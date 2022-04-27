2022 NFL mock draft: 7-round projections for the Colts

The 2022 NFL draft is just days away, and your favorite NFL team is about to add tons of young talent to help improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Here’s how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for the Indianapolis Colts:

2nd Round (No. 42 overall) | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

3rd Round (No. 73 overall) | Nevada QB Carson Strong

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

4th Round (No. 122 overall) | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

5th Round (No. 159 overall) | North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

6th Round (No. 216 overall) | Texas A&M S Leon O'Neal

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

7th Round (No. 239 overall) | Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

1

1