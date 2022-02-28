2022 NFL mock draft: Which AFC team might trade up to get Jahan Dotson?

It’s combine week and there are several players from Penn State that will be headed there. Plenty of names that could boost their draft stock with impressive performances in Indianapolis.

It’s also mock draft Monday, which means several analysts release their first-round mock drafts. There have been plenty with a Nittany Lion in the first round.

This week, we highlight a fresh mock draft from NBC Sports Philadelphia, which has the Kansas City Chiefs trading up for wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 20th pick from the Philadelphia Eagles.

We have seen Dotson mocked to the Chiefs before. However, this one has Kansas City trading a 2023 first and a 2023 to Philadelphia for the 20th overall pick.

Losing Sammy Watkins to the Baltimore Ravens hurt the Chiefs more than people thought it would. They still haven’t been able to solidify their second receiver outside of Tyreek Hill (excluding Travis Kelce). Mecole Hardman had a nice rookie season, but hasn’t done much since then.

Dotson would come in and compete immediately for that second receiver spot. If there’s one thing Andy Reid loves on his offense, it’s speed; and that is exactly what Dotson brings to the table.

His yards after catch ability is one of his most impressive traits that stands out. During his sensational season in 2021, Dotson earned the second-most yards-after-catch over the last two seasons with 760 yards.

That’s not all, he also has impressive hands. Not only does his speed stand out, but he can be a deep ball threat as well. Out of his 54 targets, Dotson dropped zero passes of 20-plus yards.

As a route runner, Dotson has improved immensely this season. Ever since the departure of KJ Hamler to the NFL, Dotson has expanded his root tree and has become a more reliable threat in the passing game.

We all know that speed can only do so much in the NFL as a wide receiver. However, guys like Tyreek Hill, Brandin Cooks and even Jahan Dotson have the skills to expand upon that and become consistent and productive on their respective teams.

There are two positions that stand out for the Chiefs in terms of the direction they will take with their first draft pick. The first one is cornerback and the second one is wide receiver. If they decide to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon, Dotson would be a great fit on a team that needs more consistency in their passing game, outside of Kelce and Hill.

Dotson did not play in the bowl game and he opted out of playing in the Senior Bowl, so there will be much more scrutiny over Dotson’s performance at the combine.

It is worth mentioning the Eagles are loaded up with first-round draft picks and are certainly a team that is expected to be making some moves leading up the start of the draft, and perhaps on draft day.

