2022 NFL mock draft: 7-round projections for the Steelers
The 2022 NFL draft is just days away, and your favorite NFL team is about to add tons of young talent to help improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.
Here’s how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for the Pittsburgh Steelers:
1st Round (No. 20 overall) | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett
2nd Round (No. 52 overall) | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce
3rd Round (No. 84 overall) | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
4th Round (No. 138 overall) | Arkansas DL John Ridgeway
6th Round (No. 208 overall) | Alabama EDGE Christopher Allen
7th Round (No. 225 overall) | Oregon CB Mykael Wright
7th Round (No. 241 overall) | Colorado LB Nate Landman
