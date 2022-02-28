2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Jets build around Zach Wilson, Giants beef up trenches

Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux Treated Art

Now, draft season is getting serious.

The NFL will get an up-close and personal look at more than 300 prospects this week as the NFL scouting combine kicks off in Indianapolis. Most prospects will run through drills, and all will go through a series of interviews and the all-important medical evaluations. And while scouts and GMs are all stuck in the city for a week, there will also be lots of talking amongst them, so we’ll start to learn what teams really think.

And when it ends, the world should have a much better idea of how the draft is going to shake out.

Here, though, is one last pre-combine look at the top 10, with the help of an array of NFL scouts and other sources who will probably change their minds on some of these by next week:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – N.C. State T Ikem Ekwonu

Maybe the scouting combine will clear up who the best tackle in the draft is, and which player will go No. 1 overall. There is a growing feeling in the scouting community that the Jaguars will settle on a tackle and put a premium on protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. There is less agreement on which tackle, but quite a few think the best might be the 6-4, 320-pound Ekwonu.

Not only does he have the requisite size, strength, and power, but he also has the added advantage of flexibility. They could put him at left or right tackle, and they probably would, but he’d make an outstanding guard, too.



2. Detroit Lions – Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions have a lot of needs, but it’s still hard to see a Dan Campbell team passing on a player who could truly make his defense “nasty.” The 6-6, 265-pound Hutchinson had 14 sacks last year, which is nearly half as many as the entire Lions team had. He’s got the speed and the moves, and he’s as aggressive as any edge-rusher in the draft. Campbell is going to love his attitude and see him as a great fit. And for what it’s worth, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called him the best player in the draft.

3. Houston Texans – Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

Now that their bizarre coaching search has landed on Lovie Smith, the Texans will keep employing a version of the old “Tampa 2” defense. And that’s a defense that needs good safeties who can cover man-to-man and have the range to roam all over the field. The 6-4, 220-pound Hamilton seems like a perfect fit, although he could fit in just about any scheme. He’s got the speed to cover top receivers and is a strong, aggressive tackler some believe could be a linebacker. Some scouts even consider him the best pure NFL prospect in the draft.

4. JETS – Alabama OT Evan Neal

If the draft shakes out this way, Robert Saleh might pound the table for Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, but don’t underestimate their desire to keep building their offensive line. Whether they’d take one this high depends on what happens in free agency – do they re-sign right tackle Morgan Moses? Do they land a free-agent guard? Also in this equation are their plans for Mekhi Becton, and whether he’s their left or right tackle or still in their plans at all. The 6-7, 350-pound Neal would give them another huge piece of the puzzle and some flexibility since he could also start out at guard. He and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker would then be the long-term building blocks for the Jets’ line. Maybe Becton, too.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5. GIANTS – Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

A lot of Giants fans are going to be popping champagne if this 6-5, 250-pound pass-rusher drops this far. For a long time, he was thought of as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and he certainly has the ability to justify being picked that high. He had 19 sacks over the last three seasons and has the skills and speed to be dangerous off the edge in the NFL. And everyone knows that’s something the Giants need. Of course, in the "Wink" Martindale defense, corners are more important than edge rushers. And if the Giants trade James Bradberry, corner would be an even bigger need. But it’s still hard to imagine the Giants passing on a disruptor like this.

6. Carolina Panthers – Mississippi State T Charles Cross

The Panthers could go quarterback here, as many suspect they might, but it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is if they can’t protect him. Sure, taking the third tackle at pick No. 6 seems like a bit of a reach, but there are some who think the 6-5, 310-pound Cross will eventually battle Neal and Ekwonu for that top spot. This also could be a good spot for a trade if someone else wants to move up for a quarterback. It’s not that the Giants are a threat to take one at No. 7, but they might be a threat to trade down with someone else who would take a quarterback there.

7. GIANTS (via Chicago Bears) – Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

As excited as everyone would be if Thibodeaux fell to the Giants, that would come with a cost. It almost certainly means two offensive linemen went in the top 4 and it would leave the Giants sweating out the Panthers at No. 6, since they need offensive linemen, too. So what happens if the Panthers take Tackle No. 3 or trade to someone else who does? I don’t know that the Giants would want to take the fourth tackle in the first seven picks of the draft, so maybe they’d trade down.

Regardless, they just can’t afford to not take at least one offensive lineman with their two first-round picks. So enter the 6-3, 290-pound Linderbaum, who some scouts consider the best center prospect to come out in years. This is a little high for a center, and for an interior lineman in general, but if he’s good enough, who cares? And better to take the best interior lineman this high than the fourth-best tackle on the board.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

8. Atlanta Falcons – LSU CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Atlanta's defense was a mess and they need help at pass rush, too. But it would be a heck of a start for them if they can pair a top corner with A.J. Terrell. Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner is the safer pick, but the 6-1, 190-pound Stingley might be more of an elite prospect. It’s close, but if he had stayed healthy throughout his college career he might’ve been a lock to go in the top 5. Of course, he didn’t stay healthy, which makes him a risky player to take even this high. But the rewards could be huge.

9. Denver Broncos – Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Everyone around the NFL says that nobody really likes the quarterbacks in this draft, but the truth is we’ve heard that song before. Almost always, someone falls in love with one or two of those un-liked QBs, and they get itchy and end up drafting them early. The Broncos are almost always itchy for a quarterback and they seem like the most likely team to make the early move.

Liberty’s Malik Willis could certainly be a candidate to become the first quarterback off the board, but for now it looks more likely to be the 6-3, 217-pound Pickett, who most think is the most NFL-ready in the group. He was considered the top quarterback at the end of the college season and nobody seems to have lost much faith in him yet.

10. JETS (via Seattle Seahawks) – USC WR Drake London

As I’ve said in both previous versions of this mock, I think the Jets would prefer to trade this pick, especially if they can acquire a first-round pick for 2023. And if all the quarterbacks are still on the board here, you can bet they’ll have some offers. If not, unless they open the vault for Mike Williams in free agency, how can they not take a receiver here? They’d have their pick of all the top ones, and they know they need more weapons for Zach Wilson.

This 6-5, 210-pounder is obviously a huge target who is great on contested catches and could be a tremendous red-zone weapon. He might not have elite speed, though if he runs faster than expected at the combine he might not last until No. 10. The top receiver spot still has no consensus, though. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks of Arkansas are contenders, too.