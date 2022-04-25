2022 NFL mock draft: 1st-round projections for draft week, with trades

It’s officially NFL draft week, which means it’s time for an updated look at how this year’s first round could shake out.

In reality, no first round is complete without a few surprises and a handful of trades, so that’s what you’ll find in our latest projection.

Who will be the first quarterback off the board, and how long will he have to wait? Who will the Jacksonville Jaguars take, sitting at the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row? Which top prospects will unexpectedly slide down the board?

Here’s how the first 32 picks of the 2022 NFL draft could go down:

*denotes projected trade

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Georgia DL Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a great year to be picking at No. 1, since there’s no clear-cut top prospect in this year’s class. Don’t be surprised if the Jaguars opt for the player with the most athleticism, versatility and potential in Walker, despite his lack of production in college.

2. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Some might expect Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson here, and while that wouldn’t be surprising, the Lions may opt for the pass rusher with the higher ceiling here. Thibodeaux was limited by injury in 2021, but at full strength, can be a dominant defender who is still scratching the surface of his potential.

3. Houston Texans | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lovie Smith’s defense relies on the pass rush, so don’t count out a top edge defender here. That said, Stingley is one of the few elite prospects in this draft, despite being limited by injuries over the past two seasons. He’s got the potential to be a dominant corner at the next level.

4. New York Jets | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have strong options at multiple positions of need here, but their additions in free agency for the defensive backfield allow them to go with a pass rusher here. Hutchinson might not have the lofty ceiling of Walker or Thibodeaux, but he’s a complete, pro-ready defender who will make an instant impact.

5. New York Giants | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The top three pass rushers are off the board, and the Giants can afford to see which offensive tackle drops to them at No. 7 overall. That means they prioritize overall value on defense with this pick, grabbing a shutdown corner prospect in Gardner, who has a rare combination of size, athleticism and confidence.

6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This is exactly what the Panthers need to happen, with no offensive tackles coming off the board before their pick. Quarterback is obviously a huge need, but after passing on Justin Fields in the top 10 last year, they’re not likely to spend this pick on a lesser prospect. Neal has all the tools to be a franchise left tackle from Day 1.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

After filling their biggest need on defense with a premier talent at No. 5, the Giants are able to do the same for the offense with this pick. Ekwonu is polished and pro-ready, with impressive versatility, earning all-conference honors at both guard and tackle.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (from ATL)* | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Finally, a trade. Finally, a quarterback. The Steelers can’t feel comfortable rolling into the 2022 season with Mitchell Trubisky as their starter, and Willis has the most potential of any passer in this class. The Falcons need a quarterback of the future, too, but could add an additional first-round pick in next year’s draft with this trade, and address that need next year after building a better roster.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Seahawks need a new quarterback, but with Willis off the board, they shift their focus to another big need at offensive tackle. Cross has an impressive combination of size, length and athleticism, with a track record of success against SEC competition.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After grabbing a playmaker for the defense at No. 4, the Jets do the same for Zach Wilson and the offense here. London’s dominant 2021 campaign was cut short due to an ankle injury, but at full strength, he’s a red-zone menace with a physical playing style who also excels after the catch.

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz will need all the help he can get, especially if Terry McLaurin becomes the next stud wide receiver to look for a new contract elsewhere. Wilson is a pro-ready pass-catcher who does everything at a high level, and would bring more explosive, big-play ability to this offense.

12. Minnesota Vikings | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Vikings fans have enjoyed the presence of one versatile, dynamic playmaker at safety for the last decade, but Harrison Smith just turned 33 years old. Why not to back to South Bend for another one in Hamilton, who might just be the best overall prospect in the entire draft, and a huge steal here.

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

This is a huge win for the Texans, who land the pass rusher they need, and get a huge bargain in the process. Johnson’s combination of impressive film, dominant Senior Bowl performance and stellar outing at the NFL Scouting Combine should make him a top-10 pick, but Houston lucks out and steals him here.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Say what you want about Davis being only a two-down player, but Ravens fans are well aware of how valuable a dominant nose tackle can be. Davis is a rare athlete for his massive frame, and could have the same kind of impact Haloti Ngata did in for nearly a decade in Baltimore.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts already has one dynamic pass-catcher from Alabama, so why not give him another one? Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the national title game, but at full strength, he’d be the first receiver off the board in this year’s loaded class.

