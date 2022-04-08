2022 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections with comp picks

Free agency has slowed to a crawl, but trades have still kept the NFL offseason in roller-coaster mode, with blockbuster deals flying in every direction as the 2022 NFL draft draws near.

While a consensus does seem to be building at the No. 1 overall pick, this year’s draft doesn’t have a clear-cut top overall prospect, which should give plenty of value to everyone picking in the top 10. It’s also an odd year for quarterbacks, but the top passers could still force more trade action on draft weekend.

Before another trade shakes up the early going, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could shake out, including compensatory picks:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The closer we get to the draft, the more this feels like the consensus. The Jaguars’ moves in free agency filled most of their biggest needs, freeing them up to spend this pick on the best overall player. While Hutchinson may not be No. 1 on every team’s board, it feels like the Jaguars are zeroing on him here.

2. Detroit Lions | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

The Lions would probably love to trade back here, but they probably won’t find any takers, for the same reasons. They’ll have plenty of worthy candidates for this pick, but will they prioritize athletic traits and potential over production? They will if they take Walker, who has impressive athleticism and versatility, even if the stat sheet doesn’t show it.

3. Houston Texans | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

The Texans need just about everything, so this pick is about prioritizing overall talent and value. While a pass rusher would certainly make sense, Gardner’s rare combination of size, length and athleticism could give him the edge, after not allowing a single touchdown in his entire college career.

4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

With the top corner off the board, the Jets are left to choose between the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft, or another blue-chip pass rusher. While protecting Zach Wilson should obviously be a priority, the chance for Robert Saleh to add a high-upside defender in Thibodeaux might be too much to pass up.

5. New York Giants | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

This is a great scenario for the Giants, who get to pick from this year’s best offensive line prospects. While Alabama’s Evan Neal should get strong consideration (and might have more upside), Ekwonu’s versatility and polish could give him the edge, giving the Giants a potential upgrade at either guard or tackle.

6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal

You would think quarterback here, especially if none are off the board yet, but if the Panthers passed on Justin Fields last year, why would they spend this pick on a lesser prospect this time around? Instead, they get great value at a premium position, landing a franchise left tackle in Neal.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

After addressing their biggest need on offense, the Giants head to the other side of the ball with this pick, getting fantastic value. Hamilton is a huge, rangy defender who might just be the best overall prospect in the entire draft, making him quite the bargain at this spot.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Liberty QB Malik Willis

In reality, another team is trading up for Willis before he gets anywhere near this pick. Without trades in this scenario, though, it’s a no-brainer pick for the Falcons. After their failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, and the subsequent departure of longtime starter Matt Ryan, the Falcons usher in a new era.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

A quarterback would make sense, in theory, but I get the feeling the Seahawks will prioritize upgrading the rest of their roster first before looking to replace Russell Wilson. They need new starters at both tackle spots, and this scenario gives them a perfect candidate in Cross, who has as much potential as any blocker in this draft.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

If you had told Jets fans a year ago that they’d end up with both Thibodeaux and Stingley in this year’s draft, they would have laughed you out of MetLife Stadium. Alas, it’s a real possibility right now, and would be a huge win for Robert Saleh’s defensive rebuild. Injuries kept Stingley from reaching his lofty potential over the past two seasons, but his ceiling is still sky high.

11. Washington Commanders | USC WR Drake London

Carson Wentz is gonna need all the help he can get, and while he already has one of the league’s better pass-catchers in Terry McLaurin, adding another here would be ideal. London’s big frame and physical playing style would pair well with McLaurin’s skill set, giving Wentz a dominant red-zone threat.

12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

Patrick Peterson is back for the 2022 season, but the Vikings still need a long-term solution opposite Cam Dantzler at corner. McDuffie might not be the biggest corner in this year’s loaded class, but he’s the most polished and pro-ready, with elite instincts and technique.

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

After grabbing a shutdown corner at No. 3 overall, the Texans add an explosive edge defender to spearhead the vital pass rush for Lovie Smith’s defense. Johnson backed up his impressive film with a dominant performance at the Senior Bowl, and has all the tools to be an impact player at the next level.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

This entire defensive front needs help in a big way, so why not give them the most massive, disruptive force in the entire draft? While some might doubt Davis’ value as a pure nose tackle, the Ravens know all too well what an elite one can do (Haloti Ngata), and Davis would bring that kind of presence to the trenches.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t seem to value linebackers as first-round picks, but considering the level of play that unit has given him in recent years, maybe it’s time to change that philosophy. This scenario would be the perfect opportunity to do it, spending this pick on a versatile, athletic defender in Devin Lloyd who could be deployed in a similar way to Micah Parsons.

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Kenny Pickett is a possibility, but something tells me the Saints are more interested in trying to win with Jameis Winston this year and building around him, rather than trying to replace him with a rookie. Part of that will be getting him an explosive, big-play receiver to pair with Michael Thomas, and Wilson would be a huge bargain at this point.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

The Chargers have done a great job this offseason filling their biggest needs on defense with top-shelf veterans, which should free them up to use this pick on some help for Justin Herbert. Green played both tackle and guard at a high level against SEC competition, and would be an immediate upgrade at either spot.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Jalen Hurts already has a young playmaker in DeVonta Smith, but he could use a bigger, more physical target to attack opposing defenses in a different way. Burks has an impressive combination of size, athleticism and physicality that would make him the perfect fit.

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

After landing one of this year’s top wide receivers, the Saints fill their other huge need on offense with this pick. After losing Terron Armstead in free agency, New Orleans desperately needs an upgrade at left tackle. While Penning is still plenty raw in terms of technique and consistency, his rare physical traits give him limitless potential.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

It feels highly unlikely that Pickett would fall to this pick, and if he gets anywhere close, someone probably moves up to snatch him. If he’s still on the board, though, the Steelers should race to the podium and give themselves an immediate and long-term upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky and everyone else on the roster at quarterback.

