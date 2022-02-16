2022 NFL Mock Draft: Bears draft Ohio State's Chris Olave originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have addressed their need at general manager and revamped their coaching staff but are still in need of boosting their offense.

With Allen Robinson slated to hit free agency, the Bears could use another pass-catcher combo filled with chemistry, like Justin Fields has with Darnell Mooney.

In a recent mock NFL Draft, NFL media's Chad Reuter has the Bears drafting Chris Olave, Fields' wide receiver at Ohio State. The mockup predicts the Bears select Olave with the 39th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, giving Fields his own Ja'Marr Chase.

The Cincinnati Bengals paved their way to Super Bowl LVI with Joe Burrow and Chase, the Louisiana State University quarterback-wide receiver duo who won the 2020 National Championship Game against Clemson 42-25.

In 2019, Fields' first year as Ohio State's starter, Olave had 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 49 catches. The following season, Olave had 50 catches for 729 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. In his senior year last season, Olave had 65 catches, 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Fields made a name for himself in his NFL rookie season, but it was clear that he still has many growing pains to work out.

In his time with Ohio State, Fields led the team to a 20-2 record that saw back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in school history. His Run Pass Options (RPOs) were effective with the Buckeyes, but the successful RPOs ran in college didn't fully translate well on an NFL stage.

If the Bears somehow get the chance to draft Olave, the pass-catcher familiarity could make an excellent target for Fields and establish a new dynamic duo.

