2022 NFL mock draft: Big moves in latest 3-round projections

Have you ever marched proudly up to the prize counter at Chuck E. Cheese’s, loaded with a mountain of hard-earned tickets, and found nothing but lame trinkets left on the top shelf?

Yeah, that’s what it’ll feel like for any quarterback-needy team that ends up with a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

This year’s crop of passers is light years in the wrong direction from the group we just saw enter the league, leaving teams at the top of the 2022 draft to choose between reaching for an inferior player too early, or punting on the whole class altogether.

There are still a handful of intriguing quarterbacks, though, and the importance of the position is likely to still land a few of them in the first round.

Find out which ones crash the top 32, and which ones have to wait for Day 2, in my updated three-round projections for the 2022 NFL draft:

1. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There’s no quarterback worthy of consideration here, so the Lions make the no-brainer pick, taking the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class.

2. Houston Texans | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hutchinson made a wise decision to return for another season in Ann Arbor, dominating on a weekly basis and making himself worthy of this slot.

3. New York Jets | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Even

Robert Saleh’s defense desperately needs more blue-chip talent, and despite missing most of this season due to injury, Stingley is still an elite corner prospect.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Trevor Lawrence can’t turn the Jags into winners all by himself, and especially if Cam Robinson leaves in free agency, landing a franchise left tackle would be a huge win here.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

This defense needs help at every level, and Hamilton is the rare safety prospect worthy of top-five consideration.

6. New York Giants | North Carolina OT Ikem Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Having Saquon Barkley in the backfield is great, but he could use some help up front, and Ekwonu has been an all-conference pick at both guard and tackle.

7. New York Jets (from SEA) | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line will be a strong consideration here, but Saleh might not be able to pass up such a versatile, disruptive defender if Leal is still on the board.

8. New York Giants (from CHI) | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Double-dipping on offensive linemen in the top 10 would raise some eyebrows, but the Giants need that kind of talent infusion up front, and Linderbaum is absolutely worth this pick.

9. Washington Football Team | Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

(AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

None of this year’s quarterback prospects are terribly inspiring, which is why a stellar redshirt sophomore like Hartman could easily rise to the top of the group.

10. Philadelphia Eagles | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Darius Slay is still one of the NFL’s best corners, but upgrading the spot across from him should be a priority, and Booth has been lights out for the Tigers so far this season.

11. Atlanta Falcons | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This defensive front needs help in the worst way, and Karlaftis has been one of the most consistent, complete edge defenders in the country this season.

12. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Even after investing premium draft resources into the offensive line in recent years, the Dolphins still need more talent up front, and Green can play either tackle or guard at a high level.

13. Minnesota Vikings | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Vikings have been hit-or-miss when drafting corners early, but getting a prospect with Elam’s skill set and production outside of the top 10 would be a huge win.

14. Denver Broncos | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Broncos need a three-down difference-maker at the heart of their defense, and Lloyd might be the most underrated player in this entire class right now.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

After getting dynamic playmakers at both safety and corner, the Eagles make it a hat trick for their defense in the first round with the heartbeat of the nation’s best defense.

16. Cleveland Browns | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

No matter who ends up throwing passes for the Browns next year and beyond, this offense desperately needs a big, athletic pass-catcher like Burks who can take over a game.

17. Cincinnati Bengals | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has plenty of weapons, but he won’t be able to maximize them if the Bengals don’t improve the offensive line with a pro-ready blocker like Cross, who has been tested against top competition.

18. Las Vegas Raiders | Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Raiders’ secondary doesn’t have a single player that strikes fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks, but Gardner has all the physical and mental tools to be that guy.

19. Carolina Panthers | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Cam Newton returns next season, the Panthers need a long-term solution after the quickly failed Sam Darnold experiment. Corral is smart, athletic, and can make every throw.

20. Los Angeles Chargers | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

This defense needs a running mate for Joey Bosa on the edge, and Enagbare has been dominant all year long, despite facing some of the best blockers in the country.

21. New Orleans Saints | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Quarterback is a possibility here, but don’t be surprised if Sean Payton prefers to go the veteran route there, then use this pick on a big-play pass-catcher like Williams.

22. New England Patriots | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Bill Belichick knows what a dominant nose tackle can do for his defense, and Davis has had a Vince Wilfork kind of impact for the Bulldogs this season.

