2022 NFL mock draft: Combine, QB trades shake up latest 3-round projections

It’s that time of year in the NFL world, where the entire landscape can change at a moment’s notice.

And we haven’t even reached free agency yet.

Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz are headed to new teams, while Aaron Rodgers is sticking with his old one. Franchise tags have been applied, and more rumors continue to swirl throughout the league.

After multiple trades that saw plenty of early picks change hands, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft could shake out:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Yes, the Jaguars just placed the franchise tag on Cam Robinson (again), but that doesn’t solve the left tackle situation for the long-term. Ekwonu was an all-conference pick at both guard and tackle, and both of the Jags’ starters at guard are headed for free agency. Ekwonu could start inside as a rookie, then kick outside if Robinson isn’t kept on a long-term extension.

2. Detroit Lions | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If you love gaudy college production, you might not be a fan of this pick, but NFL teams make these selections based on traits and future projections rather than box scores. To that end, Walker has rare athleticism for his size, which he put on display at the combine, and brings tons of versatility.

3. Houston Texans | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Lovie Smith’s defense is predicated on getting consistent pressure with the front four, and there’s just not an impact edge defender on the roster right now. Hutchinson is a well-rounded player who proved last year that he can take over games all by himself, making him a perfect fit here.

4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The run on edge rushers continue, as the Jets land a dynamic prospect who once felt like a lock to go No. 1 overall. The Jets would be wise to tune out all the strange narratives regarding Thibodeaux’s love and passion for football, and get themselves a potential bargain at a premium position.

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Giants have bigger needs on defense, but it’s hard to pass up a franchise tackle, especially when one as talented as Neal falls into your lap. A massive mauler with rare athleticism for his size, Neal would pair up with Andrew Thomas to give the Giants a talented young tandem to protect Daniel Jones.

6. Carolina Panthers | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Quarterback is obviously the biggest need, but if the Panthers passed on Justin Fields at No. 8 last year, there’s no reason to think they’ll dip into a weaker crop of passers with this pick. Instead, they bolster a leaky offensive line with a raw but athletic blocker in Penning, who plays with a nasty mean streak.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

After addressing their biggest need on offense at No. 5, the Giants do the same on the other side of the ball with this pick. Johnson backed up his impressive film with a dominant week at the Senior Bowl, followed by a strong showing the combine that should put him in the top-10 conversation.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

If the Falcons are convinced Malik Willis can be their franchise quarterback of the future, he should be the pick here. If not, the Falcons have some fantastic options to keep rebuilding their secondary, including a rangy safety with rare size and versatility in Hamilton, who would be a huge bargain here.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

You don’t trade away a superstar quarterback unless you have a clear plan to replace him, and it would make sense if the Seahawks made that move with the confidence they could land Willis. It’s an unfair comparison, but Willis has the same elite traits (arm talent, athleticism) that made Wilson such a dynamic playmaker.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

After getting a steal in Thibodeaux at No. 4, the Jets score another great mix of need and value here, landing the top corner in an extremely deep class. Gardner has rare size and length, impressive athleticism, and the unwavering confidence it takes to be a shutdown corner at the next level.

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

After trading for Carson Wentz, the Commanders are likely to spend this pick making sure he has as much help as possible. Wilson is an explosive, big-play receiver who would pair with Terry McLaurin to give Wentz plenty of firepower.

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This defense could use help at every level, so this pick is about finding the best value regardless of position on that side of the ball. Stingley missed most of last season due to injury, but when healthy, he was a shutdown artist with top-five talent.

13. Cleveland Browns | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Wide receiver is a possibility here, as is addressing the interior of the defensive line, but Karlaftis just feels like too good of a fit. He’s a polished, complete prospect who would give the Browns an immediate upgrade opposite Myles Garrett as Jadeveon Clowney hits free agency.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This offense sorely missed Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. at the tackle spots last year, so addressing that should be the Ravens’ top priority here. Cross has impressive athleticism, and has a proven track record of success against SEC competition.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Derek Barnett is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and while Josh Sweat is a budding star, Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career. This year’s loaded EDGE class could push some top-tier talent down the board, and that’s exactly what happens here, giving the Eagles a steal in Ojabo.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Eagles have needs at every level on defense, and thankfully, they’ve got three first-round picks with which they can address all of them. After getting a bargain in Ojabo, the Eagles get great value again here with McDuffie, one of the most pro-ready prospects in a loaded corner class.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Even after his incredible combine performance, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Davis still on the board here, as teams might convince themselves he’ll only be a two-down player who won’t help as a pass rusher. The Chargers would be happy to scoop him up here, though, dropping a massive presence into the heart of their defensive front.

18. New Orleans Saints | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

If the Saints are going to be interested in a quarterback prospect, it’ll need to be one with experience, who is ready to lead an offense immediately. Pickett fits that description, and would give New Orleans a long-term upgrade over a lackluster free agent class.

19. Philadelphia Eagles | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and an explosive playmaker in DeVonta Smith, but now the passing game needs a big, physical presence at wide receiver. London’s massive frame and contested-catch ability would be make the perfect pairing with Smith’s skill set, and give Hurts a dominant red-zone target.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While quarterback is sure to receive strong consideration here (assuming the Steelers don’t acquire a veteran upgrade), the offensive line desperately needs attention, regardless of who is lining up behind them. Green has a track record of success against SEC competition at both guard and tackle.