21. New England Patriots | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

After trading away Shaq Mason, the Pats now have a huge hole in the starting lineup at right guard, which isn’t great when you’re trying to help out your young quarterback. Johnson would be the perfect replacement, though, thanks to his pro-ready skill set, impressive athleticism, and powerful playing style.

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

After trading away Davante Adams, the least the Packers can do for Aaron Rodgers is spend one of the picks they got on another explosive pass-catcher to help replace him. Olave is as polished and pro-ready as any of this year’s top receiver prospects, and would make an instant impact.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

If the Cardinals are still on the fence about extending Kyler Murray, they might want to at least give him some help, whether in the trenches or at receiver. The value in this scenario points them to the latter, where they land an explosive weapon in Williams. He’ll take some patience as he recovers from a torn ACL, but the long-term payoff could be huge.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

Jerry Jones has made it clear that upgrading the offensive line is a top priority, and there just happens to be an interior blocker worthy of this pick still on the board. Linderbaum might not have ideal size or length, but he makes up for it in just about every other area of his game.

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Especially after losing Levi Wallace to free agency, the Bills desperately need a No. 2 corner on the outside to pair with Tre’Davious White. Booth hasn’t been able to participate fully in the predraft process due to injury, but it’s not expected to be a long-term issue, and his film is as clean as any corner in this class.

26. Tennessee Titans | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

The Titans have some decent off-ball linebackers who can get the job done, but they don’t have a difference-maker who can make splash plays against both the run and pass. Dean is the kind of three-down defender who can bring that big-play potential to the second level of this unit.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

The Bucs have needs along the interior of the trenches on both sides of the ball, and this scenario skews the value toward the defense. Even if Ndamukong Suh returns for another year, the Bucs need youth and explosiveness up front, and Wyatt would bring both as a rotational player before becoming a full-time starter in 2023.

28. Green Bay Packers | Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

After helping Aaron Rodgers with an explosive pass-catcher earlier in the first round, the Packers turn their attention to improving his protection with this pick. Smith is a raw but promising blocker who played left tackle for the Golden Hurricane, but projects better as a guard at the next level.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Much like the Packers, the Chiefs would be wise to spend this pick (acquired in the Tyreek Hill trade) to replace the superstar pass-catcher they traded away. Watson still needs some polish, but his combination of size, speed and athleticism gives him a limitless ceiling, especially in this offense with Patrick Mahomes.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

An excellent blend of need and value, the Chiefs use their original first-round pick to add one of the most complete prospects in this year’s deep class of edge defenders. Karlaftis is a pro-ready player who can get after opposing quarterbacks with both speed and power, and can stuff the run just as effectively.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Even after their additions in free agency, an offensive lineman shouldn’t be out of the question here, should one of the top blockers fall to the Bengals here. That’s not the case in this scenario, so they look to their biggest need on defense. Elam’s size, speed and length give him the edge over Washington’s Kyler Gordon, and he’s still just 20 years old.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Michigan DB Dax Hill

Every defense needs athleticism and versatility at every level, and the Lions are no exception. They won’t have to look far for both in this scenario, as they land an in-state prospect who can line up at safety, or in the slot. Hill has an impressive blend of speed and physicality that should make him an impact player from Day 1.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

34. Detroit Lions | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

35. New York Jets | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

36. New York Giants | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

37. Houston Texans | Georgia S Lewis Cine

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Georgia WR George Pickens

39. Chicago Bears | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

41. Seattle Seahawks | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

43. Atlanta Falcons | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

44. Cleveland Browns | Houston DL Logan Hall

45. Baltimore Ravens | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

46. Minnesota Vikings | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) | Georgia LB Quay Walker

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

49. New Orleans Saints | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Baylor S Jalen Pitre

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | UConn DL Travis Jones

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

54. New England Patriots | Alabama LB Christian Harris

55. Arizona Cardinals | UCLA OL Sean Rhyan

56. Dallas Cowboys | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

57. Buffalo Bills | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

59. Green Bay Packers | Georgia LB Channing Tindall

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

61. San Francisco 49ers | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

62. Kansas City Chiefs | UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Memphis OL Dylan Parham

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

66. Detroit Lions | Montana State LB Troy Andersen

67. New York Giants | Virginia TE Jelani Woods

68. Houston Texans | Alabama WR John Metchie III

69. New York Jets | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

71. Chicago Bears | Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

72. Seattle Seahawks | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Purdue WR David Bell

74. Atlanta Falcons | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

75. Denver Broncos | Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

76. Baltimore Ravens | Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

77. Minnesota Vikings | Maryland S Nick Cross

78. Cleveland Browns | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

79. Los Angeles Chargers | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) | Michigan State RB Kenny Walker III

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

85. New England Patriots | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

86. Las Vegas Raiders | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

87. Arizona Cardinals | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

88. Dallas Cowboys | Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

89. Buffalo Bills | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

90. Tennessee Titans | Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

92. Green Bay Packers | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

93. San Francisco 49ers | Baylor S JT Woods

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

95. Cincinnati Bengals | Washington TE Cade Otton

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

97. Detroit Lions | Nevada QB Carson Strong

98. New Orleans Saints | Arkansas DL John Ridgeway

99. Cleveland Browns | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

100. Baltimore Ravens | Nebraska OL Cam Jurgens

101. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Florida RB Dameon Pierce

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

103. Kansas City Chiefs | Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

104. Los Angeles Rams | Virginia Tech EDGE Amaré Barno

105. San Francisco 49ers | SMU WR Danny Gray