23. Kansas City Chiefs | USC WR Drake London

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The defense is a more pressing concern, but with all of the talented receivers still on the board here, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Chiefs opted to give Patrick Mahomes more firepower.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries have decimated the Bucs at corner this year, and free agency could do the same over the next two offseasons. Adding a top-shelf talent like Kendrick would be a wise contingency plan.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A perfect fit of need and value, the Steelers find their next franchise quarterback in their own backyard, with one of this year’s fastest-rising prospects.

26. Baltimore Ravens | Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Losing Orlando Brown Jr. has been a huge blow to this offense, so spending this pick on a massive, athletic tackle prospect should be Baltimore’s top target.

27. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Liberty QB Malik Willis

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

This is where the Lions will find value at quarterback, and while Willis still needs some development, he’s got the most upside of any passer in this year’s class.

28. Dallas Cowboys | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys can go in any number of directions here, so maximizing value at any position should be the priority. In this scenario, that means stealing a big-time playmaker for the back end of the defense.

29. Buffalo Bills | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

Syndication: York Daily Record

Tre’Davious White is one of the NFL’s best outside corners, and Taron Johnson is a strong nickelback, but McCreary would be a bargain here, and an immediate upgrade opposite White.

30. Arizona Cardinals | Washington DB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Versatility is king in this defense, which makes McDuffie the perfect fit. He can make plays at every level from multiple positions, and has the polish to make an immediate impact.

31. Tennessee Titans | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This offense has missed Jonnu Smith in a big way this season, so don’t be surprised if they spent their top pick on another athletic playmaker to help keep the offense balanced.

32. Green Bay Packers | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Offensive line would make sense, but Jordan Love could be in need of a No. 1 receiver next year. Wilson is a polished, well-rounded pass-catcher who could make an instant impact.

33. Detroit Lions | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

34. Houston Texans | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

35. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan DB Daxton Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

36. New York Jets | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

37. Miami Dolphins | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

38. Seattle Seahawks | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

39. Chicago Bears | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Friere

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

40. Washington Football Team | Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

41. New York Giants | Alabama LB Christian Harris

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

42. Philadelphia Eagles | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

43. San Francisco 49ers | Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

44. Minnesota Vikings | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Syndication: The Enquirer

45. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

46. Indianapolis Colts | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

47. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

48. Denver Broncos | Nevada QB Carson Strong

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

49. Las Vegas Raiders | Alabama WR John Metchie III

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

50. Cincinnati Bengals | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

51. New York Jets (from CAR) | Alabama S Jordan Battle

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

52. New Orleans Saints | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

53. Los Angeles Chargers | Purdue WR David Bell

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

54. Kansas City Chiefs | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

55. New England Patriots | Georgia EDGE Adam Anderson

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

56. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

57. Pittsburgh Steelers | Miami OT Zion Nelson

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

58. Baltimore Ravens | Northwestern S Brandon Joseph

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

59. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

60. Dallas Cowboys | Georgia WR George Pickens

Syndication: Online Athens

61. Buffalo Bills | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

62. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State OL Thayer Munford

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

63. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

64. Green Bay Packers | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

65. Detroit Lions | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

66. Houston Texans | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

67. New York Jets | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

68. Jacksonville Jaguars | Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

69. New York Giants (from MIA) | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

70. Chicago Bears | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

71. Washington Football Team | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

72. New York Giants | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

73. Seattle Seahawks | Alabama CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

74. Philadelphia Eagles | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

75. Minnesota Vikings | Georgia S Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

76. Atlanta Falcons | Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

77. San Francisco 49ers | Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

78. Cleveland Browns | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Syndication: Online Athens

79. Denver Broncos | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

80. Indianapolis Colts | Oregon CB Mykael Wright

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

81. Cincinnati Bengals | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

82. Las Vegas Raiders | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

83. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Washington TE Cade Otton

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

84. Los Angeles Chargers | Oregon OL Alex Forsyth

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

85. Houston Texans (from NO) | Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

86. New England Patriots | Missouri CB Akayleb Evans

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

87. Kansas City Chiefs | Auburn S Smoke Monday

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

88. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr.

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

89. Pittsburgh Steelers | Florida DL Zachary Carter

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

90. Baltimore Ravens | Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

91. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Clemson DL Tyler Davis

Syndication: The Greenville News

92. Dallas Cowboys | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

93. Buffalo Bills | Georgia OL Justin Shaffer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

94. Arizona Cardinals | Oregon RB CJ Verdell

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

95. Tennessee Titans | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

96. Green Bay Packers | Florida EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

