing with the Washington Football Team at No. 9 overall, while Pitt’s Kenny Pickett heads to the Denver Broncos at No. 14 overall. Liberty’s Malik Willis is next at No. 19 overall to the Carolina Panthers, followed by Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (No. 25 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers) and North Carolina’s Sam Howell (No. 27 overall, Detroit Lions).

That list doesn’t even include Nevada’s Carson Strong, who could also find his way into the first-round conversation.

Pickett is easily the fastest riser in this year’s quarterback class, while Howell and Willis have slipped a it after being considered potential top-10 picks in the preseason. Corral does feel like the current leader in the clubhouse, assuming Wake Forest redshirt sophomore Sam Hartman doesn’t declare after this season.

Other intriguing picks in this mock include Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum leaping into the top 10, as well as five wide receivers hearing their names called in the first round.