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

While some might expect Pickett here, I’m betting the Saints would prefer to fill other holes on offense, and hope for the best with Jameis Winston for now. Penning is extremely raw, but has all the physical traits to become a dominant left tackle, something the Saints need after losing Terron Armstead in free agency.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

After loading up on star defenders in free agency, the Chargers need to use this pick to help their young franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert. Johnson is this year’s best interior blocker, with the impressive blend of athleticism, power and intelligence that would make him an instant upgrade at guard.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Linebacker is the bigger need, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t seem to be interested in spending first-round picks at that position. Instead, he opts for the most polished and pro-ready corner in this year’s deep class, getting an immediate starter with an extremely high floor in McDuffie.

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

After getting their left tackle to replace Armstead, the Saints need to find an explosive pass-catcher to pair with Michael Thomas. Olave is the most polished and pro-ready prospect in this year’s deep receiver class, and his skill set would be the perfect fir for New Orleans.

20. Atlanta Falcons (from PIT)* | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After making a big move down the board and loading up for a run at next year’s top quarterback prospects, the Falcons address their desperate need for a true No. 1 receiver here. Burks is big, athletic and physical, with impressive leaping ability and after-the-catch explosiveness.

21. New England Patriots | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

This is the quintessential Patriots pick, getting fantastic value at a key position of need on defense. Lloyd has an impressive combination of mental and physical tools that make him one of this year’s most versatile defenders, and a perfect fit at the heart of Bill Belichick’s defense.

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After trading away Davante Adams, the Packers should spend this pick doing their best to alleviate his absence. Dotson might not have Adams’ size, but he plays much bigger than he’s listed, with a polished skill set and the ability to create separation for big plays at every level of the field.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals need pass rush help, both on the edge and along the interior of the defensive front. In this scenario, the best value comes with the latter, where Arizona lands an explosive, disruptive force in Wyatt. His ability to collapse the pocket from the inside could help mitigate the loss of Chandler Jones.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Another team with multiple glaring holes on the roster, the Cowboys need to focus on the trenches first, and work their way out from there. This scenario gives them a chance to add a versatile blocker in Green, who could be an immediate starter at either guard or tackle.

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Tre’Davious White is one of the NFL’s best corners, but especially after letting Levi Wallace walk in free agency, the Bills desperately need an upgrade on the other side of the field. Booth is a complete, pro-ready prospect who has the skill set to excel in any scheme.

26. Tennessee Titans | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

This offense doesn’t work unless the offensive line is dominating, and while Ben Jones is back on a new deal, he’ll turn 33 in July. This is the perfect spot for the Titans to grab his understudy in Linderbaum, who could start at guard before shifting over to replace Jones at his more natural center spot.

27. Detroit Lions (from TB)* | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It’s possible the Lions are planning to wait until next year to find Jared Goff’s eventual replacement, but if Pickett lasts this long, it wouldn’t be surprising for them to make a short jump up the board to grab him. He’s a polished, experienced passer who could take the reins sooner than later, and be worth giving up a mid-round pick.

28. Green Bay Packers | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

After getting a new receiver for Rodgers, the Packers should spend this pick improving his protection. Raimann is older than you’d like a first-round pick to be (turns 25 in September), but he’s a pro-ready blocker who could start from Day 1 and perform at a high level.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Even after the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ biggest problems are on defense, where they need to add talent at every level. They address the pass rush with this pick, adding one of this year’s most complete defenders in Karlaftis, who can anchor against the run, and collapse the pocket with power and solid technique.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It might be surprising to see the Chiefs spend both of these picks without adding a receiver, but they simply have bigger needs elsewhere, especially after signing multiple veteran pass-catchers in free agency. Gordon is an athletic, instinctive, scheme-versatile corner who would immediately jump into the starting lineup.

31. Seattle Seahawks (from CIN)* | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If the board falls this way, with a few top quarterback prospects still available, don’t be surprised if a team like the Seahawks jumps back into the first round to grab one. Corral has enough arm strength to cut through the elements in Seattle, and the toughness and athleticism to add some value as a runner.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from LAR via DET)* | Houston DL Logan Hall

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

After dropping back five spots to the final pick of the first round, the Bucs get the explosiveness and pass rush ability they need to bolster their defensive front. Hall has an intriguing blend of size, length and versatility, making him a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ defense.

