2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Jets and Giants focus on the trenches early

The Super Bowl may still be a few days away, but scouting season has already started. The Senior Bowl last week was a big part of the puzzle, and now the NFL draft is only 11 weeks away.

It’s still a little early to get a handle on even the top of the draft. A lot more should become clear after the NFL scouting combine in early March. But players have already started to “rise” and “fall” on the mythical draft boards. So, with the help of an array of NFL scouts and other sources, here’s another still-too-early look at the 2022 Top 10:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Alabama T Evan Neal

What happened to the pass rushers? Well, maybe this is just a bit of projecting, because this is what the Jaguars should do – focus on protecting their young quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. The smart move for them in this draft would be to take the best tackle available. The Jaguars don’t often do the smart thing, but I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt for now. There’s a great difference of opinion on who the best lineman in this draft is, though. For now, the 6-7, 350-pound Neal stays atop this board, but figure the order of tackles and this pick will soon change.



2. Detroit Lions – Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson

For a long time, the consensus seemed to be that pass rushers would go 1-2 in this draft. That always seemed a little unlikely. Or maybe this is just a case of the star pass rushers getting more scrutiny. Whatever it is, there is definitely more chatter about them “falling” in this draft lately. It’s still hard to see the Lions passing on one of them, though. They had just 30 sacks last season and Lions coach Dan Campbell wants an aggressive, nasty defense. The 6-6, 265-pound Hutchinson, with his 14 sacks last year, certainly fits.

3. Houston Texans – LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Good luck figuring out what this wacky franchise is going to do or who is even making the decisions there. Presumably someone with a football brain there will understand the need to protect their quarterback, whether it’s Davis Mills or Deshaun Watson or some mystery candidate. They probably should explore a trade down to accumulate picks, too. But they feel like a team that’s going to be wowed by a shiny object. Enter the 6-1, 190-pound Stingley, a potential lockdown corner and star, who nonetheless is an injury risk that’s hard to justify this high.

4. JETS – Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Players who are pegged early as a top pick really do get a target on their backs and scouts sometimes try to find reasons to doubt them. Maybe that’s what’s happening with this explosive, 6-5, 250-pounder, especially after ESPN’s Todd McShay went public that he’s hearing questions about his “fire.” That’s a vague and loaded criticism that probably won’t matter to teams that need a player who had 19 sacks over the last three seasons. Jets GM Joe Douglas might want a tackle here, but Robert Saleh is going to want this nice bookend to a healthy Carl Lawson along his defensive line.

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, center, and Noah Sewell, right, play against Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Eug 103121 Uo Cofb31

5. GIANTS – N.C. State T Ikem Ekwonu

One thing that’s clear about new Giants GM Joe Schoen: He’s not stupid. He can clearly see what the Giants’ biggest problem is. He also knows their immediate fortunes revolve around the evolution of their quarterback and, as he said, “if you want to see Daniel Jones put his best foot forward, he’s got to be on his feet.” So, at this point, it would be shocking if they didn’t take a tackle here, especially since they don’t have the cap room to get one in free agency. The 6-4, 320-pound Ekwonu and his 154 “pancake” blocks would be a good one to get. The only question is whether he’ll still be here. Some scouts think he’ll emerge as the best tackle in the draft.

6. Carolina Panthers – Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

Fixing their offensive line should be their big priority, no matter who ends up playing quarterback for them. But the sense I get is that they may try to address that in free agency. Also, they may be looking more for guards than tackles, which is a tough position to address this high. They do have a huge need at safety, though, and the 6-4, 220-pound Hamilton is a special talent. There are scouts who think he’s the best athlete in the entire draft, with the cover skills of a corner and the power and tackling of a linebacker.

7. GIANTS (via Chicago Bears) – Michigan LB David Ojabo

It is tempting to have them taking a second offensive linemen here. It’s more tempting to imagine them trading down and doing that while acquiring picks. But it’s too early to guess at trades and they have a huge need at edge rusher. The speedy, 6-5, 250-pounder had 11 sacks last season as the “2” in Michigan’s 1-2 pass-rushing punch, and he has what scouts believe is an incredibly high ceiling. He looks like he could be a fit for Don “Wink” Martindale, the Giants’ new defensive coordinator, who is blitz-happy and surely wants to add to the edge rushing arsenal. He will enjoy finding ways to use him opposite Azeez Ojuliari. With those two and Leonard Williams, the Giants’ pass rush might finally be off to a good start.



Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) blocks during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons – Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

They probably need a pass rusher more than a cornerback, but if they can get someone to pair with CB A.J. Terrell that would still really help their poor defense. The 6-3, 200-pound Gardner certainly helped his draft stock late in the season. His size and speed are obvious, but scouts say “Sauce” is a smart player too. He’s also a playmaker that has given some in the NFL reason to rank him ahead of Stingley as the best CB in this class.

9. Denver Broncos – Liberty QB Malik Willis

There aren’t many NFL people who think there’s a Top 10 quarterback in this draft, but I still believe that teams talk themselves into quarterbacks over time. The Broncos stand out as a team likely to do that, especially with new coach Nathaniel Hackett coming over from the Packers. Some may still rate Pitt’s Kenny Pickett higher, but this 6-1, 220-pounder seemed to really raise his stock during Senior Bowl week. He may have been underrated coming out of Liberty, but his athleticism, intelligence and presence may change that as the scouting process rolls on.

10. JETS (via Seattle Seahawks) – Mississippi State T Charles Cross

So much of what happens here may depend on what the Jets do in free agency, because it sounds like their offseason priority is to surround QB Zach Wilson with everything he needs. And since receiver is a big need, it’s easy to see them taking one here or, perhaps more likely, trading down, accumulating picks, and taking one a little lower. But it’s also hard to look past their needs on the offensive line, which may include another tackle – depending on what happens with Mekhi Becton, who now has to battle for his left tackle job with George Fant, according to Saleh. Becton’s health is also an issue and there seem to be some serious internal concerns about everything from his commitment to his weight. So maybe adding the 6-5, 310-pound Cross might give them a glut at that spot, but there are ways to work that out, especially if they’re not sure they can count on Becton anymore.