21. New England Patriots | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

This just isn’t fair, letting Bill Belichick land a three-down playmaker with a rare blend of size, athleticism and instincts. Lloyd plays much faster than his 40-yard dash time might suggest, and he would be a perfect fit in New England’s scheme, filling one of their bigger needs.

22. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

This defense could use an infusion of young talent at multiple positions, so this pick is about finding the best value on that side of the ball. In this scenario, that means landing a disruptive playmaker for the interior of the defensive front in Wyatt, who was a dominant force for the Bulldogs.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Whether it’s an offensive lineman or a pass-catcher, this pick has to be used to help Kyler Murray. Olave is a smooth, fluid route-runner with big-play explosiveness, with the most polished and pro-ready skill set of anyone in this year’s deep receiver class.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

There are bigger needs on defense, but if the Cowboys end up letting Amari Cooper go, it might make sense for them to take advantage of this year’s deep receiver class with this pick. Burks has a rare blend of size, athleticism and physicality that has drawn comparisons to AJ Brown.

25. Buffalo Bills | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Bills have a surprising amount of needs, despite being one of the league’s better teams. In this scenario, the best value at any of those positions come at corner, where they land a long, athletic cover man in Elam, who shut down some of college football’s best pass-catchers in the SEC.

26. Tennessee Titans | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

This offense is obviously the Derrick Henry show, but that means the offensive line has to be top-shelf, too. With Ben Jones headed for free agency, the Titans could have a gaping hole in the starting lineup at center, but one that Linderbaum would immediately fill effectively.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Free agency already threatened to gut the interior of Tampa Bay’s offensive line, and that was before Ali Marpet’s shocking retirement. This is easily the biggest area of need for the Bucs, but they happen to land the perfect fit in Johnson, who has the power, athleticism and versatility to become a Pro Bowler himself.

28. Green Bay Packers | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Wide receiver is always a popular pick here, but don’t be surprised if the Packers go defense instead. If they can’t re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay will need another playmaker to fill his role in the middle of the defense, and Dean has all the traits to make the same kind of impact.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If Tua Tagovailoa is going to reach his full potential with new head coach Mike McDaniel, he’s going to need more explosive weapons. Williams would go much higher if not for a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season, but he could be a huge steal once he’s back to full strength.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Michigan S Dax Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chiefs let Tyrann Mathieu walk in free agency (bad idea), they’ll need to replace him with a top prospect who can make an immediate impact. While expecting him to be the Honey Badger right away is unfair, Hill has the athleticism, physicality and instincts to make a valiant effort.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl despite their unremarkable offensive line, and that unit must be addressed here, at any position. The best combination of value and upside comes with Smith, a raw but athletic blocker with a nasty, physical playing style.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think the Lions are going into this draft planning to take a quarterback, but if one happens to fall to them here, they might change their minds. Corral might need to add some bulk to hold up at the NFL level, but he’s a tough competitor with starter-quality traits, and getting that fifth-year option can be huge if you hit on a young quarterback.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia WR George Pickens

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

34. Detroit Lions | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

35. New York Jets | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

36. New York Giants | Alabama LB Christian Harris

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

37. Houston Texans | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Georgia LB Quay Walker

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

39. Chicago Bears | Alabama WR John Metchie III

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

41. Seattle Seahawks | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

43. Atlanta Falcons | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

44. Cleveland Browns | Houston DL Logan Hall

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

45. Baltimore Ravens | UConn DL Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

46. Minnesota Vikings | Georgia S Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

48. Los Angeles Chargers | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

49. New Orleans Saints | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

50. Miami Dolphins | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

53. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia LB Channing Tindall

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

54. New England Patriots | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

55. Arizona Cardinals | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

56. Dallas Cowboys | Baylor S Jalen Pitre

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

57. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

59. Green Bay Packers | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

61. San Francisco 49ers | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | LSU LB Damone Clark

Damone Clark

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

66. Detroit Lions | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

67. New York Giants | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

68. Houston Texans | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

69. New York Jets | Purdue WR David Bell

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

71. Chicago Bears | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

72. Seattle Seahawks | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

74. Atlanta Falcons | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Syndication: The Oklahoman

75. Denver Broncos | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

76. Baltimore Ravens | Maryland S Nick Cross

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

77. Minnesota Vikings | Montana State LB Trey Andersen

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

78. Cleveland Browns | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

79. Los Angeles Chargers | UCLA OL Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

82. Indianapolis Colts | Virginia Tech EDGE Amare Barno

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

85. New England Patriots | Baylor S JT Woods

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

86. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

87. Arizona Cardinals | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

88. Dallas Cowboys | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Syndication: The Enquirer

89. Buffalo Bills | Memphis OL Dylan Parham

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

90. Tennessee Titans | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

92. Green Bay Packers | Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

93. San Francisco 49ers | Auburn S Smoke Monday

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Mississippi EDGE Sam Williams

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

95. Cincinnati Bengals | Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

