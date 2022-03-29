2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Quarterback frenzy benefits Jets and Giants

Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux Treated Art

The Giants and Jets need a quarterback frenzy, and it looks like they’re going to get one.

After months of buzz around the NFL about how no one was in love with the quarterbacks in this draft, it sure seems that the league is starting to fall for a few of them. Maybe it’s because a few teams were still left standing after a wild game of Quarterback Musical Chairs this month. Or maybe it’s because this is what always happens with quarterbacks as the draft gets closer.

Whatever the reason, it’s great for the Giants and Jets in a year when they’re each sitting on a pair of Top 10 picks and neither has a need for a quarterback. It not only greatly enhances the trade value of those picks, but if multiple quarterbacks do crash the Top 10, it will leave better players at other positions for them to take.

A lot can still change, of course, even with less than a month to go now. But with the help of an array of NFL scouts and other sources, here’s another look at how the Top 10 might go:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass rusher is as close to a consensus No. 1 anyone is going to find in this draft. It’s also still the most obvious hole left after the big-spending Jacksonville Jaguars tossed around a quarter of a billion dollars in contracts in free agency. Some still won’t rule out an offensive lineman, even after the Jags tagged LT Cam Robinson and signed G Brandon Scherff. That would surely make the Lions happy at No. 2 if they do, but don’t bet on it. At least not yet.



2. Detroit Lions – Georgia DE Travon Walker

Walker has been a hot name in NFL circles since his dazzling performance at the scouting combine. The 6-foot-5, 272-pounder wowed teams there with a 4.51 in the 40, a vertical jump of 35.5 inches and a three-cone drill of 6.89 seconds. They already knew he could play and that he could rush the passer (six sacks last season), but those numbers calmed the nerves of anyone who wasn’t sure how effective he could be in the pros. The Lions clearly need a pass rusher and Oregon’s much-discussed Kayvon Thibodeaux has to be in play. But the more people around the league debate his “fire” – or lack thereof – the less he sounds like a player Dan Campbell would like.

Story continues

3. Houston Texans – N.C. State OT Ikem ‘Ickey’ Ekwonu

Don’t rule out a defensive lineman here, especially if the Lions take a quarterback or the Jaguars pull off some sort of surprise. That’s a bigger need and would seem to be Lovie Smith’s preference. But it’s hard to imagine that edge rushers go 1-2-3 in this draft, so for now the Texans will have their choice of the top player at any other position. There’s no doubt they need help all along their offensive line. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ekwonu gets the nod over Alabama’s Evan Neal because he’s got more positional flexibility. He could be their starting right tackle immediately or begin at guard. He also is considered by many to be the top line prospect in the draft.

4. JETS – Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Could this be the pick that breaks the Giants’ hearts? I suppose that depends on what their hearts are set on. The Jets certainly could, and probably will, consider Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner here. But they did just sign D.J. Reed in free agency which plugs their hole at this position. Besides, they have a much more glaring need at edge rusher, even with Carl Lawson coming back. And as Jets GM Joe Douglas said at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday, “If you want to take a $30 million receiver off the field, you hit the quarterback. You hit him early and often.” The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Thibodeaux can certainly do that. The only question is whether Douglas and Robert Saleh can see past the questions about his “fire” and see a smart, speedy edge rusher who could be quite a tandem with Lawson. The Jets would have a very impressive defensive line rotation that could change everything about the way their defense looks.



Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) celebrates a sack of Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the second quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship

5. GIANTS – Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

If the draft falls this way, it would be pretty easy to make the Giants’ next two picks at this point, at least by position. One figures to be a tackle – one has always figured to be a tackle -- and the other will either be a corner or an edge rusher and it may depend on whether Gardner is available. Here, he is available, so the only question is whether the Giants take him here or at 7. Since there’s only one Gardner and multiple tackles that I think the Giants would consider here, I’ll say they’ll take the 6-foot-3, 190-pound corner first. It will fill a huge need, especially if they trade James Bradberry – something they remain very likely to do. He’d also immediately be their No. 1 cornerback. Yes, right tackle is more of a priority and the Carolina Panthers certainly could take one at the next pick. But I don’t think that’s what the Panthers are going to do …

6. Carolina Panthers – Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Let the Quarterback Parade begin! It’s only fitting that it starts with Carolina, since they were in on every available quarterback over the last two years. They came up empty, of course, and don’t seem inclined to roll with Sam Darnold or Cam Newton. The only question is which quarterback in the draft Matt Rhule will prefer. Liberty’s Malik Willis might be the best prospect, but Rhule has a history with Pickett. Back in 2016, Pickett committed to play for Rhule at Temple. It never happened, though, because Pickett eventually decommitted and went to Pitt and Rhule left Temple for Baylor. Not that anyone would be crazy enough to draft a player based on a six-year-old history, but impressions can last and familiarity helps. Regardless, this is the current flash point for quarterbacks. Any teams that want one know they have to get above the Panthers to get their top choice.

7. GIANTS – Alabama OT Evan Neal

It wasn’t that long ago that the 6-foot-7, 350-pound Neal was a possible No. 1 overall pick. But that’s before the Jaguars went heavy on linemen in free agency, before multiple edge rushers seemed to crash the prospective Top 10, and before the quarterback frenzy began. The Giants would be happy with either Neal or Ekwonu at 5 or 7, and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross is a good option too if both of them are gone. In case it wasn’t obvious already, both GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll indicated to reporters at the NFL owners meetings this week that they need to add a right tackle. They loaded up on cheap, veteran linemen in free agency, but mostly on the interior. Right tackle is, and has always been, their top priority for the draft and Neal has the size, power and footwork that make him look like a future Pro Bowler. He’d instantly be the best right tackle the Giants have had in a decade.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Liberty QB Malik Willis

Flashpoint No. 2 for the quarterbacks is Atlanta, after the Falcons went all-in on Deshaun Watson and then traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. They did sign Marcus Mariota, but he’s only a stop-gap solution. Willis, who dazzled scouts with his strong arm at his Pro Day, could be their future and spending a year behind Mariota would give him time to grow into the job. This could also be the landing spot for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton if the Falcons don’t take a quarterback or someone jumps ahead of them. Hamilton is falling here because I believe his non-premium position makes him one of the players who’ll be hurt the most by quarterbacks crashing the Top 10.

9. Seattle Seahawks – Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

After trading Russell Wilson, they clearly want a quarterback because they just can’t think Drew Lock is the long-term answer for them. Unfortunately, even at No. 9 they probably need to move up unless they take what would be widely viewed as a huge reach for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. If they stay put, they are more likely to address other needs. Kyle Hamilton would probably be the best player on their board at this point, but they already have the most expensive safety duo in football with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Taking the 6-foot-5, 307-pound Cross would be a big step towards rebuilding their offensive line. They need to make sure their next quarterback doesn’t force his way out of town in part because he’s tired of getting hit so much.

10. JETS – Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

In case it wasn’t clear that the Jets are looking for a No. 1 receiver, the Tyreek Hill chase was a reminder. Had the Jets landed Hill, they wouldn’t need a receiver here, but they didn’t, so the search continues. Douglas has indicated he’s still “ready to strike” if a No. 1 receiver becomes available in trade, but right now there are no indications that any are. So unless – or until -- someone like, say, D.K. Metcalf pops up, it’s to the draft they go. It’s a deep draft for receivers, but there are two that are beginning to emerge as the class of the class: The 6-foot, 183-pound Wilson and USC’s 6-foot-4, 219-pound Drake London. I thought the Jets might lean towards size, but their pursuit of Hill indicates a preference for speed. Wilson opened some eyes with his 4.38 in the 40 at the combine. London, who is rehabbing an ankle injury, didn’t run at the combine or USC’s Pro Day. There are indications he won’t even run at his own personal Pro Day on April 5, which makes it even more likely he won’t be the first receiver off the board.