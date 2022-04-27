2022 NFL mock draft: 7-round projections for the Bears
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 2022 NFL draft is just days away, and your favorite NFL team is about to add tons of young talent to help improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.
Here’s how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for the Chicago Bears:
2nd Round (No. 39 overall) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2nd Round (No. 48 overall) | Auburn CB Roger McCreary
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
3rd Round (No. 71 overall) | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
5th Round (No. 148 overall) | Oklahoma EDGE Isaiah Thomas
Syndication: The Oklahoman
5th Round (No. 150 overall) | Stanford DL Thomas Booker
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
6th Round (No. 186 overall) | Appalachian State LB D'Marco Jackson
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
1
1