2022 NFL mock draft: 7-round projections for the Packers

The 2022 NFL draft is just days away, and your favorite NFL team is about to add tons of young talent to help improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Here’s how all seven rounds of this year’s draft could shake out for the Green Bay Packers:

1st Round (No. 22 overall) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

1st Round (No. 28 overall) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

2nd Round (No. 53 overall) | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Round (No. 59 overall) | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

3rd Round (No. 92 overall) | Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

4th Round (No. 132 overall) | Tennessee DL Matthew Butler

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4th Round (No. 140 overall) | Rutgers WR Bo Melton

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

5th Round (No. 171 overall) | Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

7th Round (No. 228 overall) | East Carolina CB JaQuan McMillian

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

7th Round (No. 249 overall) | Oklahoma State S Tre Sterling

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

7th Round (No. 258 overall) | Oklahoma State RB Jaylen Warren

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

