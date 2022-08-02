Breaking news:

2022 NFL Mascots: How much do they make and how many are there? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There’s nothing like an NFL mascot to help a team score a win in the final stretch of an intense game.

Between hyping up the crowd and encouraging the players to keep fighting, an NFL mascot always keeps a stadium electric. 

While most NFL teams have mascots in 2022, a handful do not.

So here’s how many NFL mascots exist in 2022 and how much they make:

What NFL teams have a mascot?

The 27 current NFL mascots are as follows:

  1. Baltimore Ravens - Poe

  2. Buffalo Bills - Billy Buffalo

  3. Cincinnati Bengals - Who Dey

  4. Cleveland Browns - Chomps, Swagger Jr., Brownie the Elf

  5. Denver Broncos - Miles, Thunder II

  6. Houston Texans - Toro

  7. Indianapolis Colts - Blue

  8. Jacksonville Jaguars  - Jaxson de Ville

  9. Kansas City Chiefs - K.C. Wold; Warpaint

  10. Las Vegas Raiders - Raider Rusher

  11. Miami Dolphins - T.D.

  12. New England Patriots - Pat Patriot

  13. Pittsburgh Steelers - Steely McBeam

  14. Tennessee Titans - T-Rac

  15. Arizona Cardinals - Big Red

  16. Atlanta Falcons - Freddie Falcon

  17. Carolina Panthers - Sir Purr

  18. Chicago Bears - Staley Da Bear

  19. Dallas Cowboys - Rowdy

  20. Detroit Lions - Roary

  21. Los Angeles Rams - Rampage

  22. Minnesota Vikings - Viktor

  23. New Orleans Saints - Gumbo, Sir Saint

  24. Philadelphia Eagles - Swoop, Air Swoop

  25. San Francisco 49ers - Sourdough Sam

  26. Seattle Seahawks - Blitz; Boom; Taima

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Captain Fear

How many NFL teams have a mascot?

There are currently 27 NFL teams that have mascots.

How many NFL teams have no mascot?

There are five NFL teams with no mascot.

They are as follows:

Who is the most famous NFL mascot?

One of the most well-known NFL mascots is the Seattle Seahawks' Blitz. Fans at Lumen Field have broken the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar, and Blitz does his part in making sure Lumen Field gives off an electric vibe for the players and fans. Blitz is a hardcore entertainer who also attends community events and birthday parties when he's not on the field.

The Indiana Colts' mascot Blue is not only popular around Lucas Oil Stadium, but he also has quite the Instagram following with 158k followers.

Additionally, Blue was voted the 2019 Mascot of the Year for his awesome trick shots and big heart.

How much does an NFL mascot make?

The average salary for an NFL mascot in 2022 is about $60,000 per year.

