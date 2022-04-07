2022 NFL Mock Draft: Big Trades, Big Pro Days, Big Predictions

2022 NFL Draft: The latest first round mock draft after some big trades, Pro Days, and key moves just a few weeks before this all gets going.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Prediction After Big Trades

Well this just got even more interesting.

Philadelphia was the big power player in the first round, and then it traded away the 16 and 19 in the first round – along with a late round pick – to New Orleans for the 18, a first rounder in 2023, and a second rounder in 2024, along with a few later picks this year thrown in.

This might not be the end of the trading fun for New Orleans, but for now, it positioned itself to work even more deals depending on who it’s targeting.

Combine that with Tyreek Hill going to Miami, Davante Adams off to Las Vegas, and with some big Pro Days – LSU CB Derek Stingley just ripped it up – and the first round Mock Draft takes on a different look.

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Last Mock Draft Pick: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) WR, 3) QB

The Lions will go with a pass rusher at the 2, and it’ll get its pick of a few nice quarterback options here. Flip a coin between Corral or Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.

Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) CB, 3) OT

The Bengals beefed up the offensive line enough in free agency to be okay. The bigger need is more help for the pass rush or the secondary. They’ll take the top corner still on the board – it could be Clemson’s Andrew Booth.

Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last Mock Draft Pick: LB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT

The Chiefs need to go wide receiver, but it won’t. It’ll help out the offensive line with one pick, and corner with another – especially if Penning really does slide on down and last this long.

Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT

Finding more star receivers is a must with Tyreek Hill gone, but that could come later – there were a few bodies thrown at the problem in free agency. The Chiefs did a good job addressing safety this offseason, but there’s not a lot happening at corner. Andrew Booth or Washington’s Kyler Gordon will help that.

Green Bay Packers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Last Mock Draft Pick: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE

The Packers can go with the best player available earlier – especially if there’s a pass rusher – knowing that a wide receiver or top tight end will be here for the taking.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Last Mock Draft Pick: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Team Needs: 1) DT, 2) QB, 3) OG

UConn DT Travis Jones makes a whole lot of sense, and yeah, going with a young quarterback is a must at some point with TB12 not likely to hang out past this year. Pass rushing linebacker isn’t a need, but the franchise will keep adding parts that can get after it on D.

Tennessee Titans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Last Mock Draft Pick: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) DL

There will be some thought of going wide receiver if one of the top targets is on the board – especially if Penn State’s Jahan Dotson is still here – but cranking up the offensive front is more important. They could use a tackle, but getting more power at guard works, too.

Buffalo Bills

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Team Needs: 1) CB, 2) DL, 3) RB

The slide stops here – if he doesn’t go a lot earlier to Philadelphia with one of its two picks. Dean will suffer from teams going with glaring need picks, and Buffalo – who doesn’t really need a linebacker – will be more than happy to take the amazing value pick. They have the luxury of going with the best player available no matter what.

Dallas Cowboys

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) OG, 3) WR

The Cowboys need more than just resigning DeMarcus Lawrence to help the pass rush. What they didn’t get in free agency is help for the offensive line, and it just so happens that this is the perfect spot in the first round for one of the top guards.

Arizona Cardinals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Team Needs: 1) DL, 2) CB, 3) OG

They need more receiving help, and they could go with one of the great guards on the board, but this is going to be defense, defense, defense. They’ll find help in the secondary later; they have to find D lineman here.

Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE

The Packers will address their needs at receiver later. For now, they need the best pass rusher available, and they can’t assume Karlaftis will still be on the board at the 28.

New England Patriots

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Last Mock Draft Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) LB

The Patriots need to get younger at defensive back, but they went big in free agency – they’re fine for the moment.

They haven’t drafted a wide receiver who worked out since getting Julian Edelman in the seventh round in 2009. They have to give their franchise quarterback someone to get the ball to.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Last Mock Draft Pick: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Team Needs: 1) OT, 2, OG, 3) WR

Of course Pittsburgh needs a better quarterback than Mitchell Trubisky, but it could have Tom Brady and it wouldn’t matter if the O line isn’t better. This is a smart franchise that always seems to make the smart pick that works out for a decade. Welcome to Tyler Linderbaum.

New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) QB

Matt Corral of Ole Miss might actually be the better fit for the franchise, and there’s already a decent amount of guaranteed money tied up in the current quarterbacks, but they need a new guy to build the franchise around.

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last Mock Draft Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Team Needs: 1) LB, 2) DB, 3) WR

They got some linebackers through free agency, but they need a superstar to be the main man for the defense over the next several years. They’ll get a needed defensive back earlier, and they’ll get their quarterback of the D here.

Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Team Needs: 1) OT, 2) DT, 3) CB

The Chargers need a whole lot more help for the offensive line and didn’t do anything to address the problem this offseason. They’ll have a pick of a few fantastic options.

New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State (This was when Philadelphia had the pick)

Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) QB

You don’t make the moves New Orleans just did without thinking there’s a premium pick sliding into the middle of the draft. It can still land one of the quarterbacks later, and it might want to stick with the combination of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton – $18 million is fully guaranteed with those two. Patience will be the key for the payoff with Williams as he gets past his torn ACL.

Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Team Needs: 1) LB, 2) DB, 3) WR

This is where the Eagles have to set the tone for the middle of the draft. They got a few receivers in free agency, and they got some help for the linebacking corps, but coming up with more high-end stars is a must. They can get a star linebacker later. They have to nab the best corner still on the board.

Baltimore Ravens

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last Mock Draft Pick: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Team Needs: 1) OG, 2) Edge, 3) DT

The Ravens didn’t do much of anything in free agency to make a huge splash. they still need linemen, and it’s going to be a tough call. It’s Baltimore. It’s going with the guy who’ll anchor the defense for the next ten years.

Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last Mock Draft Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) WR

The Texans will go with a pass rusher at the 3 to give them a few options in this spot. A whole lot of talented need guys are there, but they need just about everything. They’ll try helping out the offense with a silky-smooth No. 1-caliber receiver.

Minnesota Vikings

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) DT, 3) LB

If you liked Stingley before, and if you desperately need stars in your secondary, you’re sure as heck are going to be doing backflips now if he still lasts this deep after his fantastic Pro Day.

Washington Commanders (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Drake London, USC

Last Mock Draft Pick: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) WR, 3) LB

The Commanders would love for Ahmad Gardner or Kyle Hamilton to drop here, and they’ll have to give some thought to CB Derek Stingley, but finding receiving help is a desperate need.

New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) WR, 3) DB

The Jets won’t have one of the top pass rushers available here, and they won’t get a shot at Kyle Hamilton or Ahmad Gardner at this point to boost up the secondary. They’ll go help out the receiving corps.

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) Edge, 3) CB

Like seemingly everyone in the top ten, Seattle needs a pass rusher. The first wave of stars should be gone by this point, and it’s not going to invest heavily in a mediocre quarterback prospect in this prime spot. Corner isn’t the desperate need it was a few weeks ago thanks to free agency, Gardner is too good to pass up here.

Atlanta Falcons

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Last Mock Draft Pick: WR Drake London, USC

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) WR, 3) Edge

The Falcons threw bodies at the wide receiver problem, but there isn’t one worthy of working the offense around. They need a pass rusher along with a receiver – pass rusher is the tougher hole to fill.

New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) LB, 3) Edge

This will be the Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux pick if one of them is still around, but they’re likely gone. They’ll get their offensive tackle with the fifth overall pick and take the Best Player Available here.

Carolina Panthers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Last Mock Draft Pick: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) OT, 3) DT

This would be the spot for Ahmad Gardner, but the Panthers went defensive back-heavy in free agency. They have to make a massive call here with a top offensive lineman a need – it’ll be a tougher call if Evan Neal or Ikem Ekownu are still on the board – but they have to figure out the quarterback situation with a new direction for the franchise.

New York Giants

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Last Mock Draft Pick: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) LB, 3) Edge

The Giants weren’t all that active in free agency, but they got a few parts for the offensive line that needs a ton of work. They’d love to go defensive back here with Ahmad Gardner and Kyle Hamilton right there, but Neal is the responsible pick with his potential as either an anchor of a tackle or a killer guard.

New York Jets

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) WR, 3) DB

The Jet brass has said it’s not spending a high pick on a defensive back, and it probably won’t for two reasons. 1) New York has plenty of picks to address the secondary, and 2) arguably the best of a huge free agent class were defensive backs DJ Reed and Jordan Whitehead.

If one of the top three edge rushers falls here, the Jets will take him. If not, a top offensive tackle goes here.

Houston Texans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Last Mock Draft Pick: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) WR

Houston essentially created a whole new team through free agency – at least it’s trying to come up with more options. However, it didn’t do anything for the pass rush.

There has to be an upgrade in all-around talent, but there were parts thrown at offensive tackle. The O line can be worked on later. For now, the Texans will go after the guy who can get into the backfield.

Detroit Lions

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) WR, 3) QB

There’s more work the Lions can do later with the last pick in the first round and the second pick in the second. You don’t want to rely on a quarterback that’s going to drop late, and the Lions could package things and move down form here and get a QB, but Jared Goff isn’t that bad.

Detroit needs an edge rusher, and it’s not going to mess around at the 2 with either Walker or Thibodeaux. Walker is growing into the hotter prospect.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Mock Draft Latest Pick: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Last Mock Draft Pick: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Team Needs: 1) Edge, 2) DT, 3) WR

Is there anyone Jacksonville didn’t take in free agency? It didn’t upgrade at receiver, and it didn’t do much for the interior of the defense. It also didn’t go heavy on a pass rusher, and for good reason – that’s where the talent is up high.

There’s a slight bit of a shot that Georgia’s Travon Walker goes here, but Hutchinson is the safer, easier call – there’s no messing around with the top spot.

